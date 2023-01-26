Plea hearing scheduled in escape case for Des Moines sex trafficking victim Pieper Lewis

A plea hearing was set Thursday for the escape charge against Des Moines sex trafficking victim Pieper Lewis, who after avoiding a manslaughter conviction left a transitional center for women without permission in November.

Lewis, now 18, received a deferred judgment in September in the stabbing death of a man she said repeatedly raped her when she was 15. On Nov. 4 for reasons not yet explained, Lewis cut off a GPS tracking device she was required to wear and walked away from Des Moines' Fresh Start Women's Center, where the judge had ordered her to serve her probation.

Police found and arrested her five days later. She was charged with escape, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine of $2,560.

Lewis had pleaded guilty in June 2021 to voluntary manslaughter and willful injury in the death a year earlier of Zachary Brooks, a 37-year-old father of three. According to Lewis' plea agreement, Brooks ― to whom she has been sent by a man who took her in when she was kicked out of her home ― had raped her six times.

In a Thursday pre-trial conference, a plea hearing was set for March 9 in the misdemeanor case. Lewis, who appeared at the hearing but did not address the court, has been in the Polk County Jail since her arrest.

Her case received national attention after a Des Moines Register investigative report found no record that police had investigated the sex trafficking allegations, though sex with a 15-year-old is a crime in Iowa. During her sentencing hearing, prosecutors acknowledged that she was a victim of sex trafficking.

Obligated under a 1997 state law, the judge ordered her as part of her sentence to pay $150,000 to Brooks' estate. A GoFundMe that Lewis' ninth-grade teacher set up for her raised far more in a matter of days.

Lewis could face up to 20 years in prison if the deferred judgment is revoked. A hearing was set for last week but was delayed to March 23 at the request of her attorneys.

