Lewiston, ID

Big Country News

No Injuries Reported Following Fire on 7th Street in Clarkston Sunday Night

CLARKSTON, WA - On Sunday, January 29, 2023 at approximately 8:50 p.m., Clarkston Fire units were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1200 block of 7th street in Clarkston. First arriving units found a fully involved shed fire. According to a release from Clarkston Professional Firefighters Local 2299, the fire had also extended into a tree, into a carport and to the siding of the home. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire after arriving on scene without any further extension into the home or nearby structures.
CLARKSTON, WA
pullmanradio.com

Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court

Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KLEWTV

Fire crews responding to house fire in the Lewiston Orchards

Lewiston Fire crews, along with mutual aid from neighboring fire departments, are on the scene of a house fire in the 3300 block of 6th Street in the Lewiston Orchards. The initial call went out just before 11:00 a.m. with a report of a fire in the basement. Crews knocked...
LEWISTON, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents

MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Cottonwood Butte Ski Area Vandalized

COTTONWOOD - Workers arrived at the Cottonwood Butte Ski area this morning to see their ski hill had been damaged over night. During the night of January 28th or early morning on January 29th someone drove on the course resulting in damage to the ski hill. On Facebook, the Cottonwood Butte Ski area posted pictures of the tire tread marks to try and help identify the culprit.
COTTONWOOD, ID
Big Country News

U of I President Appeals for Funding to Offset Costs Stemming From Student Murders

BOISE - University of Idaho President C. Scott Green made an emotional funding appeal Friday. Fighting back tears. Green urged legislative budget-writers to fund Gov. Brad Little’s $1 million request, designed to cover costs stemming from the Nov. 13 slayings of four U of I students. The money would cover increased Idaho State Police patrols, enhanced campus security and counseling services, among other costs.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Stites Woman Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine After Idaho County K9 Alerts on Vehicle During Stop

STITES, ID - A 39-year-old Stites woman was arrested over the weekend after Idaho County K9 Millie alerted on her vehicle during a stop, which resulted in a subsequent search. Deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle at approximately 1:00 a.m. on January 28 on Main Street in Stites, ID for having suspended registration. During the stop, K9 Millie performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and positively alerted. During a subsequent search, deputies located methamphetamine.
STITES, ID
fox29.com

Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger defense receives hundreds of documents from prosecutors

Washington judge unseals search warrant of Idaho murders suspect's apartment. A Washington judge unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students. These critical documents reveal what investigators hoped to find in his apartment and office. Latah County prosecutors turned over hundreds...
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Pullman police searching for alcohol thief

PULLMAN, Wash. – Pullman Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole alcohol he did not pay for. Security footage captured the man at Bob’s Corner Mart. If you’ve seen him or have an information on the situation, you’re asked to call Officer Nuxoll at 509-334-0802.
PULLMAN, WA
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA

