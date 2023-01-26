Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
"She makes this town what it is:" Bledsoe County woman dedicates life to volunteer work
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — In a town of about 15,000, it's pretty easy to know your neighbor. But Ginger Housley is close to celebrity status in Bledsoe County. "I'm just proud to know her," said Dan Young who nominated Ginger for Pay it Forward. Dan Young has seen Ginger's...
WDEF
Back-to-back teen carjackings get community’s attention
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Separate groups of teens committed unrelated carjackings this weekend almost back-to-back. But organizations like the Bethlehem Center are fighting back – or rather, fighting for. The Bethlehem Center says this is their mission: “Inspired by the gospel, we build lasting relationships with Chattanooga’s youth...
chattanoogapulse.com
South Chattanooga Community Church To Provide Hot Showers To Local Unhoused Residents
Imagine the feeling of taking a hot shower after a long day. Fifteen simple minutes of peace, privacy, and relaxation. For most people, that is a daily ritual. For those living on the streets, it is an inconceivable privilege. That is why Bridge City Community Church is gearing up to...
WDEF
More to the story with Staley: Speak like a king
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — This Wednesday, February 1st, is the start of Black History Month. It’s when we pay tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled through adversity to achieve citizenship in this country. And it’s also a big day for a 9th grade class at...
WTVCFOX
3 Walker County residents die from fentanyl overdose Monday, sheriff says
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — 3 Walker County residents died from a fentanyl overdose Monday, Sheriff Steve Wilson says. Sheriff Wilson says the call came in early this morning on Walden Spur Road in the Kensington area. He tells us a family member went to check on one of the...
WTVCFOX
Piling up: City of Chattanooga looking to clean up growing litter problem
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's roads and highways now paying the price after a formal agreement between the city and The Department of Transportation expired last summer. It was recently discovered the City of Chattanooga no longer has a memorandum of understanding with state authorities to clean up trash along...
WTVCFOX
East Lake Community Center grand re-opening focuses on providing safe spaces for youth
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The East Lake Community Center reopened its doors to the public on Sunday, after 3 years of being closed due to extensive renovations and COVID-19. The newly improved center will be used to provide education, resources, and a safe space against violence for Chattanooga youth. According...
WTVCFOX
Trying to keep resolutions to improve your health? UT Extension Tai Chi classes can help!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If you made a resolution to improve your health, UT Extension Agent June Puett is here to help you get up and moving. You can register for free Tai Chi Classes at www.Hamilton.Tennessee.edu or call 423-209-8560.
Power companies warn of outages ahead of icy weather
Power companies bracing for impact, but say it won't be a repeat of the power grid fail in December.
WDEF
Woman Dies of Injuries from Whitfield Fire
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — There is a tragic update to a house fire that occurred in Whitfield County last month. A family member has told News 12 that Tammy Cantrell has passed away from her injuries from a fire that occurred on December 13. The fire occurred in...
southerntorch.com
Police Pursuit Vehicles for DCSO
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The DeKalb County Commission held its second meeting of the new year on Tuesday, January 24. The Commission is resuming its pre-covid schedule with two monthly meetings, on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. County Administrator Matt Sharp brought...
WDEF
Chattanooga NAACP endorses Tyre Nichols inspired bill
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The local branch of the NAACP is supporting a call from the family of the man killed in Memphis by police officers for a new piece of legislation. Members of the state and Memphis NAACP proposed the Tyre Nichols Criminal Justice Reform Bill on Sunday. They...
WDEF
Three dead in Walker County following fentanyl overdose
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Monday afternoon, the Walker County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that three people in the Kensington community passed away from a fentanyl overdose. Sheriff Steve Wilson then addressed his community promoting safety, saying that too many lives have already been lost to the drug. Wilson identified the...
WDEF
Car Flips Into Pole and Fire Hydrant in Brainerd
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Firefighters had assist a driver who flipped over on Brainerd Road today. Firefighters say that the vehicle left the roadway on the 3800 block of Brainerd Road hit a utility wire, flipped and came to rest against a fire hydrant and pole. The driver was entrapped,...
WTVCFOX
2 people shot in Ooltewah, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Two people were shot in Ooltewah Monday, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. The sheriff says they are still looking for the suspect. The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Ooltewah Georgetown Road:. Sheriff Garrett says the two people who were shot are in...
WTVCFOX
48-year-old woman shot to death, body found in Chattanooga home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Officers responding to a call of an unconscious person determined a woman had been shot to death inside a Chattanooga home last week. In a release sent Monday, Chattanooga Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Merriam Street.
Stolen ATV Reported at Winchester Tractor Supply
On January 25, 2023, a theft report was filed with the Winchester Police Department concerning a Coleman youth ATV stolen from the back dock of Tractor Supply Company located on Dinah Shore Boulevard. The theft occurred in the early morning hours of January 25, 2023. The suspected truck believed to...
Estill Springs Police Searching for Stolen Backhoe
Police in Estill Springs are on the lookout for a missing CASE Backhoe. It looks similar to the one pictured. It was stolen from the Timberlake area in Estill Springs last week. If you have any information, please call Franklin County Consolidated Communication at 931-967-2331. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
travelnoire.com
What I Learned Staying In A Tiny Home In Tennessee
Have you ever thought about living in a tiny home? I’m a big fan of small living and #vanlife. While I’ve only experimented with this lifestyle, I look forward to the day when I can make it a full-time reality. During a trip to. I switched up my...
WDEF
Cagle Mountain Crash Injures Multiple Drivers
DUNLAP. Tenn. (WDEF)- Dunlap Volunteer Firefighters responded to a head on collision on Cagle Mountain this morning. Officials say it happened around 7 a.m. this morning on Highway 111. One driver was entrapped in their vehicle while a victim in the other vehicle was ejected as their car left the...
