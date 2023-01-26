For years, the Titans have been one of those superhero teams that DC Comics hasn’t entirely known what to do with. The members who’ve defined the superhero team have mainly been locked off to other team or solo books during the “Rebirth” era, or headlined limited books as a way to semi-link up with the recently ended Titans show. But as the DC universe is entering a new dawn, the publisher is putting a more active effort in pushing the team to the big leagues.

2 DAYS AGO