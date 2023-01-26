Read full article on original website
Franklin News Post
Man facing felony charges after televised police chase in Virginia
A young Spotsylvania man has been charged with several felony charges following a high-speed pursuit Friday night that was featured on a national television program. Colby Michael Trowbridge, 20, is charged with felony eluding, abduction, felony hit and run and several other offenses. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Alleged gaming machine bandits busted in Fairfax
Two Maryland men who police say could be connected to thefts of gaming machines across Fairfax County have been arrested after police say they were pulled over and found with gaming machine parts and burglary tools.
fredericksburg.today
Man arrested, stolen car recovered in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a Stafford man’s true identity was revealed after his arrest for possession of stolen property ton Sunday. Just after noon, . Deputy S.M. Eastman responded to a disabled vehicle in the 300 block of Shelton Shop Road. He arrived to find an unoccupied Hyundai Elantra partially blocking a lane of travel. As Deputy Eastman prepared to tow the vehicle, a man approached on foot carrying a gas can. The man explained he was the owner of the vehicle and had run out of gas.
WTOP
Stafford Co. deputies arrest man for DUI, allegedly staggering around Target while drunk
A man is facing several charges after allegedly driving drunk and staggering around a Target store while intoxicated, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release, deputies said they responded to the Target on Stafford Market Place in Virginia on Jan. 26 after getting a call about an intoxicated man at the store.
Police: Woman killed after exiting moving car in Prince William
It was determined that the driver of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler was heading north on Richmond Highway and slowed to make a right turn onto Williamstown Drive. As the car slowed, the passenger opened the door and got out while it was still in motion.
Bay Net
Woman Escapes Armed Kidnapper In Southern Maryland
WALDORF, Md. – On January 26 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police notified the Charles County Sheriff’s Office they were with a woman who reported she had been kidnapped in Charles County earlier in the evening. Detectives from the CCSO coordinated with the Anne Arundel police...
Inside Nova
Dumfries man sentenced to 30 years in multiple fentanyl overdoses, one fatal
A Dumfries man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury, and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl in connection with six overdoses, one of them fatal. According to court documents, on Sept. 21, Michael Vaughn, 28, distributed...
wsvaonline.com
Arrest made in connection with high speed chase
A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Madison County that sent another person to the hospital. According to state police, 35-year-old Joseph N. Jenkins was arrested Friday after a pursuit was initiated by a Waynesboro police officer. The high-speed pursuit continued in Rockingham County, where his vehicle was disabled by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s office. Jenkins is facing felony charges including eluding of law enforcement and possession of stolen property.
Woman Killed After Jumping Out Of Intoxicated Driver's Moving Jeep In PWC, Police Say
A woman is dead after jumping out of a moving Jeep being driven by an allegedly intoxicated driver in Prince William County, police say. Stefany De La Cruz Moreno Medina, 30, was killed on Saturday, Jan. 28 when she bailed on driver Gustavo Barahona Benitez, 38, both of Woodbridge, who is now in po…
Fredericksburg Police looking for attempted abduction suspect
According to police, at around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, a 10-year-old girl was walking near the leasing office at the Commons apartment complex when a man pulled up in his car. The man engaged in conversation with the girl before grabbing her and placing her hands behind her back.
NBC Washington
Police Investigating Car Crash That Killed Passenger in Dumfries
Police are investigating a car crash that killed a woman in Dumfries, Virginia, on Saturday. Investigators said she was riding in a 2015 Jeep Wrangler going north on Richmond Highway at about 1:40 a.m. The driver slowed down to make a right onto Williamstown Drive when she opened the door and exited onto the roadway while the car was still moving, according to a Prince William County Police Department release.
Fairfax County boy says he stabbed mother’s boyfriend who was hitting her; man dies
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died after a stabbing at an apartment in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County Sunday night. The Fairfax County Police Department said emergency dispatchers received a call from a teenage boy who said he stabbed his mother’s boyfriend who was assaulting her. When officers got […]
pagevalleynews.com
‘Fiend’ caught at last for ‘devilish business’
January 30, 1890 — A man by the name of Sinclair was arrested last week at Bentonville and lodged in jail at Front Royal, charged with opening the switch near Charles Town by which a freight train was recently wrecked, and also with an attempt to break the lock of the siding at Milford a short time ago.
WDBJ7.com
14-year-old girl reported missing out of Front Royal
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDBJ) - Jaylin Michelle Pinckney, 14, has been reported missing out of Front Royal after the last reported sighting of her, walking from her home in the 300 block of Frazier Place Saturday, January 28. According to the Front Royal Police Department, Pinckney is Black and 5′2″...
4 people struck by car in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Four people, including two children, were struck by a car in Prince George's County early Monday morning. Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene. Emergency personnel with Prince George's County Fire and EMS were called to the area of Buck Lodge...
WTOP
Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna
A driver was carjacked after their vehicle was rear-ended in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Town of Vienna Police Department said the victim walked into a station around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report they had been carjacked. The victim told police they were in the area of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger.
Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County
A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
WHSV
Suspect in custody after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: The suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday in Madison County has been arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement on Friday night, according to Virginia State Police. They said around 8:30 p.m., a Waynesboro police officer spotted Joseph Jenkins, 35, driving the Ford...
fox5dc.com
WATCH: Cars seen doing donuts at busy downtown Silver Spring intersection
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Multiple cars were seen doing donuts in the middle of a busy intersection in downtown Silver Spring on Saturday night, video from the area shows. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Fenton Street. The intersection...
Bay Net
Ejected Driver Flown To Trauma Center After Vehicle Strikes Traffic Light In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On January 30, 2023 at approximately 12:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Western Parkway at Weymouth Court. Crews arrived and found an unconscious 32-year-old male occupant ejected from an overturned vehicle that struck a traffic...
