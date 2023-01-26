ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Nominations for Staff Recognition Awards Open Thru March 15

The UA Little Rock Division of Academic Affairs is accepting nominations for four outstanding staff members to win the Staff Recognition Awards. The winners of the Staff Recognition Awards will be announced on April 1. They will receive a prize of $500 and a certificate to display in their workplace.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
UA Little Rock Celebrates Dr. King’s Legacy of Service

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock acknowledged the importance of celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and carrying on his legacy of serving the community. The Multicultural Center held the event on Jan. 17, the seventh annual National Day of Racial Healing, a day in which individuals, organizations, and communities come together to create a more equitable world.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

