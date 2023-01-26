ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Knoxville-based Garza Law Firm expands into Johnson City

By Faith Little
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)– Knoxville-based firm Garza Law hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Johnson City on Thursday, celebrating its expansion into the Tri-Cities.

The law firm will merge with long-time Johnson City attorney Tony Seaton, establishing the company’s first permanent presence in the city.

“I’ve practiced in Johnson City and Northeast Tennessee for quite some time,” said Marcos Garza, owner of Garza Law Firm. “What I am most excited about is finally having a physical presence here where I can welcome clients into.”

The office is located at 118 E. Watauga Avenue and houses three attorneys. Garza told News Channel 11 that he’s eager to work with Tony Seaton again.

“Tony, as an attorney, of course, is so well respected across the state and even regionally,” Garza said. “And the wonderful thing about Tony is he and I have worked together on a couple of cases in the past, and I got to know him through that process.”

Garza said he and Seaton are alike when it comes to clients.

“We see eye to eye on a lot of things, in particular, how to handle clients, how to work with clients, what’s important about how to handle a case,” Garza said. “We try really hard to meet people where they are, not only address their legal issues but kind of help the whole person any way we can.”

