Bruins Wrap: Wasted Power Play Opportunities Doom Boston
The Boston Bruins lost their third consecutive game Sunday, suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The B’s fell to 38-7-5 on the season with the loss, while the Canes improved to 32-9-8. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins...
Hurricanes With Solid Home, Road Splits Face League-Leading Bruins
Following back-to-back losses in Florida, the Boston Bruins will face the Carolina Hurricanes on the road Sunday evening. The B’s last visited the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., during the 2022 postseason, with the Canes taking that series to advance past the Bruins. This time around, Carolina boasts an...
Relive Patrice Bergeron’s 79th Career Game-Winning Goal
The Boston Bruins kicked off the week with an electric win in Canada over the Montreal Canadiens. Patrice Bergeron potted the game-winning goal Tuesday night in the third period, with an assist from Brad Marchand. It was the Captain’s 79th career game-winner, which places him second for game-winning goals in...
NHL Best Bets: Senators vs. Canadiens Game Picks
Two Atlantic Division Canadian rivals will collide this evening, with the Montreal Canadiens playing host to the Ottawa Senators. Ottawa Senators (-196) vs. Montreal Canadiens (+162) Total: 6.5 (O +100, U -122) It hasn’t been an encouraging season for the Ottawa Senators or Montreal Canadiens, but these matchups typically bring...
Buy or Sell: Washington Capitals Odds to Make Playoffs
The Washington Capitals have an aging core, but they’ve put up good numbers and continue to be a threat as a playoff team. There will come a time when the Capitals will hit a wall, but they’ve demonstrated in the first half that they still have some gas left in the tank. Washington is slowly getting healthier, but there are clear needs the team will have to look at adding before the trade deadline if they have hopes of making noise into April and May.
NESN.com
Morning Bru With Jaffe & Razor | Bruins Drop Third Straight, Lose 4-1 In Carolina | Ep. 184
In this episode of the “Morning Bru” podcast, Billy Jaffe and Andrew Raycroft discuss the Bruins’ back-to-back losses road against the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes. The duo talks about the team dealing with “adversity” for the first time this season, issues on the power play, how...
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull Dies at Age 84
Former Chicago Blackhawks legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84. Hull, dubbed "The Golden Jet" for his blonde hair, elite speed, and skill, spent 15 seasons in Chicago, helping the team win the Stanley Cup in 1961. A prolific goal scorer, Hall became the first player in NHL history to score 50 goals in a season. His 604 career markers with the Blackhawks remain the franchise’s all-time record.
Buy or Sell: New Jersey Devils Stanley Cup Odds
The New Jersey Devils put together a stellar first half of the season, but is there value in their current Stanley Cup price?. It hasn’t been a great run for New Jersey over the last half-decade, which has seen them miss the playoffs each year since 2018. That appears to be changing in 2022-23, and there’s merit in looking toward some of their future odds.
Buy or Sell: The New York Islanders are a Playoff Team
With the NHL All-Star break approaching, there’s still much to be decided in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The New York Islanders currently find themselves outside the playoffs but remain in the picture. This team got off to a solid start but has since tailed off. There are questions...
Three Canucks Trade Pieces Who Could Be Fit For Bruins At Deadline
The Canucks are an absolute mess, and as the NHL trade deadline nears, contenders like the Bruins should certainly be interested in a potential Vancouver firesale. The Canucks have already cashed in their most valuable trade piece, sending captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders. The blockbuster kicked off the NHL’s trade season with still a little more than a month to go before the March 3 deadline.
Celtics Linked To Western Conference Big Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline
It could be argued that the Boston Celtics don’t need to make any moves prior to the NBA’s trade deadline on Feb. 9. The Celtics have sprinted out to the NBA’s best record, sitting at 36-15 with just eight games to go before the All-Star break. Jayson Tatum is playing at an MVP level. Boston’s bench has seen marked improvement on both ends. The return of Robert Williams III has gone relatively smoothly.
Buy or Sell: Buffalo Sabres Qualify for the Postseason
The Buffalo Sabres are one of the NHL’s hottest teams at the end of January and continue to climb up the Eastern Conference standings. With a relatively young roster, this could be the season in which the Sabers finally jump back into playoff relevancy. It’s hard to say for...
Patrice Bergeron Held Scoreless In Bruins’ Loss To Hurricanes
The Boston Bruins will look to get back into the win column as they head to Toronto on Wednesday, coming away from the Carolina Hurricanes with their third consecutive lost. Patrice Bergeron was highlighted as a player to watch prior to Sunday’s game, but the center was held scoreless in the 4-1 loss.
Marc McLaughlin Makes Bruins Season Debut On Road Trip
Marc McLaughlin was brought up from Providence for the Boston Bruins’ current road trip and made his NHL season debut Saturday night. The Black and Gold rallied to the end but ultimately fell to the Florida Panthers, losing 4-3 in overtime. For more, check out the “Best Comeback” in...
Does This Tom Brady Report Prove QB’s Buccaneers Exit Inevitable?
Are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers already in Tom Brady’s rearview mirror?. While Brady hasn’t publicly committed to returning for a 24th season, there’s been plenty of debate about where the quarterback will play in 2023 if he continues his NFL career and leaves the Bucs as a free agent, a scenario that feels increasingly likely with Tampa Bay eliminated early from the NFL playoffs.
Former Bruins Assistant Jay Pandolfo Shares Why Beanpot Is So Unique
BOSTON — While it might be his first season at the helm of the Boston University men’s hockey team, Terriers head coach Jay Pandolfo is by no means a newcomer to the Beanpot Tournament. Pandolfo won a pair of Beanpot titles during his playing days at BU and he served on the bench when the Terriers hoisted the trophy last season.
New Report Suggests Tom Brady Could Return To Bucs In 2023
Ever since the Buccaneers’ season-ending loss, there’s been nothing to suggest Tom Brady will play another season in Tampa Bay. Two of Brady’s longtime favorite targets and close friends, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, both believe the star quarterback will find a new home in the offseason. And speaking of homes, a recent report indicated Brady already has moved out of the Tampa area.
Joe Mazzulla, Celtics Staff Chosen To Coach In NBA All-Star Game
The views from the top are glorious, and Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla is going to find that out when he receives a first-hand look at the NBA’s brightest stars. The NBA announced Monday that Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics staff were chosen to lead “Team Giannis”...
Payton Pritchard Sounds Like He’s Very Ready To Leave Celtics
Payton Pritchard almost certainly does not have a future with the Celtics, and it appears both the player and the team are bought into this notion. On-court opportunities have been scarce thus far this season for Pritchard, whom Boston selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. After showing a bit of promise last season — which concluded with the Celtics appearing in the Finals — Pritchard has been forced to take a backseat to Boston newcomer Malcolm Brogdon and no longer is in Joe Mazzulla’s regular rotation.
Celtics Owner Reveals NBA Trade Deadline ‘Instructions’ For Brad Stevens
The Boston Celtics are in win-now mode. That much is obvious, as Boston advanced to the NBA Finals last season and sits atop the Eastern Conference standings this season. But Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck reinforced the notion while discussing the team’s approach to the upcoming NBA trade deadline with Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.
