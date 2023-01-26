Read full article on original website
Related
Upstate New York College Playing In Major Game This Fall
The college football season may have just ended but there is some exciting news for fans here in New York State. Open the calendar on your phone and get ready for something fun this fall!. Yes, it is barely February and the NFL is not even done with their 2022...
Dreams & Hard Work Put Upstate New York Native In Super Bowl LVII
"This is something you dream about your whole life," is how Philadelphia Eagles head coach, Nick Sirianni opened his post-NFC Championship game press conference. That dream began playing in Sirianni's head many years ago in a small town in Upstate New York. Football was in Sirianni's blood and so was...
6 ‘Buffalonians’ in Super Bowl 2023
Look like we are all going to be Philadelphia Eagles fans in Buffalo. Unless your last name is Fortson. There are SIX Buffalo, New York connections to the Super Bowl. I mean, don't get too technical on me. I am considering Jamestown part of Buffalo. People will argue that. But,...
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0