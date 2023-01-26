Read full article on original website
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani 'Far Less Likely' to Remain in Anaheim After Arte Moreno Decision
New York writer Andy Martino says Arte Moreno's decision not to sell the Angels makes it "far less likely" Shohei Ohtani will be back with the team in 2024.
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
NBC Sports
Tomase: New Red Sox reliever owns one of the wildest MLB records
The Red Sox acquired a record-setting reliever on Monday – even if it's a record he'd rather forget. Richard Bleier arrived from the Marlins in exchange for recently DFA'd reliever Matt Barnes because he throws strikes, keeps the ball in the park, and provides another left-handed option after last week's trade of Josh Taylor to the Royals.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Stud Hurler Looking For Two-Year Deal; Should Boston Consider Reunion?
The hot stove isn't cooling down for the Boston Red Sox anytime soon. Boston has been extremely busy this offseason and still is looking around and considering more additions even as spring training quickly approaches. The Red Sox seemingly have been linked to every free agent that has been on the market but things have been quiet between the team and former hurler Michael Wacha.
Former MLB All Star Traded
About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Trade Former All-Star To Marlins For Intriguing Left-Handed Reliever
The Boston Red Sox swung a trade Monday afternoon. Boston recently designated longtime reliever and former All-Star Matt Barnes for assignment to make room for outfielder Adam Duvall. Rather than going to waivers, the Red Sox reportedly agreed to deal Barnes to the Miami Marlins on Monday in exchange for intriguing left-handed relief pitcher Richard Bleier, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Designate Flamethrowing Rookie Hurler After Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox's turnover this offseason has been dramatic. Surprisingly, the club has consistently opted to add veterans past their prime while shedding younger talent from the 40-man roster. That trend continued Monday, as the Red Sox designated Franklin German for assignment to make room for Richard Bleier --...
Brad Stevens Reveals Celtics Are ‘Evaluating’ Trade Options
The Boston Celtics could be in the market for a mid-season trade acquisition with the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline quickly approaching. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, who ensured Boston’s commitment to an NBA Finals return through several depth additions during the offseason, might not be content. Boston has lost its last three consecutive games and without defensive leaders Marcus Smart and Robert Williams, the Celtics have come face-to-face with arguably their most severe cold streak.
Celtics Linked To Western Conference Big Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline
It could be argued that the Boston Celtics don’t need to make any moves prior to the NBA’s trade deadline on Feb. 9. The Celtics have sprinted out to the NBA’s best record, sitting at 36-15 with just eight games to go before the All-Star break. Jayson Tatum is playing at an MVP level. Boston’s bench has seen marked improvement on both ends. The return of Robert Williams III has gone relatively smoothly.
What To Know About New Red Sox Reliever Richard Bleier
You can never have too many relievers. At least that seems to be the mindset of the Boston Red Sox as they enter the 2023 Major League Baseball season. Boston has completely revamped its bullpen this offseason by adding Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Joely Rodríguez and Wyatt Mills to a group that ranked 26th in ERA (4.59), 22nd in WHIP (1.36) and 18th in saves (39).
Red Sox make another surprising bullpen cut, DFA righty who dominated Triple-A in 2022
For the second time in less than a week, the Red Sox have made a somewhat surprising decision to cut ties with a reliever. Boston designated righty Franklin German for assignment Tuesday to make room for lefty Richard Bleier, who was acquired from the Marlins for Matt Barnes and cash. Barnes had been designated last week when the Sox needed to a clear a 40-man spot for Adam Duvall.
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura returns to Japan, signs with NPB’s Chiba Lotte Marines
Former Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura has returned to Japan by signing with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball, per a club announcement. Sawamura, 34, spent the better part of the last two seasons with the Red Sox after signing a two-year, $3 million deal with Boston in February 2021. The right-hander came to the United States after spending the previous 10 seasons pitching overseas.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Japanese Club After Surprisingly Short Stint
Another former Red Sox player will be playing elsewhere in 2023
NBA Rumors: Details On Bucks’ Trade Offer For Ex-Celtics Wing
Jae Crowder has yet to play for the Suns in the 2022-23 season, and the clock is ticking for Phoenix to trade the veteran as the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline looms. The former Boston Celtics forward has $10.1 million left on his expiring deal, and the Suns have tried to find a potential suitor for the 32-year-old.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman Announcement
The Swami is back. Sunday night, longtime ESPN host Chris Berman will be back with a special edition of NFL Primetime. It should be a fun one. "After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network. Chris Berman and ...
Four Red Sox Prospects Crack Keith Law’s Top 100 Rankings For 2023
The Athletic’s Keith Law released his 2023 top 100 MLB prospects list Monday, and it serves as additional evidence the Boston Red Sox’s farm system is trending in the right direction. Four Red Sox prospects cracked Law’s rankings: Marcelo Mayer (No. 11), Ceddanne Rafaela (37), Triston Casas (40)...
Celtics Owner Reveals NBA Trade Deadline ‘Instructions’ For Brad Stevens
The Boston Celtics are in win-now mode. That much is obvious, as Boston advanced to the NBA Finals last season and sits atop the Eastern Conference standings this season. But Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck reinforced the notion while discussing the team’s approach to the upcoming NBA trade deadline with Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.
Payton Pritchard Sounds Like He’s Very Ready To Leave Celtics
Payton Pritchard almost certainly does not have a future with the Celtics, and it appears both the player and the team are bought into this notion. On-court opportunities have been scarce thus far this season for Pritchard, whom Boston selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. After showing a bit of promise last season — which concluded with the Celtics appearing in the Finals — Pritchard has been forced to take a backseat to Boston newcomer Malcolm Brogdon and no longer is in Joe Mazzulla’s regular rotation.
Patriots Use Patrick Beverley As Inspiration For NFL Officiating Joke
The Patriots weren’t among the teams victimized by poor officiating during conference championship weekend, but that didn’t stop them from cracking a joke at the referees’ expense on Monday night. New England’s social media team sent out a tweet in which it drew inspiration from last Saturday’s...
Rex Ryan Suggests Surprising Landing Spot For Tom Brady
Rex Ryan believes there could be a unique possibility on the horizon for Tom Brady, as well as one of the better NFL coaches of this era. It’s anyone’s guess what the future holds for Brady, who offered the public no sense of his direction following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season-ending loss in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The 45-year-old can either retire, re-up with the Bucs or find a new team in free agency.
