A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 10pm Saturday has been expanded further north to include the very southernmost counties of Minnesota including Freeborn, Mower, Fillmore, and Houston. 3-6" is expected here during the day Saturday. This expansion has also also included the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Howard, and Winneshiek. At least 3-6" of snow is expected here, with potential for a bit more in some places.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO