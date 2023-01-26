Read full article on original website
ASCS Arizona Wingless And Elite Non-Wing Lineups Released
Keeping wingless racing alive at the Central Arizona Raceway, new promoter Brad Whitfield will feature the ASCS Arizona Non-Wing Sprint Cars on a regular basis at the high-banked, three-eighths-mile oval in 2023. Racing February through November, the wingless tour be featured in rotation with other weekly divisions, with ten events...
Tyler Nicely Wins North Florida UMP Modified Winternationals Saturday
He won last year’s edition of Winternationals at North Florida Speedway, and now, Tyler Nicely has backed it up with his second win at the venue in two seasons. The opening round of UMP Modified Florida Speedweeks featured a classic battle between two of DIRTcar’s toughest heavyweights right on the front row. Defending Speedweeks champion Lucas Lee turned the fastest lap of the night in Qualifying and won his Heat Race to claim the pole for the Feature, while 2020 Speedweeks champion Nicely kept up him the whole night with a second-best Qualifying lap and a win in Heat Race #2 to start P2.
Aric Almirola - No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Busch Light Clash Advance
● NASCAR returns to the track this weekend to unofficially kick off the 2023 season with the second running of the Busch Light Clash at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The weekend’s 150-lap Feature race will showcase 27 world-class drivers battling on a temporary, quarter-mile, paved oval, built on top of the playing field that is home to the University of Southern California Trojans football team. It makes for one of the most unique sporting events in America. Last year’s inaugural event proved to be a success with 4.3 million viewers tuning in to the live broadcast on FOX. That rating was 168 percent higher than the previous year’s Busch Light Clash held at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and broadcast on FS1, and it was the best rating since 2016 for The Clash, when it was broadcast on FOX. On Twitter, NASCAR was the No. 1 trending topic in the United States during the race, besting the NFL’s Pro Bowl, which was held the same day.
Trackhouse Chevys to Carry Jockey Paint Scheme Six Times in 2023
Trackhouse Racing drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain are going to look stylish once again in 2023 driving the red-white-and blue Jockey® Made in America Collection paint scheme in up to six NASCAR Cup races. Away from the track, the duo will sport the latest in Jockey activewear and casualwear throughout the season.
Reimer Time: Taylor Reimer Sets Course for Full-Time USAC Midget Run with KKM in 2023
At the beginning of the previous season, Taylor Reimer’s pinned tweet on Twitter read, “I will win a midget race in 2022.”. She lived up to her word during the year, scoring her first career midget victory in May of 2022. Now, in 2023, the Bixby, Okla. native has elevated her goals to reach even greater heights.
Bass Pro Shops Racing: Martin Truex Jr. Clash at The Coliseum Advance
● Format: 150-lap Feature with a 27-car field set by Heats and Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) ● Note: Heats and LCQ are broadcast live from 5-7 p.m. EST. Feature airs live at 8 p.m. EST. Notes of Interest. ● Entering his fifth season under the JGR banner, Truex has become...
75 years and NASCAR continues to evolve
NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary season marks its first on-track competition this weekend with Sunday’s primetime Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in high-wattage Los Angeles. The annual season-opening Daytona 500 is two weeks later – on Feb. 19 – at the most iconic track on the schedule, Daytona International Speedway.
Cody Jinks Confirmed as Headliner of the Inaugural Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest in Fort Worth
Following the exciting expansion announcement of its second location in Fort Worth, Texas this fall, Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest has just confirmed its first artist for the highly anticipated event. Legendary country music singer Cody Jinks will headline the four-day concert series with a special performance on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 10pm. To be held at Texas Motor Speedway, the event is expected to quickly sell out and eventually grow to be the largest music festival in the Lone Star State.
