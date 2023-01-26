Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote SeasonDeanLandMarietta, GA
Hearing Coyotes Howling at the Moon? Take Precautions Now to Protect Your Fur Babies from Georgia's Song DogsDeanLandGeorgia State
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
DeKalb County repairing water main break on Celia Way
DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews are working to a repair a 36-inch-diameter water main break on Celia Way in unincorporated Decatur. A six-inch-diameter water line and an eight-inch sewer line also were damaged. Some residents on Celia Way are without water and are being provided bottled water. DeKalb...
Know Georgia Law: If you’re in a car accident with no injuries, move your car off the road
Did You Know?: If you’re involved in a car accident in Georgia with no serious injuries and the vehicles are moveable, you are required by law to move them out of the roadway. The Johns Creek Police Department is reminding drivers of the law in an effort to keep...
A new medical office park is coming to Gainesville. Here’s what you need to know
GAINESVILLE — Northern Gainesville and Hall County residents will have access to top-quality healthcare services closer to home, thanks to the Northeast Georgia Health System plans for a new medical office park. The 44-acre park, located along Highway 60, will be called Thompson Bridge Medical Park and will feature...
Whataburger opens in Woodstock Thursday. When is the burger chain coming to your area?
Woodstock Whataburger fans have a new spot to curb their cravings as the metro’s second restaurant at 9766 GA-92 in Woodstock is set to open on Thursday, January 26, at 11 a.m. City officials are already warning motorists of anticipated heavy traffic near the new location. Drivers can expect...
Here’s what Woodstock’s mayor had to say about Little River Park and the City Center project
WOODSTOCK — Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell delivered his 2023 State of the City Address on Friday morning at the Woodstock Arts City Center Theater. The event was hosted by IN WDSTK. Over 170 IN WDSTK members and guests were in attendance for the annual breakfast and networking event. In...
Marietta City Schools will fight learning loss with a multi-million dollar reading initiative
MARIETTA — Marietta City Schools will be tackling learning loss in literacy and reading loss head-on with a new $7 million initiative. Last night, Marietta City Schools took an aggressive step forward in their commitment to literacy. The Board of Education unanimously approved a multi-million dollar initiative designed to...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rome metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
Gwinnett Police urge public to help find missing teen Susana Morales
NORCROSS — The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for your help finding 16-year-old Susana Morales, who has been missing since the evening of July 26, 2022. Susana was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a yellow spaghetti-strapped shirt, and white crocs, walking in the direction of her home.
Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner’s secretary accused of sending threatening letter to her boss
The News: Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner’s Secretary Katrina Holloway, age 52, has been charged with false statements and false report of a crime by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. What We Know: The investigation began in June 2022 after GBI agents received a request from the Clayton County...
Paulding County home daycare owner accused of assaulting children
The News: A Paulding County woman has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of cruelty to children. The Crime: According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, video evidence shows the suspect, Goldia Marie Lipsky, assaulting five different children ranging in ages from 8 months to 3 years old in her home daycare, Reach For The Sky Academy LLC.
The DeKalb District Attorney has recused her office from ruling on the investigation into the officer involved shooting at ‘cop city’
DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston announced today that she is recusing her office from ruling on the investigation into the officer involved shooting at “copy city,” the site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Manuel Esteban Perez Teran was shot and killed by a Georgia State Trooper...
SK Battery hub will bring 200 high-tech jobs to Roswell
ROSWELL — Governor Brian Kemp today announced that SK Battery America (SKBA) will open a regional IT hub facility in Roswell, creating 200 high-tech jobs and investing approximately $19 million over the next few years. “We’re proud of SK Battery America’s continued growth here in the No. 1 state...
Meet the new presidents of Clayton State University and Atlanta Metropolitan State College
The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia recently announced the appointment of Dr. Georj Lewis as president of Clayton State University and Dr. Ingrid Thompson-Sellers as president of Atlanta Metropolitan State College, effective Feb. 1. Lewis, who has been president of Atlanta Metropolitan since November 2019, is...
Breaking: Georgia Quarterback Stetson Bennett Arrested Sunday Morning
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was reportedly arrested this morning on a charge of public intoxication. According to Rebecca Lopez of WFAA, the arrest took place at around 6 a.m. local time in Old East Dallas in Texas. Per the report, officers responded to an area call of a man banging on doors in the area.
Brian Kemp declares state of emergency and deploys the National Guard over Atlanta protests
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency through Feb. 9 and is deploying the National Guard after protests in Atlanta turned violent last week. Kemp’s executive order — issued on Thursday — calls for up to 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops to be used in response to the state of emergency.
Should the grand jury report on Donald Trump’s role in Georgia’s 2020 election be made public?
A lawyer for a coalition of media outlets asked a Fulton County judge Tuesday to release the final report of a special purpose grand jury that investigated then-President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. “There is genuine public interest in what these grand...
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 0