ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin News Post

Man facing felony charges after televised police chase in Virginia

A young Spotsylvania man has been charged with several felony charges following a high-speed pursuit Friday night that was featured on a national television program. Colby Michael Trowbridge, 20, is charged with felony eluding, abduction, felony hit and run and several other offenses. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

Man arrested, stolen car recovered in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a Stafford man’s true identity was revealed after his arrest for possession of stolen property ton Sunday. Just after noon, . Deputy S.M. Eastman responded to a disabled vehicle in the 300 block of Shelton Shop Road. He arrived to find an unoccupied Hyundai Elantra partially blocking a lane of travel. As Deputy Eastman prepared to tow the vehicle, a man approached on foot carrying a gas can. The man explained he was the owner of the vehicle and had run out of gas.
STAFFORD, VA
Bay Net

Woman Escapes Armed Kidnapper In Southern Maryland

WALDORF, Md. – On January 26 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police notified the Charles County Sheriff’s Office they were with a woman who reported she had been kidnapped in Charles County earlier in the evening. Detectives from the CCSO coordinated with the Anne Arundel police...
WALDORF, MD
wsvaonline.com

Arrest made in connection with high speed chase

A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Madison County that sent another person to the hospital. According to state police, 35-year-old Joseph N. Jenkins was arrested Friday after a pursuit was initiated by a Waynesboro police officer. The high-speed pursuit continued in Rockingham County, where his vehicle was disabled by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s office. Jenkins is facing felony charges including eluding of law enforcement and possession of stolen property.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Police Investigating Car Crash That Killed Passenger in Dumfries

Police are investigating a car crash that killed a woman in Dumfries, Virginia, on Saturday. Investigators said she was riding in a 2015 Jeep Wrangler going north on Richmond Highway at about 1:40 a.m. The driver slowed down to make a right onto Williamstown Drive when she opened the door and exited onto the roadway while the car was still moving, according to a Prince William County Police Department release.
DUMFRIES, VA
pagevalleynews.com

‘Fiend’ caught at last for ‘devilish business’

January 30, 1890 — A man by the name of Sinclair was arrested last week at Bentonville and lodged in jail at Front Royal, charged with opening the switch near Charles Town by which a freight train was recently wrecked, and also with an attempt to break the lock of the siding at Milford a short time ago.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WDBJ7.com

14-year-old girl reported missing out of Front Royal

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDBJ) - Jaylin Michelle Pinckney, 14, has been reported missing out of Front Royal after the last reported sighting of her, walking from her home in the 300 block of Frazier Place Saturday, January 28. According to the Front Royal Police Department, Pinckney is Black and 5′2″...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WTOP

Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna

A driver was carjacked after their vehicle was rear-ended in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Town of Vienna Police Department said the victim walked into a station around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report they had been carjacked. The victim told police they were in the area of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger.
VIENNA, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County

A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Suspect in custody after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: The suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday in Madison County has been arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement on Friday night, according to Virginia State Police. They said around 8:30 p.m., a Waynesboro police officer spotted Joseph Jenkins, 35, driving the Ford...
MADISON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy