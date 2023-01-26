ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Chief of Police Greg Allen’s funeral services to be held today

By Melissa Luna, Gabriela Rodríguez
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
Road closures for El Paso Police Chief Gregory Allen services. Please take note of extended closures.

Friday, Jan. 27

  • 10 a.m.- Doors open at Abundant Living Faith Center.
  • 10:40 a.m. – Chief Allen’s hearse leaves Sunset Funeral Homes and will stop in front of the patrol station where a salute will take place. Chief Allen’s hearse will continue traveling towards Abundant Church Living Center located on 1000 Valley Crest Dr.
  • 11 a.m. – Funeral service at Abundant Living Faith Center begins.
  • The community is asked to please not bring flowers or gifts to the funeral services at Abundant Living Faith Center Church. A funeral procession to the cemetery will take place after the church services. Anyone wishing to participate in the funeral procession is strongly encouraged to carpool.
  • 12:15-12:20 p.m. Procession leaves Abundant Living Faith Center and heads towards Evergreen East Cemetery located on 12400 Montana.
  • 1:30 p.m. – Honors and interment will then take place at Evergreen East Cemetery, located on 12400 Montana. Police honors will be given at the cemetery, which will include a three-volley salute, a last radio call, and a presentation of the flag to the family.
  • The honors and internment will be streamed live on KTSM.com and the City of El Paso YouTube Channel.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Chief of Police Gregory K. Allen began his career at the El Paso Police Department in 1978. He rose through the ranks until he was eventually elected Chief of Police in 2008. He was the first person of color to become a police chief in El Paso and was also El Paso’s longest serving chief, serving for 15 years. At the age of 71, Chief Allen passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

Donations in his honor may also be made to the Friends of El Paso Animal Service at www.friendsofepas.org/.

