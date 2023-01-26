Read full article on original website
Super Bowl 57 will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award WinnerOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Resident guns down alleged burglar inside KCK home, police say
A man was gunned down after allegedly breaking into a home on Jan. 22, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department announced Monday.
Kansas City police find body in man's car after towing it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Family members and a forensic expert are questioning why Kansas City police didn't find a man's body in the cargo area of his own SUV until after they towed it to a Missouri police station earlier this month. Adam “A.J.” Blackstock Jr.'s death is...
KCTV 5
Person gunned down in car at 55th and Cleveland in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot to death inside a vehicle in Kansas City early Monday morning. No one is in custody. Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a shots-fired call near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway. They canvassed the area and found a vehicle with a gunshot victim inside just north of 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Officers called emergency medical crews, who declared the victim dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
27 people charged in Kansas City drug trafficking operation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than two dozen people have been charged in connection to a violent drug trafficking operation in the Kansas City metro. Anthony D. Harris, 40, Latrell O. Dean, 19, and Seville S. Gardner, 37, are the latest defendants to be charged in a 112-count indictment unsealed by federal courts Thursday. In addition […]
Note offers clues in ‘mistaken’ 1991 Missouri abduction
On April 4, 1991, a woman by the name of Angela "Angie" Hammond went missing, leaving the community rattled. Hammond had just graduated from Montrose High School. She was popular and well-known in Clinton, Missouri. She was also four months pregnant and engaged to Robert Shafer.
KMBC.com
KCPD finds 20-year-old shot to death in a vehicle overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Sunday in Kansas City. Just before one a.m., officers were alerted to the sound of gunfire in the area of Meyer Blvd. and Swope Pkwy. Upon arrival, KCPD began canvassing the area...
Harrisonville bust shows long reach of human trafficking
No place is immune to the dangers of human trafficking, not even a small town like Harrisonville, Missouri. To illustrate just how pervasive human trafficking is Northwest Missouri State Small Business Development Center director Rebecca Lobina recalls a story told to her by federal officials about a bust in Harrisonville.
KMBC.com
Man dead following shooting on E. 24th Street, Kansas City police believe Uber vehicle key in case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating the city's second homicide on Friday. One person is dead following a shooting in the area of the 2100 block of E. 24th Terrace, according to police. The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. A person of interest is in...
Blue Springs police officer injured in crash responding to call
A Blue Springs police officer is recovering after a driver, suspected of driving under the influence, hit the officer responding to a call.
Rideshare driver may have witnessed Kansas City homicide
Kansas City police detectives are looking for a driver and evidence after saying a homicide victim was shot getting into a rideshare car.
Hunter shot in accident at Hillsdale State Park
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating after a hunter was shot and injured during an accident at Hillsdale State Park.
WIBW
Possible DUI leads to post AFC-win police chase, crash
WYANDOTTE, Kan. (WIBW) - A possible DUI situation led to a police chase in Kansas City after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship that ended in a crash that sent two people to the hospital and one person to jail. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that...
KMBC.com
Kansas City drug-trafficking conspiracy now includes 27 defendants, 112 counts of drug trafficking and illegal firearms
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A total of 27 people have been indicted as part of a drug-trafficking conspiracy in the Kansas City metro area. Anthony D. Harris, 40, and Latrell O. Dean, 19, both of Grandview, Mo., and Seville S. Gardner, 37, were the three latest defendants charged in a 112-count indictment unsealed on Jan. 26.
Drunk driver who killed man in KCMO crash sentenced to 13 years in prison
A man convicted twice for driving while intoxicated will spend 13 years in prison for killing a man in 2022 in a drunk driving crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
Man charged for allegedly pushing Raytown officer down stairs during arrest
A 41-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is charged in an assault of a Raytown police officer, resulting in the officer breaking an ankle.
Witness describes crash, semi dragging car for 8 miles on Kansas City interstate
It started early morning Wednesday at State Line Road and the stoplight for the on ramp to Interstate 435 westbound.
KMBC.com
Man dead, woman hurt in overnight shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, police department is investigating after an overnight argument escalated to gunfire, leaving one man dead. Officers were called to a home in the 3400 block of Chestnut Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Friday to investigate a shooting. Police noted several people inside...
KMBC.com
Prairie Village man receives 13-year prison sentence for DWI crash that killed MU Board of Curators student representative
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old Prairie Village, Kan., man will spend the next 13 years in prison in connection to a fatal DWI crash in Kansas City. Zachary Zorich was sentenced in Jackson County Friday for his involvement in a June 2022 crash at 75th and Ward Parkway.
KC-area man assaulted girlfriend, fired a gun and hid in a closet
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been charged in connection with a domestic assault that also involved firing a handgun inside and outside a Lee's Summit residence that the suspect later failed to come out of after police surrounded the residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
KCTV 5
Police identify 2 people killed in Thursday morning US 69 Highway crash in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people died after a car flipped several times during rush hour Thursday morning near U.S. 69 Highway and 103rd Street. Around 7:45 a.m., 911 dispatchers received calls from concerned drivers in the area who reported seeing two people who had been ejected from a vehicle.
