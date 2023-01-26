Read full article on original website
wknofm.org
January is National Hot Tea Month
For tips on how to have a perfect cup of tea, I turned to the folks at My Cup of Tea. My Cup of Tea is more than just a tea company. It is a social enterprise changing the lives of its neighbors in the Memphis neighborhood of Orange Mound by providing jobs to area residents. Plus, their teas are excellent.
wknofm.org
Spotlight for the week of January 30, 2023
This week, we’re spotlighting an event presented by Memphis treasure Café Noir. This bookstore and café, dedicated to Black, PoC, and LGBTQI+ authors, has been working towards a brick-and-mortar shop for years and plans to open this Summer! In the meantime, Café Noir has partnered with Crosstown Concourse to host Literature is Liberating Fest on Saturday, February 4th from 11am to 5pm. The festival celebrates Black authors and African American literature with panel discussions, author signings, and more.
