Kansas City, MO

The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Report: Broncos Down to Three Head Coaching Candidates

Even with the offseason quickly approaching, the Denver Broncos aren’t rushing their head coaching search. The team has been without a skipper since firing Nathaniel Hackett on December 26. Rather than drawing from the current pool of candidates, the Broncos are content to wait and get the best person available.
DENVER, CO
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
NESN

How Bengals, Joseph Ossai Reacted To Game-Losing Penalty

The Cincinnati Bengals were just seconds away from forcing overtime in their AFC Championship matchup the Kansas City Chiefs. Then Joseph Ossai happened. With the game knotted at 20 in the closing seconds, the Chiefs needed about 15 yards to get into Harrison Butker’s range for a potential game-winning field goal. Patrick Mahomes broke loose on a third-and-4 and got first down yardage before stepping out of bounds. Unfortunately for the Bengals, that is where he was met by Ossai, who shoved Mahomes from behind before being called for unnecessary roughness.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Georgia Star QB Stetson Bennett Arrested As NFL Draft Nears

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett will have yet another question to answer when he meets with teams prior to the 2023 NFL Draft. Bennett on Sunday morning was arrested on a misdemeanor public intoxication charge, according to multiple reports. The 25-year-old was in Dallas where he reportedly had been training ahead of the NFL draft in April.
ATHENS, GA
NESN

Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Pulls Joe Burrow Move After Chiefs Beat Bengals

Patrick Mahomes took a clear dig at Joe Burrow after the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game win, pointing out there weren’t any cigars in the Kansas City locker room. The same can’t be said for the suite level at Arrowhead Stadium, where someone very close to the star quarterback lit up a victory stogie after the Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Bill Belichick Lauded For Hands-On Coaching At Shrine Bowl

Bill Belichick is entering his 49th season in the NFL, but that doesn’t appear to mean the New England Patriots head coach is slowing down. Though the Patriots coaching staff is being led by Troy Brown during East-West Shrine Bowl week, Belichick has been especially present in helping prepare the West team for Thursday’s all-star game. The Patriots have been given an opportunity to get an early look at some intriguing NFL draft prospects, and though Belichick’s is only an advisory role, he’s taken a hands-on approach at practices.
FLORIDA STATE
NESN

Brittany Mahomes Rips Cincinnati Mayor For ‘Weak’ Proclamation

The Mayor of Cincinnati tried to trash-talk Chiefs fans earlier this week, and it didn’t sit well with Brittany Mahomes. Aftab Pureval tweeted out a “WHO DEY proclamation” Friday, two days before the Bengals visited Patrick Mahomes and company for the AFC Championship Game. Within the address, Pureval called for a paternity test to see if Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is Mahomes’ father. The third-year pro is 3-0 in his career against the 2018 MVP, including a victory at Arrowhead Stadium in last season’s AFC title game.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

What Patrick Mahomes Told Joe Burrow After AFC Title Game

Patrick Mahomes is confident Sunday wasn’t the last time he’ll see Joe Burrow in an AFC Championship Game. Mahomes has every reason to believe that, as the clash at Arrowhead Stadium over the weekend was a rematch of last season’s conference championship showdown. But unlike the late-January tilt last year, it was Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs who claimed the Lamar Hunt Trophy this time around and reserved a spot in Super Bowl LVII.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Boston, MA
