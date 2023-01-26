Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Former MLB All Star TradedOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Massachusetts General Nurse Kills Her Children in Attempted Murder-SuicideOlive BarkerDuxbury, MA
New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America
One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
What’s inside the ‘shakers’ on the ‘salt-and-pepper-shaker bridge’?
Romance, civic pride, and poetry are woven through the structure’s history. It has been known by many names in the years that it has spanned the Charles River. The old West Boston Bridge. But since 1927, it has been officially known as the Longfellow Bridge, honoring the renowned Cambridge...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Boston
Boston, Massachusetts, is a bustling city known for its rich history, world-class universities, and thriving economy. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its diverse neighborhoods, excellent job opportunities, and abundance of cultural and recreational activities.
Massachusetts Lost Amusement Parks
When I heard the news of the closing of Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain, I became nostalgic. I began to think about the Massachusetts lost amusement parks we grew up with. Nantasket Beach. Growing up in Wista, that’s Worcester for those who are not from here, we were a...
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston Location
(BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) Johnny Cupcakes, a creative clothing brand founded on the South Shore in 2001, has revealed exciting news about its Newbury Street location!. Johnny Cupcakes is a bakery-themed t-shirt shop with cupcake-themed merchandise. The flagship location immerses visitors in the experience by inviting them to enter the "frosting-scented retail store through a giant vintage oven." When a customer makes a purchase, their t-shirt is even served to them "out of a smoking vintage oven."
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled Prince
A future king of France lived on the second floor in 1776. In 1771 Printer Isaiah Thomas published his newspaper from the second floor of the building ‘The Massachusetts Spy,’ long known as the oldest newspaper in the United States.
8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts
BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
Boston protesters demand a new policing landscape as nation processes killing of Tyre Nichols
In the days following the release of a Memphis video showing the brutal police beating of a young, unarmed Black man, protesters across the Boston area have called for a reckoning in how America polices its citizens. The video of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old motorist, revealed that police officers yanked...
An Eastie ‘Pub' With Great Grub, From Pizza to Pasta to Steak Tips
It’s no secret that heading south of Boston will bring you to bar pizza country, while heading north of the city will get you into areas known for roast beef sandwiches. But the cities, towns and neighborhoods immediately north of Boston also have a common thread of another kind.
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Amesbury Woman, 20, Rescued From Under Green Line Trolley Needs Prosthetic
Friends of a 20-year-old woman from Amesbury are rallying to get her back on her feet after she was involved in a "horrific" MBTA accident in Boston last week.Ava Harlow sustained serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line trolley at BU Central Station around 11:40 p.m. on…
This Massachusetts Taqueria Is Proudly on a List of the Best Restaurants in the US
A Massachusetts restaurant is serving up some of the best in the country, according to a new ranking. Taquería El Amigo in Waltham placed at #84 on Yelp's 100 best restaurants in America, and that's only less than two years after it opened. "We are very proud of it,...
What to know about the ‘brutally cold’ temperatures arriving in Mass. this week
Forecasters say the short-lived cold snap will arrive Friday and early Saturday. Forecasters are warning that a short-lived cold snap will arrive in Massachusetts late Friday and early Saturday, bringing sub-zero temperatures to parts of the region. “Brutally cold airmass arrives for a 24-hour period late Friday into Saturday, with...
At Boston’s Holocaust memorial, a student asks what to do with her anger
Framed by symbolic billowing smoke from six glass columns etched with six million serial numbers honoring the Jews murdered in World War II, Jack Arbeiter recounted to an Arlington school group Friday in downtown Boston how his parents had saved each each other from perishing in the concentration camps. His...
Four things to know as sports betting launches in Massachusetts
After years of debate and weeks of regulatory wrangling, legal sports betting officially arrives in Massachusetts at 10 a.m. Tuesday — at least in part. The state’s three casinos — Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville and MGM Springfield — will open their sportsbooks and begin taking bets, while the state Gaming Commission continues to work toward an anticipated March launch date for mobile-only sports betting.
An Overdue Open Letter to Steven Tyler About That One Time at JCPenney in Massachusetts Years Ago
I need to start off by apologizing. Unfortunately, I do not remember the year, or my exact age, but, however, when I was about 7 years old I made multiple mistakes in under an hour. I need to apologize to you for my actions when I was younger. I was...
Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island
BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
Mayor Wu officially moves to restructure Boston development
In a long-awaited move to break up Boston’s independent planning and economic development arm, Mayor Michelle Wu filed an order Monday asking the City Council to formally begin deconstructing the agency. It’s an initial step in a major reform process that will move at the pace of city and state bureaucracy.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
Trustees to host first annual Crane Beach WinterFest
IPSWICH — The first annual Crane Beach WinterFest will take place on February 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. (rain date is February 25). The beach parking lot will serve as a family-friendly concert venue featuring local bands and businesses. Named the “Best Live Act” in Massachusetts by Lime Wire magazine, the Aldous Collins Band will headline the event.
