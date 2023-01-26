Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants to Make Lara Croft Into a Tomb Raider Universe
Yesterday, the news broke that Phoebe Waller-Bridge was creating a TV adaptation for Crystal Dynamics’ long-running Tomb Runner franchise for Prime Video. On its own, that information wouldn’t be terribly surprising; Amazon’s making a habit of adapting things, and we’re in a period where any and every game seems up to become a TV or movie.
Dead Space's Remake Gives Extra Substance to the Scares
Visceral Games’ Dead Space felt like a shot in the arm for survival horror games when it was originally released in 2008. The franchise has always been fondly remembered, so when EA revealed that Motive was working on a remake of the first game, it felt exciting to hear after the series stumbled into retirement with Dead Space 3 in 2013.
The Last of Us' Second Season May Be a Two-Parter
To no one’s surprise, HBO has already renewed its TV adaptation of The Last of Us for season two after just two episodes under its belt. While the TV show has brought much of the original 2013 game’s story to life thus far, it’s also knowingly taking some fairly substantial divergences or additions to make the universe feel more lived in and keep fans of the game on their toes.
Fox Renews Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob'sBurgers Through 2025
Springfield’s sticking around for a little longer, as Fox has renewed The Simpsons more seasons. Revealed earlier in the week, Matt Groening’s animated series was granted a two-season order that’ll run through 2025. If you haven’t been keeping track, this’ll make seasons 35 and 36 for the series; an episode count wasn’t given, but nearly every previous season has had 22 episodes a piece. As of this past New Year’s, the show has aired 740 episodes, and season 34 will return on February 19 to complete its run.
The Last Of Us Showrunners Dive Into the Reasons and Meaning Behind Episode 3
A few weeks ago, as I was watching screeners for HBO’s new show, The Last Of Us, I immediately thought about this moment. Today. Right now. You reading this. The day after everyone else could see what I just witnessed. I’d just watched episode three of The Last Of...
FX Cancels Kindred After Only One Season
In some genuinely disappointing news, FX has canceled Kindred, the television adaptation of Octavia Butler’s seminal novel about a young woman who travels back and forth in time between her ancestor’s slave-holding estate in Baltimore and her life in present-day California. While I found the show a little slow at first it ended on an extremely strong note, and I was looking forward to the second season delivering on the season one setup. Alas, for the awful spoilers.
Showtime De-Fangs Let the Right One In After a Single Season
Let the Right One In—the gorgeously bleak 2008 Swedish movie based on the 2004 Swedish horror novel—is remembered fondly for its unique vampire story, exploring the grim but loving relationship between a girl who thirsts for blood and the man who acts as her protector and prey-snatcher. The Showtime series based on the same story, however, has not proven to be as memorable.
Paizo Isn't Backing Down from Creating Its Universal RPG License
The story of Dungeons and Dragons’ Open Gaming License (OGL) has been nothing short of a saga throughout the month of January. That change made by the game’s publisher Wizards of the Coast resulted in widespread, nationwide backlash from players, and the publisher finally walked back those plans just yesterday.
This Mario 64 Mod Almost Looks Like a Gamecube Game and Runs on Actual Hardware
We all have a favorite video game that we’ve played through time and time again (for me, it’s Link’s Awakening) but for Kaze Emanuar, simply playing through the N64's Super Mario 64 isn’t enough. Through modding, they’re trying to push the game to its absolute limits, and so far the results are unbelievable for a console that’s almost 30 years old.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes home this week and with it, you’ll find even more of the movie you already loved. The digital release, out February 1, as well as the Blu-ray, out February 7, includes four scenes deleted from the Ryan Coogler Marvel Studios sequel—but you don’t have to wait to watch all four. io9 has one of them right here, right now.
Grab Your Helmets and Let's-a Go Into This Week's Toy News
Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular weekly round up of the latest toy news on the internet. Kick off the week with a trio of Star Wars Lego helmets, another Beast Wars classic making its way to Rise of the Beasts, and a supersized TMNT Krang. Check it out!
Marisa Tomei Stars as a Doctor Witnessing Life After Death in This Freaky Short
Horror platform Alter first added horror short Laboratory Conditions for Halloween viewing—but it’s so good we wanted to share it anyway. Spider-Man’s Marisa Tomei stars as a doctor whose hunt for a missing patient leads her to discover an unusual experiment being conducted in a remote corner of her hospital.
Jordan Peele's Akira Adaption Exists Only in References
Jordan Peele appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast recently to talk about his career, Nope theories, and even give some insight on how he feels about his short-lived association to an Akira live-action movie. Rumors about Peele’s association with Akira came after his hit directorial debut, Get Out, but nothing was ever pushed through. Peele doesn’t regret the decision, and says that he’s happy he was able to put all that energy into his own projects.
Neko Mario Pounces in the New Super Mario Teaser
Ah, Kitty Mario. Never has anything ever been more cursed than Chris Pratt saying “meow” while his character is in a yellow catsuit. Scarring stuff. Besides furry animated plumbers, we’ve got some info on Disney’s The Mysterious Benedict Society and a couple of episode trailers from Velma and The Last of Us. Let’s a-go, spoilers!
Meet the Titans, DC Comics' New Justice League
For years, the Titans have been one of those superhero teams that DC Comics hasn’t entirely known what to do with. The members who’ve defined the superhero team have mainly been locked off to other team or solo books during the “Rebirth” era, or headlined limited books as a way to semi-link up with the recently ended Titans show. But as the DC universe is entering a new dawn, the publisher is putting a more active effort in pushing the team to the big leagues.
The Disney100 Begins With Dazzling Cinematic Experiences at Disneyland
It’s perfectly fitting that Mickey Mouse, the icon Walt Disney credits for the start of the Walt Disney Animation studios, is finally getting a ride at Disneyland just in time for Disney’s 100th anniversary. That’s not all; Disney100 is being celebrated at Disney Parks in a big way with two nighttime spectaculars that pay homage to the company’s animation legacy and its modern blockbuster franchises.
