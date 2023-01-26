Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Legendary Baseball Coach DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
Man Killed By Wrong Way Driver In Long beachWestmont Community NewsLong Beach, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Related
Brian Snitker’s one-word response to Braves possibly signing Trevor Bauer
Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves will be one of the favorites to win the World Series this upcoming season. In chase of a title, would Snitker approve the Braves signing former CY Young winner Trevor Bauer?. When asked that question, the Braves’ manager had an adamant response. Snitker immediately...
Angels News: Mike Trout Says Shohei Ohtani 'Hates Losing,' Wants to Win to Keep Him in LA
He doesn't want to lose his teammate this offseason.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani 'Far Less Likely' to Remain in Anaheim After Arte Moreno Decision
New York writer Andy Martino says Arte Moreno's decision not to sell the Angels makes it "far less likely" Shohei Ohtani will be back with the team in 2024.
Former Cubs Starter 'Looks Insanely Good' in Latest Session
Former Chicago Cubs starter Cole Hamels threw a session in front of scouts and according to reports looked great.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Reacts to Exit of LA Hitting Coach Brant Brown.
The club lost coaching talent this offseason after Brown accepted a new position.
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
Angels News: MLB Personality Calls Halos ‘Biggest Loser’ of Offseason
In the biggest Hot Take of January, Jomboy says the Angels are the biggest losers of the offseason because they didn't do enough to support Shohei Ohtani.
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
Former Dodgers Pitcher Kelly Opens Up About Carlos Correa
Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly opens up about his dust up with former Houston Astros superstar Carlos Correa in 2020.
James Wade’s message to Candace Parker leaving Chicago for Aces
Chicago Sky coach James Wade shared a heartfelt message to two-time WNBA champion and MVP Candace Parker after she announced her intention to sign with the Las Vegas Aces as an unrestricted free agent on Saturday. “Candace has done so much for our franchise in her time here,” Wade said...
Young Red Sox Prospect Is 'Potential Star,' Could Be Game-Changer For Boston Eventually
Boston's farm system certainly has improved in recent years
thecomeback.com
Phillies sign former two-time All-Star
The Philadelphia Phillies have made some big free-agent signings this offseason. On Sunday, the Phillies made some waves while another area team was busy doing the same. Philadelphia signed former two-time All-Star Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Harrison joins the Phillies after a one-year stint with the Chicago White Sox. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, also of the New York Post, reported on the deal Sunday afternoon.
Lakers: A Blockbuster Celtics Trade That Might Benefit Both LA And Boston
There's almost no chance this will happen, though.
Dodgers: Kershaw Might Take The Mound In Two Ballparks for First Time
The pitcher was on MLB.com's list of players who will be making their ballpark debuts in 2023.
NCAA Star Dies at 23
Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
Dodgers: Baseball Talking Head Opines LA is 'A Pitcher or Two Short' of Making the NLCS
Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo has LA falling short of NLCS in his way-too-early LCS predictions
Cubs fans pay tribute to World Series hero Dexter Fowler after retirement
Dexter Fowler played just two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, but he will always be remembered as among the many baseball heroes of the storied big league franchise, particularly because of his heroics in the 2016 World Series. Fowler announced his retirement from baseball via Instagram Tuesday morning, and it’s got Cubs Twitter flowing with […] The post Cubs fans pay tribute to World Series hero Dexter Fowler after retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
One last-minute move Cardinals must make to round out roster
The St. Louis Cardinals started last season slow, but eventually found their rhythm and pulled away to win the NL Central. The Cardinals ended the 2022 campaign with 93 wins, but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies via a sweep in the NL Wild Card round. The pressure of postseason baseball...
Three Potential Red Sox Reunions To Bolster Roster Before Spring Training
The Boston Red Sox could still benefit from an additional move or two before the beginning of spring training. A few reunions would make sense.
Triston McKenzie breaks silence on MLB shift changes, ‘excited’ for Guardians’ Jose Ramirez
MLB is banning the shift in 2023. Players have discussed the topic and offered different opinions. Some players are destined to benefit more than others from the change. Cleveland Guardians’ starting pitcher Triston McKenzie recently addressed MLB’s decisions to ban the shift and expressed his excitement for teammate Jose Ramirez as a result of the […] The post Triston McKenzie breaks silence on MLB shift changes, ‘excited’ for Guardians’ Jose Ramirez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
134K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1