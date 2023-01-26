Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
Travis Kelce (back) active for Chiefs in AFC Championship Game
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will play Sunday in the AFC Championship Game agaisnt the Cincinnati Bengals. Kelce had a back ailment flare up late in the week ahead of the AFC title game. However, despite that, he has been cleared for active status with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.
Kadarius Toney (ankle) questionable to return for Chiefs in AFC Championship Game
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is considered questionable to return Sunday in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After an active first quarter in which he saw some touches, Toney went to the locker room. Now, the team has officially deemed him questionable to return due to an ankle injury.
Update: Josh Johnson (concussion) ruled out for 49ers in NFC Championship Game; Brock Purdy (elbow) remains at quarterback
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson will not return in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brock Purdy left Sunday's game due to an elbow injury, which is making it hard for him to get any arm strength whatsoever. Johnson, the team's 4th-string quarterback, then suffered a concussion. Purdy will have the 49ers offense going forward, though they seem to only be able to run the football currently.
Josh Johnson being evaluated for concussion, Brock Purdy (elbow) back in
San Francisoc 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson is being evaluated for a concussion in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was earlier knocked out of the game due to a right elbow injury. However, backup quarterback Josh Johnson is now in the locker room for a possible concussion. It's unclear if Purdy will be able to throw, and there are signs Christian McCaffrey in the Wildcat may be the best course of action for San Francisco.
Justin Watson (illness) won't play for Chiefs in AFC Championship Game
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson will not play Sunday in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Watson is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, he has been ruled out for the AFC title game with the Super Bowl on the line. In 5 games...
