Chief of Police Greg Allen’s funeral services to be held today

Road closures for El Paso Police Chief Gregory Allen services. Please take note of extended closures.

Friday, Jan. 27

10 a.m.- Doors open at Abundant Living Faith Center.

Funeral service at Abundant Living Faith Center begins. The community is asked to please not bring flowers or gifts to the funeral services at Abundant Living Faith Center Church. A funeral procession to the cemetery will take place after the church services. Anyone wishing to participate in the funeral procession is strongly encouraged to carpool.

Honors and interment will then take place at Evergreen East Cemetery, located on 12400 Montana. Police honors will be given at the cemetery, which will include a three-volley salute, a last radio call, and a presentation of the flag to the family. The honors and internment will be streamed live on KTSM.com and the City of El Paso YouTube Channel.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Chief of Police Gregory K. Allen began his career at the El Paso Police Department in 1978. He rose through the ranks until he was eventually elected Chief of Police in 2008. He was the first person of color to become a police chief in El Paso and was also El Paso’s longest serving chief, serving for 15 years. At the age of 71, Chief Allen passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

Donations in his honor may also be made to the Friends of El Paso Animal Service at www.friendsofepas.org/.