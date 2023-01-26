ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America

One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
BOSTON, MA
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Boston

Boston, Massachusetts, is a bustling city known for its rich history, world-class universities, and thriving economy. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its diverse neighborhoods, excellent job opportunities, and abundance of cultural and recreational activities.
BOSTON, MA
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Lost Amusement Parks

When I heard the news of the closing of Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain, I became nostalgic. I began to think about the Massachusetts lost amusement parks we grew up with. Nantasket Beach. Growing up in Wista, that’s Worcester for those who are not from here, we were a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dianna Carney

The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston Location

(BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) Johnny Cupcakes, a creative clothing brand founded on the South Shore in 2001, has revealed exciting news about its Newbury Street location!. Johnny Cupcakes is a bakery-themed t-shirt shop with cupcake-themed merchandise. The flagship location immerses visitors in the experience by inviting them to enter the "frosting-scented retail store through a giant vintage oven." When a customer makes a purchase, their t-shirt is even served to them "out of a smoking vintage oven."
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts

BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Four things to know as sports betting launches in Massachusetts

After years of debate and weeks of regulatory wrangling, legal sports betting officially arrives in Massachusetts at 10 a.m. Tuesday — at least in part. The state’s three casinos — Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville and MGM Springfield — will open their sportsbooks and begin taking bets, while the state Gaming Commission continues to work toward an anticipated March launch date for mobile-only sports betting.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island

BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
PAWTUCKET, RI
wgbh.org

Mayor Wu officially moves to restructure Boston development

In a long-awaited move to break up Boston’s independent planning and economic development arm, Mayor Michelle Wu filed an order Monday asking the City Council to formally begin deconstructing the agency. It’s an initial step in a major reform process that will move at the pace of city and state bureaucracy.
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Trustees to host first annual Crane Beach WinterFest

IPSWICH — The first annual Crane Beach WinterFest will take place on February 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. (rain date is February 25). The beach parking lot will serve as a family-friendly concert venue featuring local bands and businesses. Named the “Best Live Act” in Massachusetts by Lime Wire magazine, the Aldous Collins Band will headline the event.
IPSWICH, MA

