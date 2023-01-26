All lanes reopened after tractor-trailer rollover caused serious delays on I-93

DORCHESTER, Mass — The flow of traffic along I-93 in Boston came to a screeching halt on Thursday after a large tractor-trailer flipped onto its side, blocking multiple lanes ahead of the afternoon commute.

The crash caused extensive damage to fencing that runs along the MBTA’s Savin Hill station, causing a delay in Red Line service and the deployment of a fleet of shuttle buses.

Crews were seen moving the truck onto a flatbed around 4:30 p.m. and Massachusetts State Police said all lanes had reopened ahead of the evening commute.

MBTA Transit Police said the Red Line service is operational after there were delays as crews worked to clear the crash. Only one left lane was open, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Traffic cameras in the area caught cars backed up and swerving around the overturned vehicle.

There were no injuries reported.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

