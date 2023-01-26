ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, TN

WDEF

Back-to-back teen carjackings get community’s attention

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Separate groups of teens committed unrelated carjackings this weekend almost back-to-back. But organizations like the Bethlehem Center are fighting back – or rather, fighting for. The Bethlehem Center says this is their mission: “Inspired by the gospel, we build lasting relationships with Chattanooga’s youth...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

More to the story with Staley: Speak like a king

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — This Wednesday, February 1st, is the start of Black History Month. It’s when we pay tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled through adversity to achieve citizenship in this country. And it’s also a big day for a 9th grade class at...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Piling up: City of Chattanooga looking to clean up growing litter problem

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's roads and highways now paying the price after a formal agreement between the city and The Department of Transportation expired last summer. It was recently discovered the City of Chattanooga no longer has a memorandum of understanding with state authorities to clean up trash along...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Woman Dies of Injuries from Whitfield Fire

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — There is a tragic update to a house fire that occurred in Whitfield County last month. A family member has told News 12 that Tammy Cantrell has passed away from her injuries from a fire that occurred on December 13. The fire occurred in...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
southerntorch.com

Police Pursuit Vehicles for DCSO

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The DeKalb County Commission held its second meeting of the new year on Tuesday, January 24. The Commission is resuming its pre-covid schedule with two monthly meetings, on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. County Administrator Matt Sharp brought...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WDEF

Chattanooga NAACP endorses Tyre Nichols inspired bill

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The local branch of the NAACP is supporting a call from the family of the man killed in Memphis by police officers for a new piece of legislation. Members of the state and Memphis NAACP proposed the Tyre Nichols Criminal Justice Reform Bill on Sunday. They...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Three dead in Walker County following fentanyl overdose

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Monday afternoon, the Walker County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that three people in the Kensington community passed away from a fentanyl overdose. Sheriff Steve Wilson then addressed his community promoting safety, saying that too many lives have already been lost to the drug. Wilson identified the...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Car Flips Into Pole and Fire Hydrant in Brainerd

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Firefighters had assist a driver who flipped over on Brainerd Road today. Firefighters say that the vehicle left the roadway on the 3800 block of Brainerd Road hit a utility wire, flipped and came to rest against a fire hydrant and pole. The driver was entrapped,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

48-year-old woman shot to death, body found in Chattanooga home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Officers responding to a call of an unconscious person determined a woman had been shot to death inside a Chattanooga home last week. In a release sent Monday, Chattanooga Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Merriam Street.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On Target News

Stolen ATV Reported at Winchester Tractor Supply

On January 25, 2023, a theft report was filed with the Winchester Police Department concerning a Coleman youth ATV stolen from the back dock of Tractor Supply Company located on Dinah Shore Boulevard. The theft occurred in the early morning hours of January 25, 2023. The suspected truck believed to...
WINCHESTER, TN
On Target News

Estill Springs Police Searching for Stolen Backhoe

Police in Estill Springs are on the lookout for a missing CASE Backhoe. It looks similar to the one pictured. It was stolen from the Timberlake area in Estill Springs last week. If you have any information, please call Franklin County Consolidated Communication at 931-967-2331. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
travelnoire.com

What I Learned Staying In A Tiny Home In Tennessee

Have you ever thought about living in a tiny home? I’m a big fan of small living and #vanlife. While I’ve only experimented with this lifestyle, I look forward to the day when I can make it a full-time reality. During a trip to. I switched up my...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Cagle Mountain Crash Injures Multiple Drivers

DUNLAP. Tenn. (WDEF)- Dunlap Volunteer Firefighters responded to a head on collision on Cagle Mountain this morning. Officials say it happened around 7 a.m. this morning on Highway 111. One driver was entrapped in their vehicle while a victim in the other vehicle was ejected as their car left the...
DUNLAP, TN

