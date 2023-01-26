Read full article on original website
x1071.com
SLIDE OFF LEADS TO 3rd OFFENSE OWI ARREST
A man from Dubuque was arrested for his 3rd OWI near Hazel Green on Saturday. Around 1:30am, Grant County Deputy’s responded to a report of a vehicle in the median on Highway 151 near the scales in Jamestown Township. It was reported that the vehicle’s occupant had left the scene on foot and was last seen walking north bound on Highway 151. Deputies arrived at the scene and located a blue, 2009 Hyundai Elantra registered to 46 year old Joshua Boffeli of Dubuque. The Elantra was unoccupied and in the median of Highway 151 near mile marker 2. Minutes later, Boffeli was seen by deputies walking in the area of Maryville Heights and Northview Drive and was taken into custody without incident for Operating While Intoxicated–3rd Offense. Boffeli was then transported to Southwest Health for a legal blood draw. Assisting at the scene was Donnie’s Tire and Auto of Dickeyville and Southwest Health. This case remains under investigation at this time.
x1071.com
Mineral Point Man Arrested For 3rd OWI
Authorities in Iowa County said a Mineral Point man was arrested Saturday on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated. 46 year old Bradley Godfrey was arrested Saturday around 8:45pm. According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department, Godfrey was arrested after authorities received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on private property.
Channel 3000
nbc15.com
Four snowmobiling deaths reported in four days
MADISON (WMTV) – Four snowmobile deaths in the past four days have more than doubled the number reported in January, new DNR numbers show. Last week, after the first two of the four deaths occurred, bringing the total at the time to five, the agency warned riders about the number so far. Two more since Friday pushed the total this month to seven.
x1071.com
Trial Date Set For Man In Crossbow Shooting Incident
A trial date has been set for a man accused of shooting another man with a crossbow in Galena. 36 year old Ronald Smith, is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery. His trial date has been set for June 26. The charges stem from the crossbow shooting of Michael Roellich, of Galena. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reported that Roellich was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena, then eventually to a higher-level care facility, where surgery was performed to remove the projectile. The incident happened on June 22nd last year.
x1071.com
One Vehicle Crash Near Platteville
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a one vehicle rollover accident on Highway 81 near Airport Road in the Township of Smelser Friday around 8:45am. After a brief investigation, it was determined that 20 year old Lauren Jones of Fennimore, was traveling east in her vehicle when she lost control due to slick road conditions. Jones brushed the guardrail on the south side of the road before over correcting, crossing into oncoming traffic, and entering the ditch on the north side of the roadway. Jones had minor injuries from the crash and was taken to Southwest Health Center by Southwest Health EMS. Assisting at the scene were Platteville Fire, Southwest Health EMS, and Arrow Towing of Lancaster.
wearegreenbay.com
Man attempting to carjack multiple people at a Wisconsin Walmart arrested
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old was arrested in southern Wisconsin after reportedly trying to steal multiple cars from people in a Walmart parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, officers were made aware of the suspicious activity around 9:50 a.m. on January 27. The release states that...
x1071.com
Hit and Run To An Occupied Vehicle
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 35 near Breuer Road in Bloomington Township Friday around 3:30pm. It was reported one of the vehicles involved had left the scene. After an investigation, it was found that 17 year old Aidan Gage of Bloomington was driving a 2009 Ford Focus south on Highway 35. Gage was traveling behind an SUV. The SUV in front of Gage began to lose control and fishtail on the ice-covered highway. The SUV crossed the centerline and went into the northbound lane. Gage stated he could not stop due to being in a line of traffic and also the road being ice covered. Gage continued southbound on the highway, at which time the SUV swerved back into the southbound lane. The front of the SUV struck the driver’s door of Gage’s vehicle. This caused Gage’s vehicle to enter the ditch and come to a rest on the south side of the road. Gage and his two passengers were wearing seatbelts and were uninjured in the crash. The Grant County Highway Department assisted at the scene. The offending SUV stopped at the scene briefly, but then left southbound on Highway 35 before law enforcement arrived. The offending SUV was described as a green, early 2000’s model, possibly a Toyota. It was reported the SUV had a female driver at the time of the crash, and it will likely have front-end damage. Anyone with information about the offending vehicle should contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Channel 3000
Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV reported. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin ice fisherman on ATV dies; Lake Waubesa in Dane County
DANE COUNTY, Wis. - Authorities early on Sunday, Jan. 29 recovered the body of a 45-year-old fisherman whose ATV likely fell through weak ice on Lake Waubesa, just southeast of Madison. The Dane County sheriff's office said it was notified late Saturday that the man had not returned home as...
Channel 3000
Eastbound Beltline back open at Whitney Way after crash
MADISON, Wis. -- The eastbound Beltline is back open at Whitney Way Saturday after a crash. Two vehicles were involved in the incident, which was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Madison police were sent to the scene. Traffic was directed into the left lane. All lanes were reopened shortly before...
x1071.com
More Details on Shooting in Iowa County
More details have been released about a shooting that happened Wednesday in the Town of Wyoming. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Timothy Sontic of Hillpoint has been charged with injury by negligent use of a weapon. Authorities were called around 8:40 Wednesday night regarding the shooting. According to a release, Spring Green EMS transported a female to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Sontic is in custody at the Iowa County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
nbc15.com
Officials name 18-year-old who died in Rock Co. crash involving semi
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have identified the 18-year-old who died following a crash involving a semi truck Friday in Janesville. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Callahan Fuller died as a result of the injuries he received from the crash. The medical examiner’s office stated that...
iheart.com
Massive 85-Vehicle Pile-Up Shuts Down Major Interstate
Interstate 39/90 in Wisconsin was closed in both directions near Rock County between Janesville and Beloit on Friday (January 27) due to a massive 85-vehicle pile-up. The Wisconsin State Patrol said that 21 people were injured in the crash and were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
nbc15.com
Oregon PD K9 sniffs out methamphetamine, cocaine in 21-year-old’s car
VILLAGE OF OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Oregon Police Department officers arrested a 21- and a 24-year-old after a K9 helped locate various drugs in the pair’s vehicle. At around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, an officer stopped a vehicle near Dunn Avenue and East Netherwood Street in the Village of Oregon for a vehicle registration violation.
x1071.com
Odd/Even Snow Route Policy in Effect
The City of Dubuque will enforce its odd/even snow route policy today and tomorrow. Parking will not be allowed on the even-numbered side of designated snow routes today. Vehicles are not permitted to park on the odd-numbered side of those routes Tuesday. The policy helps city crews clear snow. Vehicles violating the policy will be ticketed, and violators will be fined $30.Call 563-589-4250 for more information.
The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship
There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
x1071.com
Man Arrested Following Domestic Disturbance in Ridgeway
A Ridgeway man was arrested Wednesday evening after authorities were called about a domestic disturbance. Deputies with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along Grove Street in Ridgeway. Following an investigation, 22-year-old Zyair Sherman was arrested on a charge of domestic disorderly conduct. Sherman was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later released after posting bond.
