JP Morgan Says Companies Forced to Focus on Basics in 2023
In a challenging economy, companies must focus on the basics, treasury and other key areas, Julie Lubell, Global Head of Trends & Advisory at J.P. Morgan Payments, writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. With 2022 being one of the most tumultuous years in...
UK Vending Business Chases Digital Even as Consumers Still Prefer Cash
Adopting an innovation mindset has been the vending business’ saving grace in tough economic times. In fact, with a global recession and an ongoing war and cost-of-living crisis across Europe, all following a crippling pandemic, innovating has been critical to staying ahead, says Paul Hearne, the U.K. and Ireland managing director at Selecta Group, the leading unattended self-service provider in Europe.
Crypto Exchanges Face Uphill Battle for EU Regulatory Approval
As European regulators crack down on unlicensed crypto exchanges, gaining approval is proving challenging. Last week, for instance, De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), the Dutch central bank, announced that it had fined the crypto exchange Coinbase €3.325 million (about $3.6 million) for operating in the country without a license prior to the firm being granted one in September of last year.
Dollar General President and CFO to Retire Amid Discount Store Boom
Dollar General President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) John Garratt is to retire June 2. The discount variety store chain said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release that it is not conducting an external search for a new CFO because it has “robust succession plans.”. “On behalf of...
BigCommerce and Balance Team to Simplify B2B eCommerce
Payments platform Balance and eCommerce platform BigCommerce have teamed to help merchants scale their B2B payments. Balance announced in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release it has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner. The partnership will see Balance provide BigCommerce merchants with access to digital and self-serve B2B payments.
Eventus Unveils Anti-Money Laundering Platform Validus
Eventus has debuted an anti-money laundering (AML) platform for traditional finance and digital asset companies. The Austin-based company, which provides transaction monitoring and market risk solutions, announced the cloud-based tool — dubbed Validus or VAML — in a news release Tuesday (Jan. 31). It comes in the wake of a year that saw a spike in fines levied against firms for failing to prevent money laundering and other financial crimes.
CE 100 Index Gains 5.3% as BNPL, Amex Lead the Charge
Earnings season has taught us that the death of consumer spending has been greatly exaggerated. Much depends on where you look, of course. December’s latest macro data shows that consumers pulled back during the holiday shopping season, and the month showed a 0.2% drop in spending vs. November. But spending via credit cards and buy now pay later conduits continued to gain ground overall, as measured in various earnings and company updates.
BMW of North America Taps Stripe to Power Online Payments
BMW of North America has selected Stripe as its primary payments infrastructure. The financial infrastructure platform will facilitate the automaker’s U.S. vehicle preorders and online purchases of extended warranties, maintenance and digital services, Stripe said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release. “Our primary focus at BMW is to...
Merchant Features and Awareness of Them Impacts Shopper Spending Worldwide
Features offered by merchants heavily influence shopper loyalty, but there are caveats, such as making sure consumers know features are available. According to findings in the new PYMNTS and Cybersource report, 2023 Global Digital Shopping Index (GDSI), the best measure of shopper satisfaction is their perception of features that assist their journeys and save them money.
Federal Reserve Denies Digital Asset Bank Custodia’s Application
The Federal Reserve Board has denied digital asset bank Custodia Bank’s application. The Fed said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release that the Wyoming-based digital asset bank’s submitted application to become a member of the Federal Reserve System was inconsistent with factors required under the law. It noted that Custodia Bank does not have federal deposit insurance and proposed to engage in “novel and untested” crypto activities.
Payments Leaders Say Crypto is Ripe for Integration, Rebuilding
It’s times like these, bear markets, when industries transform themselves around new realities. This is as top payment industry leaders surveyed by PYMNTS say that they see the cryptocurrency industry enjoying a much better outlook in 2023 compared to 2022. At least as it relates to payments, speculative investments...
Report: Global Smartphone Sales See Largest Drop Ever
Smartphone sales fell worldwide last year as consumers grew more cautious in their spending. That’s according to a recent report by market research firm IDC, which found that worldwide shipments of smartphones dropped 18.3% year over year during the fourth quarter of 2022, the largest ever drop in a single quarter.
Interest Rate Hikes Threaten Higher Income Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumers’ Card Spending
So far into 2023, there’s been cautious optimism from payment networks on card spending. Earnings results from Mastercard, Visa, American Express and others show that households have been willing — and able — to use credit to navigate inflationary pressures and a slew of interest rate hikes. Those hikes, of course, make all sorts of debt, especially short-term, revolving debt (that would include credit cards) more expensive.
H&M Earnings Slump as Fast-Fashion’s Four-Way Fight Takes a Toll
The fast-fashion wars got intense in 2022 as relative newcomer Shein outpaced a competitive set, including H&M, Uniqlo and Zara, setting up a battle for primacy in 2023. This, as the world’s second-largest fast-fashion player, H&M, announced Friday (Jan. 27) that its fourth-quarter profits fell 68% to $84 million.
Jeremy Hunt Wants to Make UK the ‘Next Silicon Valley’
Jeremy Hunt has outlined his vision to make the U.K. “the world’s next Silicon Valley.”. In a speech on Friday (Jan. 27), the chancellor of the exchequer called on businesses to invest in the U.K. economy, which he said could be “one of the most prosperous in Europe.”
Twitter Turns to Payments as Ad Revenues Sink
Twitter is moving closer to its plan to process payments across the platform in a move to monetize the popular social media service. Purchased by Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk in October for $44 billion, Musk has wanted to bring payments to Twitter since before he owned the company, returning the firebrand entrepreneur to the payments industry where his story began.
Lenders Prepare for Defaults as Recession Looms
Banks and lenders are setting aside funds to cover loan losses out of fear of a recession. As The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Monday (Jan. 30), Capital One and American Express are among the companies that increased their rainy day funds, an indication they’re anticipating an end to an era of high consumer spending and record low unemployment.
SoFi Personal Loan Originations Leap 50%, Direct Deposit Gains Ground
Demand for personal loans, direct deposit accounts and “cross-buy” opportunities boosted SoFi Technologies’ results despite macro headwinds. Total deposits at SoFi Bank grew 46% sequentially during the fourth quarter to $7.3 billion. Management said on the conference call that 88% of SoFi Money deposits — across checking, savings and SoFi Money cash management – came from direct deposit members.
Atlantic Money Says Wise Delisted It From Price Comparison Website
Atlantic Money has accused international money transfer service Wise of stifling competition. In a statement on its website on Friday (Jan. 27), the foreign exchange (FX) startup expressed its frustration at being delisted from Wise’s price comparison service, which allows consumers to compare the cost of cross-border transfers from different providers.
What Businesses Need to Know to Make Money in the Metaverse
The metaverse has only just entered the mainstream discourse, but this new, immersive internet has already emerged as a lucrative new medium for generating revenue. Businesses as diverse as Gucci and FIFA already offer digitally savvy shoppers various new products accessible only via virtual reality headset. Their success paves the...
