kchanews.com
Charles City Needs More Participants for Smart Home Project
After strong initial interest has tapered off, a pilot program in Charles City is in need of more participants. City Administrator Steve Diers says they’re looking for residents to take advantage of the Smart Home Project, made possible through a grant from AARP. Diers says they’ve got the Smart...
kchanews.com
Osage, Charles City Lead Charge for Area Girls State Wrestling Qualifiers
The following high school girls wrestlers have qualified for the State Wrestling Tournament this Thursday and Friday in Coralville. Listen for coverage between 9am and 3 pm Thursday and Friday and 5pm to 9pm Thursday and 6pm to 9pm Friday. Qualifiers:. Team Weight First Name Last Name Grade Wins Loses.
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Saturday snow trending stronger and further north, Winter Storm Warning for parts of Iowa
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 10pm Saturday has been expanded further north to include the very southernmost counties of Minnesota including Freeborn, Mower, Fillmore, and Houston. 3-6" is expected here during the day Saturday. This expansion has also also included the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Howard, and Winneshiek. At least 3-6" of snow is expected here, with potential for a bit more in some places.
cbs2iowa.com
Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late
Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
4 dead, multiple people injured in van rollover on Highway 20
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa – Four people are now confirmed dead and multiple other people are injured following an accident involving a 15-passenger van on Highway 20 in Grundy County early Friday morning. It happened around 6:49 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 20 near the Wellsburg exit, according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the […]
KAAL-TV
Nursing home neglect leads to death
(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
kchanews.com
Howard County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Burglary of Hardware Store
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to the theft of tools often used to commit a crime that has seen a dramatic increase in recent years. A department Facebook post says the Sheriff’s office took a report of a burglary from a hardware store near Elma in the overnight hours of Friday night into Saturday morning. Items taken included cordless tools such as grinders, reciprocating saws, and batteries.
kchanews.com
Shawver Steps Into New Role as Chickasaw County Sheriff
It’s the second full week on the job for Ryan Shawver in his new role as Chickasaw County Sheriff. Shawver was the Chief Deputy under former Sheriff Marty Hemann, who retired January 19th. Monday, Jan. 23, Shawver was appointed to take over and serve out the remainder of Hemann’s term as Sheriff, which runs through the end of 2024.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fayette County Man Arrested for Relationship with Minor
A Fayette County man has been arrested after he was found to be in a relationship with a female minor. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says after a week-long investigation, they’ve filed two charges against 26-year old Kian Lee Halverson of Hawkeye. Halverson has been charged with Second...
