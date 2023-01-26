ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

WBTV

Cabarrus County CVB welcomes Sales Manager Alex Morales

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Alex Morales as Sales Manager. In this role, Morales will promote Cabarrus County, North Carolina as a destination for groups including meetings and conventions, sporting events, car clubs and more. “The hospitality experience Alex brings to this...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Local police chiefs talk Tyre Nichols case, community policing

MECKLENBURG/GASTON COUNTIES, N.C. (WBTV) - Across the country, the conversation continues on policing in the wake of the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Across the Charlotte area, protests and vigils have all demanded police accountability. “We must always be accountable for our actions. I share in the anger and outrage...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rowan County Arts Council accepting grant applications through February

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Arts Council is now accepting applications for North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program ARPA Funding subgrants through February 28, 2023. This is not the annual Grassroots Grants funds received annually from the State of North Carolina. The North Carolina General Assembly allocated...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Transit committee expected to get update on CATS’ Silver Line project

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Construction begins on new Aeronautica Landing at Carowinds

It's part of Carowinds' 50th-anniversary celebration. A local printing expert showed off some of his Charlotte-branded creations. Nine artists across the region that designed or painted 'Charlotte' letters for a tourism breakfast this week. Using music to connect and cope. Updated: 21 hours ago. A local program is using music...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gas line closes portion of Concord road

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A minor gas line rupture has a portion of a Concord road closed. Rock Hill Church Road between Poplar Tent and Stagecoach roads are closed while crews repair the gas line. Commuters are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Atrium Health reportedly part of widespread cyber attack

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CATS union reaches tentative agreement to avoid bus drivers strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Area Transit System operators have reached a tentative agreement to avoid a strike after months of labor contract negotiations. This is a tentative agreement on a contract and there’s still a vote to come. However, it is a big step following three rejected labor contracts and months of negotiations.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Into the Woods Jr. to be presented in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Piedmont Players are presenting the musical Into the Woods Jr., at the Norvell Theater. Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s cockeyed fairytale comes to life in this adaptation of their groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical. Into the Woods Jr. features all of the familiar...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
DogTime

North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations

Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Fire damages home, temporarily closes portion of Concord Parkway North

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 8:04 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, to a reported house fire at 360 Concord Parkway North. The first unit arrived at 8:05 p.m. to find the house about 50% involved in fire. Officials said that firefighters quickly worked...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student

CHARLOTTE, NC

