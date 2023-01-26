Payton Pritchard almost certainly does not have a future with the Celtics, and it appears both the player and the team are bought into this notion. On-court opportunities have been scarce thus far this season for Pritchard, whom Boston selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. After showing a bit of promise last season — which concluded with the Celtics appearing in the Finals — Pritchard has been forced to take a backseat to Boston newcomer Malcolm Brogdon and no longer is in Joe Mazzulla’s regular rotation.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO