ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

Grand Island children left in cold after kidnapping

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska teenagers are facing multiple felony charges after a vehicle theft and kidnapping early Sunday morning. Tate Wolfe, 18, of Kearney and Jozef McAllister, 17, of Hastings, are both charged in Hall County Court with nine felony charges related to the incident that put three small children in danger.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Three children rescued after kidnapping in northeast Grand Island

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police rescued three children after they were kidnapped during a car theft on Sunday. According to officials, a Grand Island man reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler at 3 a.m. The man’s three children, ages five, one, and seven months, were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy