Do you know these Kansas symbols?
January 29 is Kansas Day. Do you know these Kansas Symbols?
Midwestern arctic blast leads to gorgeous light pillar display in Kansas
A frigid morning in the wake of a late January arctic blast sweeping across the Midwest led to a stunning display of light pillars in Kansas Sunday.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Very cold through Monday. Temps recover late this week.
The strong cold front that pushed south across the state Saturday ushered a very cold Arctic air mass. The quick temperature drop has squeezed some moisture out of the air resulting in patchy areas of light snow and flurries around the state with some light accumulations in the northwest. That Arctic front has plunged all the way into Texas allowing bitterly cold Arctic high pressure to expand across the Great Plains.
Behind Kansas lesser prairie chicken debate, vanishing ecosystems flash warning signs
The CBS program “60 Minutes” recently broadcast a report called “The Vanishing Wild.” Host Scott Pelley introduced it by posing the question: “In what year will the human population grow too large for the Earth to sustain?” Without pausing for viewers to ponder, he continued: “The answer is about 1970.” “In 1970, the planet’s three […] The post Behind Kansas lesser prairie chicken debate, vanishing ecosystems flash warning signs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Happy birthday, Kansas! Here are five ways to celebrate the Sunflower State
Kansas turns 162 years old today.
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
Kansas Day activities reveal a Bleeding Kansas History
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On January 29, 1861, Kansas was admitted to the Union as a free state. It was the 34th state to join the Union. “Well it’s Kansas Day. I’m not sure any other state has a day where people all around the state know that is when their state entered the union. I’ve […]
Friends remember Kansas man shot by dog during hunting trip: ‘A wonderful soul’
Joe Smith, a 30-year-old Kansas man who was fatally shot by a dog during a hunting trip over the weekend, is being remembered fondly by his friends.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps plummet tonight, staying cold through midweek
The passing cold front has brought the chill this evening across the Sunflower State. Temperatures will continue to drop tonight, with light snowfall tracking across Northwest Kansas. Flurries will be off and on through the night as strong northerly winds pull in colder air. Cloud cover will increase over the...
Emergency license suspension issued for Fort Scott day care
FORT SCOTT, Kan. - Kansas officials issue an Emergency Order of Suspension against a Fort Scott day care.
Happy Kansas Day! Test your knowledge of the Sunflower State
Happy Kansas Day! Kansas officially became a state of the United States on Jan. 29, 1861. Test your Kansas knowledge with these trivia questions from the Kansas Historical Society. (We'll give you the answers on Monday.) What was Kansas called during the territorial period?. a. Battlefield Kansas. b. Bleeding Kansas.
Kansas driver’s license practice exam: How well do you know the rules of the road?
Test your knowledge with these sample questions for Kansas driver’s license written exams.
Egg prices impacting Kansas farmers, non-profits
Lately, when you're shopping at the grocery store egg prices are not sunny side up. Egg prices saw a 60% jump last year, according to the Consumer Price Index.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frigid blast takes over this weekend into next week
Circle March 20 on the calendar. This is the first day of spring and it is 53 days away. We will be far removed from springtime temps over the weekend through the first few days of February. We have seen an uptick in cloud cover today due to a shortwave,...
Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding
Editor’s Note: We have changed the photo on this story to more accurately reflect the product in question. TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand mislead consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is […]
Barton, Pawnee, Stafford receive part of $1.8 million Family Resource Centers
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that 10 Kansas communities are receiving grants to assist with the creation of Family Resource Centers. These funds, granted by the Kansas Department for Children and Families, are part of its ongoing efforts to decrease the need for families to have formal contact with the agency.
WIBW
Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued. A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.
Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized
TOPEKA — It’s time to keep China out of Kansas agricultural lands, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said, announcing his support of legislation intended to prevent Kansas farmers from selling that land to foreign entities. The bill in question, Senate Bill 100, would prohibit any non-U.S. citizen from buying Kansas real estate in certain areas. […] The post Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
McPherson's Wondra among Governor Kelly's appointments
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced 13 appointments to the following state society, boards, commissions, compact, and committee. Purpose: To collect, preserve, interpret and make the state’s history accessible to Kansans. Matt Chappell, Acting Director. Board of Accountancy. Purpose: To license and regulate certified public accountants (CPAs),...
