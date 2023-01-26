ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

TerrAscend Well-Positioned For The Expected Launch Of Maryland's Adult Use Cannabis Program

TerrAscend Corp. TRSSF TER closed its previously announced acquisition of Allegany Medical Marijuana Dispensary, a medical dispensary in Cumberland, Maryland. Under the terms of the agreement, TerrAscend has acquired a 100% equity interest in AMMD for total consideration of $10 million in cash, in addition to entering into a long-term lease with the option to purchase the real estate.
CUMBERLAND, MD
Benzinga

Get Your Legal Weed Today: New Store Openings In Florida & Illinois

Cresco Labs CL CRLBF announced the opening of a new Sunnyside dispensary in Lutz, Florida. Sunnyside Lutz is the company's 22nd dispensary in the Sunshine State and 56th dispensary nationwide. “We are pleased to expand the reach of Sunnyside and Cresco Labs’ leading portfolio of products to another group of...
LUTZ, FL
Benzinga

GOP State Assembly Speaker Doubts Medical Marijuana Legalization In Wisconsin Unless Lawmakers Reach 'Middle-Ground Consensus'

Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) doesn’t believe medical marijuana legalization in the state has a chance this year. In a recent interview on “UPFRONT,” Vos pointed out that lawmakers are still divided on the issues. “We’re not that close,” Vos said. “I think it’s unlikely unless we can figure a way to find some middle-ground consensus."
WISCONSIN STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
113K+
Followers
194K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy