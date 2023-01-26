Read full article on original website
Psyched: New MO, MA & NY Bills, Oregon's Psilocybin Services, MDMA Exports, 3D Farm & More
Three More State-Level Psychedelic Bills In The Works: MO, MA And NY. An increasing number of state lawmakers are aiming to introduce psychedelic legalization bills to their respective House of Representatives and Senates. Let’s take a look at some of the latest proposals. After advising on his plans, Rep....
Cannabis Farmers Markets In CA, Legalization In MN, USDA's Hemp Report, TX's Outdated Program And More
During the annual workshop of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, in California, Brian Foss, director of planning, said the county is looking into changes to cannabis regulation, from zoning to droning, the authorities are looking into efficient policies, reported local media. But there's more. “We still think there are...
California Interstate Marijuana Commerce? Mass Expungements In RI & More Cannabis Policy Reform
California A Step Closer To Interstate Marijuana Trading. California officials are seeking to expand the authority of local and state-compliant cannabis companies to ship cannabis goods to other states. Nicole Elliott, executive director of the California Department of Cannabis Control, urged Attorney General Rob Bonta to issue a written opinion...
TerrAscend Well-Positioned For The Expected Launch Of Maryland's Adult Use Cannabis Program
TerrAscend Corp. TRSSF TER closed its previously announced acquisition of Allegany Medical Marijuana Dispensary, a medical dispensary in Cumberland, Maryland. Under the terms of the agreement, TerrAscend has acquired a 100% equity interest in AMMD for total consideration of $10 million in cash, in addition to entering into a long-term lease with the option to purchase the real estate.
Get Your Legal Weed Today: New Store Openings In Florida & Illinois
Cresco Labs CL CRLBF announced the opening of a new Sunnyside dispensary in Lutz, Florida. Sunnyside Lutz is the company's 22nd dispensary in the Sunshine State and 56th dispensary nationwide. “We are pleased to expand the reach of Sunnyside and Cresco Labs’ leading portfolio of products to another group of...
GOP State Assembly Speaker Doubts Medical Marijuana Legalization In Wisconsin Unless Lawmakers Reach 'Middle-Ground Consensus'
Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) doesn’t believe medical marijuana legalization in the state has a chance this year. In a recent interview on “UPFRONT,” Vos pointed out that lawmakers are still divided on the issues. “We’re not that close,” Vos said. “I think it’s unlikely unless we can figure a way to find some middle-ground consensus."
