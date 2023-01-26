What happens when you go past Earth's crust to the ooey-gooey center? Well, it's actually not ooey-gooey at all. It's a solid core. And a new study from scientists in China says the core has actually slowed its rotation. It's just the latest attempt to describe what's going on at the very center of the planet, a part of the world, it turns out, we don't know a whole lot about. John Vidale teaches Earth sciences at the University of Southern California and has been studying the Earth's core. Professor Vidale, thanks so much for joining us.

