Powder Springs, GA

DeKalb County repairing water main break on Celia Way

DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews are working to a repair a 36-inch-diameter water main break on Celia Way in unincorporated Decatur. A six-inch-diameter water line and an eight-inch sewer line also were damaged. Some residents on Celia Way are without water and are being provided bottled water. DeKalb...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

SK Battery hub will bring 200 high-tech jobs to Roswell

ROSWELL — Governor Brian Kemp today announced that SK Battery America (SKBA) will open a regional IT hub facility in Roswell, creating 200 high-tech jobs and investing approximately $19 million over the next few years. “We’re proud of SK Battery America’s continued growth here in the No. 1 state...
ROSWELL, GA
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

