Following the heartbreaking Episode 3 of The Last of Us, the action kicks up once again in the coming episode, as Joel and Ellie continue their treacherous journey. As part of their cross-country expedition, the duo will face their first major challenge outside the Boston Quarantine Zone, with no Tess to back them up. In the trailer, we see Ellie's inexperience in going on expeditions, as she uses the incorrect maps.

9 HOURS AGO