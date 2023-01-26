Eagles-49ers injury report: Avonte Maddox among 12 listed as limited participants

The Eagles released their Thursday injury report with 12 players listed as limited participants ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Avonte Maddox is day to day with a toe injury and Friday could be his final opportunity to show that can he’s able to run and cut on his injured toe.

Lane Johnson was able to rest his ailing groin as well.

Eagles injury report

Eagles Thursday injury report:

Limited: James Bradberry (rest), A.J. Brown (rest), Fletcher Cox (rest), Landon Dickerson (rest), Brandon Graham (rest), Lane Johnson (Groin-Rest), Jason Kelce (rest), Avonte Maddox (toe), Robert Quinn (rest), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Darius Slay (rest), Josh Sweat (rest)

49ers injury report

For San Francisco, running back Christian McCaffrey didn’t practice but made it clear that he’s playing.