Eagles-49ers injury report: Avonte Maddox among 12 listed as limited participants

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Eagles released their Thursday injury report with 12 players listed as limited participants ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Avonte Maddox is day to day with a toe injury and Friday could be his final opportunity to show that can he’s able to run and cut on his injured toe.

Lane Johnson was able to rest his ailing groin as well.

Eagles injury report

Eagles Thursday injury report:

Limited: James Bradberry (rest), A.J. Brown (rest), Fletcher Cox (rest), Landon Dickerson (rest), Brandon Graham (rest), Lane Johnson (Groin-Rest), Jason Kelce (rest), Avonte Maddox (toe), Robert Quinn (rest), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Darius Slay (rest), Josh Sweat (rest)

Avonte Maddox is the player to watch as he works to progress from a significant toe injury, while Lane Johnson got his usual rest day.

49ers injury report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txcqk_0kSaZZK100
Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

For San Francisco, running back Christian McCaffrey didn’t practice but made it clear that he’s playing.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

