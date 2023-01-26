Read full article on original website
Moose and elk captures are set to begin January 29 in Latah, Clearwater, and Idaho Counties
According to Idaho Fish and Game, moose and elk captures are set to begin Jan 29, 2023. Helicopters may be observed flying low and slow over Latah and Clearwater Counties. Biologists will be using helicopters to dart, capture and collar moose as part of a long-term survivability study. Depending on...
No Injuries Reported Following Fire on 7th Street in Clarkston Sunday Night
CLARKSTON, WA - On Sunday, January 29, 2023 at approximately 8:50 p.m., Clarkston Fire units were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1200 block of 7th street in Clarkston. First arriving units found a fully involved shed fire. According to a release from Clarkston Professional Firefighters Local 2299, the fire had also extended into a tree, into a carport and to the siding of the home. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire after arriving on scene without any further extension into the home or nearby structures.
pullmanradio.com
Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court
Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
Candlelight vigil for 31 year old, lost to suicide, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, January 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
LEWISTON - A candlelight vigil is being held to honor Nick Mazur, a 31 year old, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, that died by suicide in Everett, Washington, January 24, 2023. The family encourages those who knew him, as well as those who have lost a...
KLEWTV
Fire crews responding to house fire in the Lewiston Orchards
Lewiston Fire crews, along with mutual aid from neighboring fire departments, are on the scene of a house fire in the 3300 block of 6th Street in the Lewiston Orchards. The initial call went out just before 11:00 a.m. with a report of a fire in the basement. Crews knocked...
Multiple people hospitalized after wreck on U.S. 95 North of Potlatch
POTLATCH - On January 29, 2023, at approximately 3:43 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle, injury crash, southbound on US 95 near milepost 371, near the Latah and Benewah County line. A silver, 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound, in the left lane, on US 95 near milepost...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
Cottonwood Butte Ski Area Vandalized
COTTONWOOD - Workers arrived at the Cottonwood Butte Ski area this morning to see their ski hill had been damaged over night. During the night of January 28th or early morning on January 29th someone drove on the course resulting in damage to the ski hill. On Facebook, the Cottonwood Butte Ski area posted pictures of the tire tread marks to try and help identify the culprit.
U of I President Appeals for Funding to Offset Costs Stemming From Student Murders
BOISE - University of Idaho President C. Scott Green made an emotional funding appeal Friday. Fighting back tears. Green urged legislative budget-writers to fund Gov. Brad Little’s $1 million request, designed to cover costs stemming from the Nov. 13 slayings of four U of I students. The money would cover increased Idaho State Police patrols, enhanced campus security and counseling services, among other costs.
Stites Woman Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine After Idaho County K9 Alerts on Vehicle During Stop
STITES, ID - A 39-year-old Stites woman was arrested over the weekend after Idaho County K9 Millie alerted on her vehicle during a stop, which resulted in a subsequent search. Deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle at approximately 1:00 a.m. on January 28 on Main Street in Stites, ID for having suspended registration. During the stop, K9 Millie performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and positively alerted. During a subsequent search, deputies located methamphetamine.
fox29.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger defense receives hundreds of documents from prosecutors
Washington judge unseals search warrant of Idaho murders suspect's apartment. A Washington judge unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students. These critical documents reveal what investigators hoped to find in his apartment and office. Latah County prosecutors turned over hundreds...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pullman police searching for alcohol thief
PULLMAN, Wash. – Pullman Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole alcohol he did not pay for. Security footage captured the man at Bob’s Corner Mart. If you’ve seen him or have an information on the situation, you’re asked to call Officer Nuxoll at 509-334-0802.
Lewiston Man Who Did Prison Time for Deadly 2013 Drunk Driving Crash on 21st Street Arrested for Another Alleged DUI
LEWISTON - A Lewiston man who was involved in a deadly drunk driving crash on 21st Street in 2013 was arrested for another alleged DUI on Wednesday night. 33-year-old Kyle Rios was arrested by Lewiston Police and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on a misdemeanor drunk driving charge.
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
inlander.com
James Beard Foundation acknowledges Spokane chef Tony Brown and Pullman’s The Black Cypress
That puts Brown in excellent company locally and nationally. Previous local nominees include Chad White (Zona Blanca) in 2020 and 2022; Anna Vogel (Italia Trattoria) in 2018; Laurent Zirotti (Fleur de Sel) in 2017; Adam Hegsted (Wandering Table) in 2016; and Jeremy Hansen (Santé) in 2015. Nationally, the 36-year-old...
