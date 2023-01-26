Read full article on original website
Related
Moov Financial Raises $45M to Grow Money Movement Platform
Moov Financial has raised $45 million in Series B to expand its money movement platform. The funding round was led by Commerce Ventures, and the new capital will be used to grow both the platform and its utilization by customers, Moov said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release. “We...
Marqeta Acquires Card Management Platform Power Finance for $275M
Card issuer Marqeta will acquire card management platform Power Finance in a $275 million deal. “We already see considerable demand for differentiated credit products from companies looking to innovate in this space who are held back by the constraints of legacy technology,” Simon Khalaf, Marqeta’s incoming CEO, said in a Monday (Jan. 30) news release.
Visa’s B2B Payments Chief Says Don’t Call Innovation a Resolution — Call It a Mission (Critical)
The payments industry’s collective responsibility is to lessen the B2B money movement burden across industries and the globe, Visa SVP Darren Parslow writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. At Visa, we’re anointing 2023 the year of B2B Payments 3.0. According to...
Federal Reserve Denies Digital Asset Bank Custodia’s Application
The Federal Reserve Board has denied digital asset bank Custodia Bank’s application. The Fed said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release that the Wyoming-based digital asset bank’s submitted application to become a member of the Federal Reserve System was inconsistent with factors required under the law. It noted that Custodia Bank does not have federal deposit insurance and proposed to engage in “novel and untested” crypto activities.
Payments Leaders Say Crypto is Ripe for Integration, Rebuilding
It’s times like these, bear markets, when industries transform themselves around new realities. This is as top payment industry leaders surveyed by PYMNTS say that they see the cryptocurrency industry enjoying a much better outlook in 2023 compared to 2022. At least as it relates to payments, speculative investments...
Payments Of $914 Going Out To Americans
Social Security Supplemental Income (SSI) recipients will be getting payments of $914 in two days. The monthly amount for this year has increased to $914 from last year's $814. This increase is due to the cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) of 8.7 percent. Payments will be going out on February 1, 2023. (source)
FinTechs Drive Consumer Financial Well-Being With Enhanced Spend Visibility
Klarna’s new “Money Story” highlights the importance of reviewing spending patterns. The new feature works like a Spotify-style year in review, but instead of showing users the songs they listened to the most, it shows them where they spent the most money, all packaged into the social media-friendly story format.
70% of Marketplaces Expect AP Innovation to Improve Relationships with Vendors
There’s no reason for merchants to want to communicate poorly with their vendors, yet aging payables systems can force these key interactions to be a headache. PYMNTS’ research finds that poor communication with vendors or service providers is the most-cited challenge by online marketplaces seeking to modernize their accounts payable (AP) systems. It is also the challenge that marketplaces were most likely to deem most important; after all, a marketplace’s vendors embody the brand for many consumers.
CFOs Embrace Role of Navigator as Growing Organizations Take Flight
In the face of ongoing market headwinds, the role of finance and accounting teams is increasingly expanding to oversee cross-departmental coordination and drive holistic business priority alignment. “I’ve compared being a CFO to the idea of a navigator on a plane, in that you’re looking at a lot of things,”...
JP Morgan Says Companies Forced to Focus on Basics in 2023
In a challenging economy, companies must focus on the basics, treasury and other key areas, Julie Lubell, Global Head of Trends & Advisory at J.P. Morgan Payments, writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. With 2022 being one of the most tumultuous years in...
The Metaverse IRL: Solving Healthcare Disparities With Doctors’ Digital Twins
The metaverse is not yet changing the world – but it’s increasingly changing, even saving, lives. This, as immersive experiences at the intersection of physical and digital are making incremental progress in solving critical, real-world problems within healthcare. No matter where we may be in the so-called metaverse...
Consumers May Be Pinched as Interest Payments Increase
Consumers are still spending, but the question remains: For how long?. Recent earnings results from the payments networks — Visa, Mastercard and American Express — show that consumer spending has been buoyant, to say the least. In terms of the ways in which consumers pay, credit had been...
Lenders Prepare for Defaults as Recession Looms
Banks and lenders are setting aside funds to cover loan losses out of fear of a recession. As The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Monday (Jan. 30), Capital One and American Express are among the companies that increased their rainy day funds, an indication they’re anticipating an end to an era of high consumer spending and record low unemployment.
Interest Rate Hikes Threaten Higher Income Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumers’ Card Spending
So far into 2023, there’s been cautious optimism from payment networks on card spending. Earnings results from Mastercard, Visa, American Express and others show that households have been willing — and able — to use credit to navigate inflationary pressures and a slew of interest rate hikes. Those hikes, of course, make all sorts of debt, especially short-term, revolving debt (that would include credit cards) more expensive.
Nice and Cognizant Team to Promote Advanced CX Solutions
Nice and Cognizant have partnered to help organizations accelerate their adoption of advanced customer experience (CX) solutions. The combination of Nice’s cloud-native CX platform and Cognizant’s consulting and business transformation capabilities will aid companies in their use of digital, analytics and conversational artificial intelligence (AI), the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
Global Processing Services Names Ex-Visa Exec Jim McCarthy to New Role
Global Processing Services (GPS) has added two members to its leadership team. The global payments technology platform has appointed former Visa executive Jim McCarthy to the newly created role of executive vice president — global head of sales and product and Kevin Fox as chief revenue officer, GPS said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release.
Attabotics CFO on Scaling the Business While Preserving Cash
In challenging macro environments, process improvements that power strategic capital allocation are becoming increasingly important. Richard Cheung, CFO at the world’s first 3D robotics supply chain company Attabotics, told PYMNTS that for his business, “the new challenge now is capital allocation — it’s extremely important to understand where we should continue to invest, where we throttle back spend, and how do we continue to evolve by leveraging better technologies, how can we achieve the optimal return on our investments.”
Steve Madden to Expand GCC Footprint via Joint Venture
Apparel Group and Steve Madden have entered into a joint venture. The Dubai-based retail group has signed an agreement with the U.S. fashion company to expand the brand’s global footprint, according to a Friday (Jan. 27) press release that appeared in Zawya and other news outlets. The release said...
Interoperable Data and Payments Are Healthcare’s Future, Says Bank of America
Amid an array of healthcare data and reams of medical payments handled by banks exists a triage opportunity. This, as inroads are being made to decades-old standards used by both sides, to make it all more cohesive and interoperable. “Especially in the healthcare industry, as more organizations merge and become...
Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner on Delivery Solutions for eCommerce
Shipium and Quiet Platforms have partnered to help eCommerce businesses improve delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Those that use both Shipium’s shipping platform for eCommerce and Quiet Platforms’ national delivery service network will get two- to three-day shipping and reduced shipping costs, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0