Grand Island children left in cold after kidnapping
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska teenagers are facing multiple felony charges after a vehicle theft and kidnapping early Sunday morning. Tate Wolfe, 18, of Kearney and Jozef McAllister, 17, of Hastings, are both charged in Hall County Court with nine felony charges related to the incident that put three small children in danger.
Three children rescued after kidnapping in northeast Grand Island
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police rescued three children after they were kidnapped during a car theft on Sunday. According to officials, a Grand Island man reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler at 3 a.m. The man’s three children, ages five, one, and seven months, were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
Stitch after stitch: Blue Hill man makes difference for AIDS patients with crocheted scarves
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On a gray Monday in Blue Hill, Nebraska Randall Kottwitz is sitting in his beige house doing what he normally does. “My crocheting time is when I’m doing all that thinking,” Kottwitz said while seated at his work desk. With every loop, yarnover and...
