Inkulinati - Official Early Access Launch Trailer
Inkulinati is available now in PC Early Access and Xbox Game Preview. Check out the launch trailer to learn about this ink-based medieval strategy game, including a breakdown of its single-player campaign, the hot seat duel mode, combat, and more.
The Last of Us Episode 4 Trailer Released; Mycologist Explains Whether Events of the Series Can Actually Happen
Following the heartbreaking Episode 3 of The Last of Us, the action kicks up once again in the coming episode, as Joel and Ellie continue their treacherous journey. As part of their cross-country expedition, the duo will face their first major challenge outside the Boston Quarantine Zone, with no Tess to back them up. In the trailer, we see Ellie's inexperience in going on expeditions, as she uses the incorrect maps.
Days Gone Wiki Guide
Criers are infected crows. They are only encountered in the Crater Lake and Highway 97 regions, and during the mission We Couldn't Take the Risk in Iron Butte. Criers are only found a short distance from their nests. They will circle overhead, then swoop down and attack. They will skreech when they attack. When you hear the screech, roll out of the way to avoid the strike.
Holstin - Official Janowski House Gameplay Demo
Holstin is a psychological survival horror game inspired by the Resident Evil series. Set in an eerie, isolated 90’s Polish town consumed by an ominous presence. You've lost contact with a close colleague as he was looking for answers to a newspaper story. Now you need to venture into this psyche-shattering town to find out the truth and the fate of your friend. Holstin is releasing at a later date with a demo available now on Steam.
Trek to Yomi - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Trek to Yomi is available now on Nintendo Switch. Check out the launch trailer for this samurai adventure game. As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman Hiroki is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward.
Steel Seed - Announcement Trailer
Steel Seed is an action-stealth adventure game in which mankind must defend itself against a new threat, after being kept safe underground by AI machines following the near-destruction of the planet. Steel Seed is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S and is due out in 2024.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Receives First Live-Action Teaser in Australia; Reveals Late 2023 Release Window
If you didn't know already, Peter Parker and Miles Morales are back in town, as the sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man arrives this year. Following the success of the original back in 2018, Parker is back with his partner-in-fighting-crime Morales, as they face new foes in the Insomniac Games-developed title. After...
