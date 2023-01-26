Read full article on original website
Community Foundation of Central Georgia brings On The Table to 21 counties
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Community Foundation of Central Georgia announced its 2023 plans for On The Table, an initiative to engage with residents and community leaders to discuss the needs and priorities of the community. Launched in 2018, On The Table has returned to in-person events for the first...
'Its sickening': Bibb County Sheriff David Davis condemns officers in Tyre Nichols video
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- It started with a traffic stop, then escalated to a violent scene, that you may consider too disturbing to watch. The screams and the struggles of Tyre Nichols can't be unheard by people in the Midstate. "It's getting out of hand," said Jessica May. "There were other...
Macon is desirable destination for film location scouts
MACON, Ga (WGXA) -- The Disney+ show, Genius: MLK/X, was filmed Monday and will wrap up filming Tuesday in downtown Macon. Storefronts looked a little different today after set production transformed some businesses to replicate the era of Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Georgia has become a...
Log truck crash in Washington County
UPDATE (3:44 P.M.) -- WGXA reached out to Sheriff Joel Cochran to ask for any further details regarding the crash and he shared that only the log truck was involved and the driver wasn't treated for any injuries. According to Sheriff Cochran, the driver of the truck stated that his load shifted, causing the vehicle to become unbalanced and he simply couldn't regain control.
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to open in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- With many still struggling to recover following the repeated severe storms that pounded Middle Georgia earlier this month, some additional relief is on its way to Jasper County. A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is opening in Jasper County on Tuesday to provide one-on-one assistance to...
Museum of Aviation surprises 10-year-old battling cancer
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) --Colton is a kid from Southern California who suffers from a one-in-a-million form of cancer and, in July of 2018, Colton had a tumor removed in his brain. That surgery resulted in clear scans for a while, however, the cancer has returned more aggressively so the...
Changes coming to downtown Macon historic churches; 'Crisco House' hotel project update
The First Presbyterian Church may proceed with building an outdoor worship space after the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission gave its blessing to updated plans Monday. Those plans include the demolitions of the nearly century-old Sunday School building and the former office of trailblazing female architect Ellamae Ellis League.
Rose Hill Cemetery preservation and restoration
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After visiting a cemetery in disrepair, Joey Fernandez brought in an archeologist to take a look and asked who could be called in to repair it. Disheartened by being told there was no one to call, Fernandez spent the next few months researching and realized if anything was going to be done, he'd have to learn how to do it himself. Seeking out preservation experts in Savannah, he began to become an expert himself.
Suspect shoots at officers while trying to serve warrant in Warner Robins
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Shots have been fired at a Warner Robins address following an officer's attempt to serve a warrant. In a media release, the Warner Robins Police Department says units tried to serve a warrant at a Somerset Drive address just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. When they tried to serve the warrant, someone fired shots at the officers. There's no word on if anyone was actually hit by gunfire.
GBI responds to officer involved shooting in East Dublin
UPDATE (8:47 P.M.) -- An East Dublin Man and and East Dublin Police Officer have both been shot following a response to a shots fired call. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the officer responded to Ponderosa Trailer Park on Corbett Street in reference to the call and was shot by 35-year-old David Fountain as the officer got out of his vehicle.
Perry Police work to identify a man connected to theft case
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is investigating a Theft by Taking case. Officers are working to identify the man pictured below. He is wanted in connection to a Theft by Taking case that the Perry Police department is currently investigating. Anyone with information about the man's identity...
Your Pie offering triple threat chicken pizzas for a limited time
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- In its latest limited-time series, Your Pie is featuring a craft series of chicken pizzas. The restaurant announced all its locations will offer the triple threat craft series pies until March 5th. So what are the featured series options? BBQ Bacon Chicken Ranch pizza, Buffalo Chicken...
'America's wildest monster truck show' is about to kick up some dirt in Perry
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Reaves Arena opened its gates to monster-sized trucks and some very happy children and adults. On Saturday, Monster Truck Wars' motorsport special event with side act Quad Wars and Spring Cars Racing came to the arena. Families were ready for rides, pictures, and of course a...
