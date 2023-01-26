The Washington Capitals have an aging core, but they’ve put up good numbers and continue to be a threat as a playoff team. There will come a time when the Capitals will hit a wall, but they’ve demonstrated in the first half that they still have some gas left in the tank. Washington is slowly getting healthier, but there are clear needs the team will have to look at adding before the trade deadline if they have hopes of making noise into April and May.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 23 HOURS AGO