NASCAR Fan Rewards Launches as Part of 75th Anniversary Season
NASCAR is home to the most loyal and passionate fans in all of sports, and now fans are being rewarded for that loyalty. As part of its 75th Diamond Anniversary season, NASCAR has launched NASCAR Fan Rewards, a free program that rewards fans for simply engaging with the sport they love.
INDYCAR To Feature New Medical Unit during 2023 Season
INDYCAR, with longtime partner IU Health, is rolling into its new season with a new mobile medical facility. The INDYCAR Medical Unit will make its debut at the year’s first Open Test, held Thursday-Friday, Feb. 2-3 at The Thermal Club near Palm Springs, California. The transporter with double slide outs will provide an environment for consistent and accessible care during each NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone event.
Brody Roa Sweeps Usac/Cra Opening Weekend at the Cocopah Speedway
Three weeks ago, veteran sprint car racer Brody Roa did not know if he would be racing at this past weekend’s USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series 24th season-opening weekend at the Cocopah Speedway. In a career-changing move one week later, Roa joined forces with Inland Rigging’s Tommy and Christy Dunkel. That move paid immediate dividends as he not only made the opener, but also scored wins in both main events on the Arizona oval. The victories were his 14th and 15th in USAC/CRA competition which places him fifth on the series all-time win list.
Indy 500 Green Flag Embarks on Epic Global Journey
The green flag for the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will experience an epic journey with fun twists as it travels the globe during the Green Flag Relay leading into “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on Sunday, May 28. The flag made its first stop of the...
Cirkul Announces New Partnership at NASCAR’s Pinnacle Event, the Daytona 500
Cirkul, a modern beverage platform known for its patented flavor cartridges, announces a partnership with Kaulig Racing and NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Justin Haley for the 2023 Daytona 500. Cirkul’s logo will be featured on Haley’s No. 31 Camaro ZL1 for the 65th running of the Daytona 500.
A Boulder Off His Shoulder: Grant Enters 2023 USAC Sprint Season Feeling Composed
For the larger part of the past decade, Justin Grant has stepped into each and every USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season pondering if this was going to finally be the year he broke through and overcame the hurdle that had separated him from the series driving title. The...
The Clash at The Coliseum Competition Notes: Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Fr8Auctions.com Mustang Team
Fr8Auctions.com will support Michael McDowell during his kickoff to the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race season this weekend. It’s the eighth consecutive season that the Atlanta, Georgia-based asset recovery business has supported Front Row Motorsports (FRM). McDowell will race the No. 34 Fr8Auctions.com Ford Mustang during The Clash at...
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Eight-Hour Update
Corvette Racing opened the Rolex 24 At Daytona in strong style Saturday as the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R spent ample time out front during the first eight hours. Antonio Garcia was in the middle of a triple stint in his second round in the GTD PRO challenger....
Tyler Nicely Wins North Florida UMP Modified Winternationals Saturday
He won last year’s edition of Winternationals at North Florida Speedway, and now, Tyler Nicely has backed it up with his second win at the venue in two seasons. The opening round of UMP Modified Florida Speedweeks featured a classic battle between two of DIRTcar’s toughest heavyweights right on the front row. Defending Speedweeks champion Lucas Lee turned the fastest lap of the night in Qualifying and won his Heat Race to claim the pole for the Feature, while 2020 Speedweeks champion Nicely kept up him the whole night with a second-best Qualifying lap and a win in Heat Race #2 to start P2.
SUNNYD® Partners with Stewart-Haas Racing
SUNNYD, part of Harvest Hill Beverage Company, has partnered with Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), the championship-winning NASCAR team. Known as the most refreshing orange drink in existence, SUNNYD will serve as the primary sponsor for two NASCAR Cup Series races with driver Kevin Harvick and SHR’s No. 4 team. When not the primary sponsor, SUNNYD will have a yearlong associate presence on the No. 4 Ford Mustang with branding on Harvick’s firesuit.
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Arrowhead Brass
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB owners Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson along with Team Ambassador Richard Petty, today announced a multi-year partnership with Arrowhead Brass. The US - based manufacturer of plumbing valves and irrigation products is the leading manufacturer of exterior and interior plumbing products for high-end professional builders and homeowners.
King’s Hawaiian Announces Expanded, Multi-Year Partnership with RFK Racing
RFK Racing has announced that King’s Hawaiian, the iconic bread company that joined the team in 2022, has returned in an expanded role and will serve as a primary partner for Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 team in multiple races in 2023 and beyond. “Our team and myself...
Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Advance
● The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season begins on the West Coast for the second year in a row with the non-points Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum. Last year’s race on the purpose-built, quarter-mile, asphalt oval inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was the debut of the new NextGen car, the seventh variation of the NASCAR stock car first introduced in 1949. Chase Briscoe and the No. 14 Mahindra Tractors team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) showed up ready to impress as Briscoe was third-fastest in practice and finished second in his heat race after starting seventh. He lined up sixth for the 150-lap feature and was running fourth on lap 53 before a mechanical issue ended his race.
After Strong Outing, Second-Place Finish a Bittersweet Result for Sean Creech Motorsport
Sean Creech Motorsport (SCM) rode a roller coaster of circumstances in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona, coming from second position to two laps ahead of the entire LMP3 field mid-race, but an electrical issue cost the team the chance to take home the coveted Rolex for the race victory.
Trackhouse Chevys to Carry Jockey Paint Scheme Six Times in 2023
Trackhouse Racing drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain are going to look stylish once again in 2023 driving the red-white-and blue Jockey® Made in America Collection paint scheme in up to six NASCAR Cup races. Away from the track, the duo will sport the latest in Jockey activewear and casualwear throughout the season.
Bass Pro Shops Racing: Martin Truex Jr. Clash at The Coliseum Advance
● Format: 150-lap Feature with a 27-car field set by Heats and Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) ● Note: Heats and LCQ are broadcast live from 5-7 p.m. EST. Feature airs live at 8 p.m. EST. Notes of Interest. ● Entering his fifth season under the JGR banner, Truex has become...
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Appears at Food 4 Less® before racing in the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
The season-opening NASCAR Cup Series exhibition race, the Busch Light Clash, returns to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this weekend. To celebrate, Food 4 Less® has a car entered in the 150-Lap race with the JTG Daugherty Racing team. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will race...
Transcript: Cooper MacNeil, Maro Engel, Christian Reed
THE MODERATOR: We have one of our GTD pro winners in the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3, Cooper MacNeil. This is his 12th career victory in IMSA competition, first Rolex 24 victory coming in his 13th attempt. We also will have Maro Engel in a moment. Cooper, what...
Rolex 24 - 6 Hour Storylines
We're closing in on quarter distance of the 2023 running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway and with darkness having fallen, the race to Sunday morning is well underway. We now take a look at some of the storylines to follow as we race towards sunrise over Daytona Beach.
Reimer Time: Taylor Reimer Sets Course for Full-Time USAC Midget Run with KKM in 2023
At the beginning of the previous season, Taylor Reimer’s pinned tweet on Twitter read, “I will win a midget race in 2022.”. She lived up to her word during the year, scoring her first career midget victory in May of 2022. Now, in 2023, the Bixby, Okla. native has elevated her goals to reach even greater heights.
