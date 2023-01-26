ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes, TX

Mercedes firefighters rescue puppy trapped in underground pipe

By Alejandra Yañez
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3INep5_0kSaZdu300

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A puppy trapped in an underground pipe was recently rescued with the help of several city departments in Mercedes.

On Jan. 4, the Mercedes Fire Department was asked to assist in the rescue of a newborn puppy that had been trapped in a drainage pipe.

Briana Casares, public information officer for Mercedes, said the person who reported the incident stated he could hear the muffled sound of a puppy barking but could not figure out where the noise was coming from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0hHa_0kSaZdu300

At the scene, the Public Works Department dug around the drainage culvert so that firefighters could remove the puppy safely.

The city uploaded a video of the last few seconds of the rescue on its Facebook page. In the video, Mercedes Fire Department’s Lt. Aaron Gomez is seen guiding the puppy out of the pipe with what appears to be a light.

Engineer Operator Mark Hawthorn and Firefighter Mark Vidales also assisted in the rescue to remove the puppy safely.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Affidavit provides new details into Mission teacher, student relationship

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) —A probable cause affidavit provided new details in the arrest of an IDEA teacher in Mission. Karen Sosa, 27, was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of improper relationship between an educator and a student, Hidalgo County Jail records show. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, an officer was dispatched […]
MISSION, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy