Oak Grove, MO

KCTV 5

Person gunned down in car at 55th and Cleveland in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot to death inside a vehicle in Kansas City early Monday morning. No one is in custody. Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a shots-fired call near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway. They canvassed the area and found a vehicle with a gunshot victim inside just north of 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Officers called emergency medical crews, who declared the victim dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX 2

Note offers clues in ‘mistaken’ 1991 Missouri abduction

On April 4, 1991, a woman by the name of Angela "Angie" Hammond went missing, leaving the community rattled. Hammond had just graduated from Montrose High School. She was popular and well-known in Clinton, Missouri. She was also four months pregnant and engaged to Robert Shafer.
CLINTON, MO
KMBC.com

KCPD finds 20-year-old shot to death in a vehicle overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Sunday in Kansas City. Just before one a.m., officers were alerted to the sound of gunfire in the area of Meyer Blvd. and Swope Pkwy. Upon arrival, KCPD began canvassing the area...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash

WYANDOTTE, Kan. (WIBW) - A possible DUI situation led to a police chase in Kansas City after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship that ended in a crash that sent two people to the hospital and one person to jail. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man dead, woman hurt in overnight shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, police department is investigating after an overnight argument escalated to gunfire, leaving one man dead. Officers were called to a home in the 3400 block of Chestnut Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Friday to investigate a shooting. Police noted several people inside...
KANSAS CITY, MO
