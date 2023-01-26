ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randall County, TX

15-year-old indicted after homicide at mobile home park in Randall County

By David Gay
 4 days ago

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 15-year-old has been indicted in Randall County District Court in relation to a November 2022 homicide at a mobile home park that left two individuals dead.

According to documents filed in the 251st Judicial District Court for Randall County, Texas on Wednesday, 15-year-old Chris Knight has been charged with one count of “Capital Murder of Multiple Persons,” as an adult. This comes after Knight allegedly shot both 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican.

On Nov. 7, 2022, according to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com , Amarillo Police were called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park on Canyon Drive. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of both Tyler Knight and Mullican.

After an initial investigation, the department ruled the deaths to be a homicide and that one person was in custody in relation to the incident. Officials said at the time that a “juvenile family member” of one of the people found dead was the suspect in the incident.

According to the indictment, Chris Knight allegedly caused the death of both Tyler Knight and Mullican by “shooting (them) with a firearm… and both murders were committed during the same criminal transaction” Chris Knight has pleaded not guilty to the charge, according to additional documents filed in Randall County District Court.

Even though Chris Knight is considered a minor, documents filed in the Randall County District Court transferred his case from juvenile to Adult Criminal Court. Officials gave the following reasons why the case was being transferred:

  • The alleged offense was against persons;
  • The child is of sufficient sophistication and maturity to be tried as an adult and to aid his attorney in his defense;
  • The prospects of adequate protection of the public and the likelihood of the rehabilitation of the child by procedures, services and facilities of the juvenile court is poor;
  • The child’s conduct was willful;
  • The child’s conduct was violent;
  • A firearm was used during the commission of the offense;
  • A deadly weapon was used during the course of the offense;
  • Death resulted to the victim;
  • The offense was so serious to the community that transfer to a district court with criminal jurisdiction must be granted.

According to the documents, Chris Knight is currently at the Youth Center of the High Plains.

