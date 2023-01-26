ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Speedway Digest

NASCAR Fan Rewards Launches as Part of 75th Anniversary Season

NASCAR is home to the most loyal and passionate fans in all of sports, and now fans are being rewarded for that loyalty. As part of its 75th Diamond Anniversary season, NASCAR has launched NASCAR Fan Rewards, a free program that rewards fans for simply engaging with the sport they love.
Speedway Digest

INDYCAR To Feature New Medical Unit during 2023 Season

INDYCAR, with longtime partner IU Health, is rolling into its new season with a new mobile medical facility. The INDYCAR Medical Unit will make its debut at the year’s first Open Test, held Thursday-Friday, Feb. 2-3 at The Thermal Club near Palm Springs, California. The transporter with double slide outs will provide an environment for consistent and accessible care during each NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone event.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Speedway Digest

Brody Roa Sweeps Usac/Cra Opening Weekend at the Cocopah Speedway

Three weeks ago, veteran sprint car racer Brody Roa did not know if he would be racing at this past weekend’s USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series 24th season-opening weekend at the Cocopah Speedway. In a career-changing move one week later, Roa joined forces with Inland Rigging’s Tommy and Christy Dunkel. That move paid immediate dividends as he not only made the opener, but also scored wins in both main events on the Arizona oval. The victories were his 14th and 15th in USAC/CRA competition which places him fifth on the series all-time win list.
ARIZONA STATE
Speedway Digest

The Clash at The Coliseum Competition Notes: Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Fr8Auctions.com Mustang Team

Fr8Auctions.com will support Michael McDowell during his kickoff to the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race season this weekend. It’s the eighth consecutive season that the Atlanta, Georgia-based asset recovery business has supported Front Row Motorsports (FRM). McDowell will race the No. 34 Fr8Auctions.com Ford Mustang during The Clash at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Speedway Digest

CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Eight-Hour Update

Corvette Racing opened the Rolex 24 At Daytona in strong style Saturday as the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R spent ample time out front during the first eight hours. Antonio Garcia was in the middle of a triple stint in his second round in the GTD PRO challenger....
Speedway Digest

Tyler Nicely Wins North Florida UMP Modified Winternationals Saturday

He won last year’s edition of Winternationals at North Florida Speedway, and now, Tyler Nicely has backed it up with his second win at the venue in two seasons. The opening round of UMP Modified Florida Speedweeks featured a classic battle between two of DIRTcar’s toughest heavyweights right on the front row. Defending Speedweeks champion Lucas Lee turned the fastest lap of the night in Qualifying and won his Heat Race to claim the pole for the Feature, while 2020 Speedweeks champion Nicely kept up him the whole night with a second-best Qualifying lap and a win in Heat Race #2 to start P2.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Speedway Digest

SUNNYD® Partners with Stewart-Haas Racing

SUNNYD, part of Harvest Hill Beverage Company, has partnered with Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), the championship-winning NASCAR team. Known as the most refreshing orange drink in existence, SUNNYD will serve as the primary sponsor for two NASCAR Cup Series races with driver Kevin Harvick and SHR’s No. 4 team. When not the primary sponsor, SUNNYD will have a yearlong associate presence on the No. 4 Ford Mustang with branding on Harvick’s firesuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Speedway Digest

Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Advance

● The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season begins on the West Coast for the second year in a row with the non-points Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum. Last year’s race on the purpose-built, quarter-mile, asphalt oval inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was the debut of the new NextGen car, the seventh variation of the NASCAR stock car first introduced in 1949. Chase Briscoe and the No. 14 Mahindra Tractors team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) showed up ready to impress as Briscoe was third-fastest in practice and finished second in his heat race after starting seventh. He lined up sixth for the 150-lap feature and was running fourth on lap 53 before a mechanical issue ended his race.
INDIANA STATE
Speedway Digest

Trackhouse Chevys to Carry Jockey Paint Scheme Six Times in 2023

Trackhouse Racing drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain are going to look stylish once again in 2023 driving the red-white-and blue Jockey® Made in America Collection paint scheme in up to six NASCAR Cup races. Away from the track, the duo will sport the latest in Jockey activewear and casualwear throughout the season.
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Cooper MacNeil, Maro Engel, Christian Reed

THE MODERATOR: We have one of our GTD pro winners in the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3, Cooper MacNeil. This is his 12th career victory in IMSA competition, first Rolex 24 victory coming in his 13th attempt. We also will have Maro Engel in a moment. Cooper, what...
Speedway Digest

Rolex 24 - 6 Hour Storylines

We're closing in on quarter distance of the 2023 running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway and with darkness having fallen, the race to Sunday morning is well underway. We now take a look at some of the storylines to follow as we race towards sunrise over Daytona Beach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

