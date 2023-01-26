Read full article on original website
Migrants' refusal to leave New York hotel met with outrage: 'Absolutely insane'
Migrants protested in the streets of Hell's Kitchen after the city tried to move them to a new center at the Red Hook cruise terminal in Brooklyn, reports say.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
NPR
How forest guards in Liberia protect the sacred rainforests
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). RICCI SHRYOCK, BYLINE: A prayer to the fish. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). SHRYOCK: This local resident in Barconie (ph), a town on the west coast of Liberia, sprinkles gin, a boiled egg and rice into the murky blue water of a lagoon. No one is allowed to kill any of the animals that live here, in a small expanse of water nestling between the mangroves and the Atlantic Ocean.
NPR
At the center of 'Veneer Theory': Are people fundamentally good or evil?
Audio will be available later today. NPR's history podcast Throughline investigates the root of "veneer theory" — that's when people believe that law and order is the only thing protecting us from the savagery of our neighbors.
NPR
Scientists hope to curb the deadly Nipah virus that terrorizes Bangladesh villages
Three years ago today, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern. That emergency eventually turned into one of the world's deadliest pandemics. To keep this from happening again, scientists have been studying how to detect and stop viruses with pandemic potential. AILSA CHANG, HOST:
NPR
Making friends is easy when you're young, but it can be harder as you age
Psychologist Marisa Franco is on a crusade to help people become better friends. In her book, "Platonic," she writes that friendship is just as important to finding happiness and well-being as romantic and family ties. Kavitha George with NPR's Life Kit sat down with Franco to learn how to find new friends and deepen existing friendships.
NPR
A NASA spacecraft discovers a formation on Mars resembling a bear
Scientists found an unexpected discovery on the surface of Mars: a formation resembling the face of a bear. A camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter snapped a photo of the formation on Dec. 12. The University of Arizona, which operates the camera, shared the image on Wednesday. Related Story: See...
NPR
How Black people can cope with the trauma of witnessing repeated death and violence against them
Witnessing the repeated death of and violence towards Black people on video is a horrific event in and of itself. For Black people watching, it can have traumatizing physical and mental effects. I wanted to know why it's so important to hold space for this trauma in the Black community. So we called on Dr. Alisha Moreland-Capuia. She's an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and an expert in trauma medicine, and she joins us now. Welcome to the show.
NPR
Thomas-Greenfield calls on wealthy nations to avert a famine on the horn of Africa
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield about the new aid package she announced to help address the food crisis in Somalia.
NPR
Tom Verlaine, guitarist and singer of influential rock band Television, dies at 73
Tom Verlaine, a founding father of American punk and a fixture of the 1970s New York rock scene, died Saturday in Manhattan as the result of a brief illness. He was 73. His death was confirmed to NPR in a press release from Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine collaborator Patti Smith, who also once dated the artist.
NPR
Understanding the state of antitrust enforcement in the United States
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Rutgers University law professor Michael Carrier about the state of antitrust enforcement in the United States. A not-so-sexy legal topic was very, very hot in Washington last week - antitrust - and two companies were in the spotlight. The U.S. Justice Department and eight states are suing Google, saying that the company is trying to neutralize or eliminate competition. And Ticketmaster was grilled by senators last week about its crash during ticket sales for Taylor Swift's tour. They say the company is too dominant in its market. Michael Carrier is a professor at Rutgers School of Law and an antitrust expert. Welcome to the show.
NPR
Politics chat: Will Congress consider police reform?
President Biden yesterday issued a statement of condolence to the family of Tyre Nichols, as well as the Memphis community. He talked about delivering change and accountability, as well as the need to, quote, "advance meaningful reforms." But what exactly does that mean? And is it an actual deliverable at this point? We're joined now by NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
NPR
U.S. defense secretary visits ally South Korea as it faces growing North Korea threat
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is on a mission to reassure a jittery ally - South Korea. Seoul wants stronger support from the U.S. as it faces a growing North Korean nuclear threat. And as NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports from Seoul, this comes as the U.S.' decades-old system of alliances in Asia is under increasing stress.
NPR
Morning news brief
It's worth noting what is not the news this morning. We do not have news that some people feared of violence in response to police videos. Memphis authorities released four videos on Friday night. They show a traffic stop where police seized and beat Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old later died. The nonviolent response to that shifts the focus back to a different question - how to address the repeated police use of excessive force.
NPR
The rotation of Earth's inner core may be slowing down
What happens when you go past Earth's crust to the ooey-gooey center? Well, it's actually not ooey-gooey at all. It's a solid core. And a new study from scientists in China says the core has actually slowed its rotation. It's just the latest attempt to describe what's going on at the very center of the planet, a part of the world, it turns out, we don't know a whole lot about. John Vidale teaches Earth sciences at the University of Southern California and has been studying the Earth's core. Professor Vidale, thanks so much for joining us.
NPR
'Farha' tells the story of a Palestinian girl in 1948
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Darin Sallam, the director of the Netflix film Farha, about a Palestinian girl's experience when her village is attacked during the foundation of Israel in 1948. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. It's been one of the deadliest weeks in years in the ongoing conflict between Israelis and...
NPR
Peru's political stalemate and civil unrest show little signs of letting up
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in Spanish). CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: Protesters shout insults about current President Dina Boluarte as they march around the stunning downtown plaza in Cusco, the colonial city perched 11,000-feet high in the Peruvian Andes. (SOUNDBITE OF PROTEST) UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in Spanish). KAHN: We're from here. We're not...
NPR
Nick Brooks on his new young adult novel 'Promise Boys'
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with author Nick Brooks about his new young adult novel, "Promise Boys," which follows the story of three Black boys after they are accused of a murder. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. As the city of Memphis and the nation comes to terms with the brutal video of...
NPR
U.S. view on Israel: Could Blinken's visit temporarily cool down tensions?
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with former Middle East envoy Dennis Ross about the visit to Israel by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Ambassador Dennis Ross has been tracking the latest Mideast violence. He's been a Middle East envoy for the administrations of President George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, has followed these matters for a long time. Ambassador, welcome back.
NPR
Recent attacks on electric substations have the Department of Energy concerned
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Puesh Kumar, director of the Energy Department's Office of Cybersecurity, Energy, Security and Emergency Response, about risks to the U.S. power grid. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. How secure is the power grid that delivers electricity to your home, maybe even is powering this signal right now...
