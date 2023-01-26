Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nrgmediadixon.com
Bureau County Fair in Princeton Announces its 2023 Country Concert
The Bureau County Fair in Princeton has officially announced their entertainment for this year’s Fair. On Thursday, August 24th, it’s multi platinum Nashville recording artist Josh Turner with special guest Sara Evans. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 3rd at 10am at www.bureaucountyfair.com.
A canvas for hope: Vibrant Arena ice rink turns into tribute for cancer survivors, fighters
MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad City Storm is once again teaming up with UnityPoint Health Trinity to host its fourth annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The game will be played on Saturday, Feb. 4 when the Storm hosts the Vermilion County Bobcats. The Storm will wear specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys, which will be auctioned off after the game concludes.
KCRG.com
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple of Jones County for over two decades will be closing its doors for good this year, according to its owner. The National Motorcycle Museum, located at 102 Chamber Drive near U.S. Highway 151, will close later this year after a decision by its board of directors. The museum, one of only a handful of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit organization that was founded by J&P Cycles’ John and Jill Parham.
Galesburg store closes up shop; set to transition online
GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg small business has closed up shop, but it's not the end. The store is set to transition to a different format of selling its product. Dovetail Rivet & Stitch, located at 61 S. Seminary St., held its last day in store on Sunday, Jan. 29. The store sells contemporary art, fine craft and handmade goods made by independent artists and other small businesses.
Retired Black Hawk professor's art to display at Figge Art Museum
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new exhibit is coming to the Figge Art Museum featuring a local artist and former Black Hawk College art professor. The collection is called Storms and Silver Linings, created by Zaiga Minka Thorson. The display will feature several oil-based paintings which contain abstract depictions of...
RAGBRAI's route includes Davenport for 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is coming back for its 50th year, and the Quad Cities will once again be part of the festivities of this biking tradition. On Saturday, RAGBRAI announced its official route for the week-long ride. Festivities are scheduled to...
RAGBRAI announces route, overnight towns for 2023 ride
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. RAGBRAI has announced the 2023 route and overnight towns for its 50th anniversary ride. The route will begin in Sioux City and...
Davenport's Tappa's Steakhouse shutting down in February
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A restaurant that's been serving Quad Citizens for over 40 years is shutting down for good in early February. In a Facebook post published late Tuesday night, Tappa's Steakhouse, a long-standing Davenport restaurant, announced that it will be closing its doors on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m.
Davenport’s Cafe d’Marie named #36 in Yelp's top 100 places to eat
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Yelp announced their 10th Annual Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States, and Davenport's Cafe d'Marie made the list at #36!. The restaurant that Quad Citizens know all too well offers an "eclectic selection of American dishes with the added European Flair," according to a Yelp news release.
Senior services available in Rock Island County that you may not know about
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — With the cold weather here, there are senior services available for free that you may not know about. At the Rock Island County Senior Center, hot meals are being served and community help is being provided. "We have a wide variety of services, we're a...
Quad City Arts invites folk band Skye Consort & Emma Björling to the area
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Quad City Arts is bringing trans-Atlantic folk band Skye Consort & Emma Björling to the Quad Cities area. The band creates their folk sound with singing, fiddle and cello, banjo, percussion and traditional instruments. The four-member group performs songs and tunes from Sweden, Norway, Ireland,...
WQAD
Davenport Public Library 'Formal Wear Giveaway' helps students get ready for prom season
The library collected donations earlier this month for the season. This year, the drive had more donations than ever before.
Social work professor at University of Minnesota analyzes scams, Maddie Russo case
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 19-year-old Bettendorf woman remains out on bond after allegedly scamming donors of tens of thousands. News 8 spoke with a professor of social work to get behind why someone may pull off this type of scam. St. Ambrose student Maddie Russo claimed she had cancer...
Little snow this winter season could mean savings for Moline down the road
MOLINE, Ill. — It's been a mild winter in the Quad Cities. As of Jan. 27, we've only received 10.3 inches of snow, whereas the average to date is usually 20.3 inches. The average total snowfall for the season is 36.1 inches. It's the second least snowiest winter since...
24/7 emergency helicopter service coming to Whiteside County
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — In a medical emergency, every second counts — which is why OSF Healthcare is bringing its 24/7 emergency helicopter service to Whiteside County Airport. Once the program is implemented, physicians, hospital personnel, emergency medical services, fire personnel, police, emergency management agencies and 911 dispatch centers will be able to request a Life Flight.
Snow, cold brings bald eagles soaring over the Mississippi River
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The snow and colder weather brought more bald eagles out to Lock and Dam 15 than have been spotted in the past two weeks. Every Wednesday morning in December, January and February, park rangers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers count the number of bald eagles at locks and dams along the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers.
Learning in kindergarten in Spanish and English at the same time
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Franklin Elementary School in Muscatine may look like your typical school from the outside. But inside, there is something very special going on. Last year they began a new bilingual program for pre-school students. Those kids that were in pre-school then, are now kindergarteners, and the program is growing with them.
WQAD
Hometown grocers checking out: Three-generation, family owned grocery store to close
The Williams family first opened a grocery store in Annawan in 1939 called Jack Sprat Foods. Now it's called L&J's Hometown Markets.
Timeline of Events: Bettendorf woman's alleged GoFundMe cancer scam
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The investigation continues after 19-year-old Maddie Russo from Bettendorf was arrested for allegedly scamming donors out of nearly $38,000 claiming she was diagnosed with cancer. Eldridge Police Department arrested Russo on Monday, Jan. 23, reportedly while in class at St. Ambrose University. She was then taken...
KWQC
1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
WQAD
Davenport, IA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 1