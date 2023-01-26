Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Whirlpool, NXP Semiconductors, UnitedHealth and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. NXP Semiconductors — Shares of NXP Semiconductors dropped 3% in extended trading after its revenue outlook for the first quarter fell short of analysts' expectations, according to FactSet. The company upped its dividend and posted a slight fourth-quarter revenue beat.
NBC Miami
UPS Revenue Falls Short of Expectations Despite Growth in U.S. Business
UPS reported mixed fourth-quarter results, beating Wall Street's expectations on earnings but missing on revenue. The shipping company saw revenue dip in its international and supply chain segments as it sees volume declines. UPS offered guidance slightly below analysts' expectations for the year. United Parcel Service on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter...
NBC Miami
Pfizer Expects 2023 Sales to Decline by as Much as 33% Compared With Record-Breaking 2022
Pfizer forecast $67 billion to $71 billion in 2023 sales. That's a significant drop from the $100.3 billion in revenue the company booked in 2022, an all-time high. Pfizer on Tuesday issued sales guidance of $67 billion to $71 billion for 2023, a decline from its record-breaking 2022 results. The...
NBC Miami
Apple's Expected to Post Its First Revenue Decline Since 2019 on Thursday
Apple reports December quarter earnings on Thursday, and there are a lot of factors pointing to the company's first year-over-year revenue decline since 2019's March quarter. It was hard to find Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in stores during the holiday shopping season, for example. The...
NBC Miami
Everyone's Watching Meta's Earnings Report for a Hint at How Online Ads Are Doing
Snap will report earnings on Tuesday, followed by Meta on Wednesday, and Apple, Alphabet, and Amazon on Thursday. Companies reliant on digital ads saw their stock prices plummet last year on economic concerns and the effects of Apple's privacy update. Their shares started to rebound in January but analysts expect...
NBC Miami
UBS Gets a Boost From Higher Interest Rates, But Warns of ‘Uncertain' Year Ahead
UBS reported $1.7 billion of net income for the fourth quarter of last year, bringing its full-year profit to $7.6 billion in 2022. "The rate environment is helping the business on one side, and that offsets some of the lower activity that we see on the investment side," CEO Ralph Hamers told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore Tuesday.
NBC Miami
Most Adani Shares Continue Bloodbath as Asia's Richest Man Loses $36 Billion in a Month
Most Adani Group companies continued to see sharp losses for a third consecutive trading session as the company released its rebuttal on short seller firm Hindenburg's report. Adani Enterprises' stock price remains more than 25% lower so far this month, Refinitiv data showed. Founder and chairman Gautam Adani's net worth...
NBC Miami
GM Smashes Expectations and Guides Toward a Strong 2023, Despite Margin Squeeze
DETROIT — General Motors handily beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the fourth quarter, while forecasting another solid year of results in 2023. The strong report suggests GM is hanging onto record, or near-record, results even as the U.S. automotive industry begins to normalize after several years of record-low inventories and resilient consumer demand.
NBC Miami
Folding IPad Will Launch in 2024, Top Apple Analyst Kuo Says
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he thinks the company will launch a foldable iPad with a carbon fiber kickstand in 2024. Kuo's prediction matches an October report from CCS Insight, which said it expects Apple to launch a foldable iPad instead of a foldable iPhone. Apple will slow the pace...
NBC Miami
Workday Cuts About 525 Jobs But Says It's Not the Result of Overhiring
Cloud provider Workday laid off 3% of employees, mostly in product and technology. Workday's co-CEOs told employees the company would still hire and grow its head count for the 2024 fiscal year. Workday, a cloud-only business planning software company, will lay off 3% of its employees, the company's co-CEOs wrote...
NBC Miami
China's January Factory Activity Returns to Growth as Economists Cheer Its Reopening
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.1 in January, above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. "This set of PMI data confirmed that earlier reopening and peak infections have set the stage for a broad-based economic recovery," Citi economists wrote in a note. China's factory...
NBC Miami
Boeing Plans to Add a New 737 Max Production Line to Meet Strong Demand
Boeing plans to add the new 737 Max production line in the second half of 2024. Boeing's Everett, Washington, factory also houses reworking facilities for the 787 Dreamliner. Boeing and rival Airbus have struggled to ramp up output to meet airline demand. Boeing said it plans to add a fourth...
NBC Miami
LA-Based Embedded Ventures Launches Inaugural Fund, With Focus on National Security and Space Tech
Los Angeles-based Embedded Ventures kicked off an inaugural $100 million fund. The firm is looking to back companies building for both commercial and national security customers, especially in the space sector. In 2021, Embedded signed a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Space Force. Los Angeles-based Embedded Ventures kicked off an...
