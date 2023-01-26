ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Phillies sign former two-time All-Star

The Philadelphia Phillies have made some big free-agent signings this offseason. On Sunday, the Phillies made some waves while another area team was busy doing the same. Philadelphia signed former two-time All-Star Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Harrison joins the Phillies after a one-year stint with the Chicago White Sox. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, also of the New York Post, reported on the deal Sunday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NCAA Star Dies at 23

Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
Cubs fans pay tribute to World Series hero Dexter Fowler after retirement

Dexter Fowler played just two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, but he will always be remembered as among the many baseball heroes of the storied big league franchise, particularly because of his heroics in the 2016 World Series. Fowler announced his retirement from baseball via Instagram Tuesday morning, and it’s got Cubs Twitter flowing with […] The post Cubs fans pay tribute to World Series hero Dexter Fowler after retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Triston McKenzie breaks silence on MLB shift changes, 'excited' for Guardians' Jose Ramirez

MLB is banning the shift in 2023. Players have discussed the topic and offered different opinions. Some players are destined to benefit more than others from the change. Cleveland Guardians’ starting pitcher Triston McKenzie recently addressed MLB’s decisions to ban the shift and expressed his excitement for teammate Jose Ramirez as a result of the […] The post Triston McKenzie breaks silence on MLB shift changes, ‘excited’ for Guardians’ Jose Ramirez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Los Angeles, CA
