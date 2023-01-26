Read full article on original website
Indiana justices won't hear 2nd abortion case for now
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's high court said it will not immediately consider a challenge to the state's abortion ban that is based on the argument that the law violates some people's religious freedoms, leaving that decision to an appeals court, at least for now. The state Supreme Court issued an...
Indiana lawmakers scale back on private school aid expansion
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Republicans scaled down a proposed expansion Wednesday of a program allowing parents to spend state money directly on their child’s education expenses after critics argued it opened up such payments to private schools by even the wealthiest families. A state Senate committee voted 8-5 to...
IPS board delays vote on controversial tax referendum
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools agreed to delay voting on a controversial tax referendum to help pay for the school district's Rebuilding Stronger plan. Many organizations - including RISE Indy - are against the plan, saying it would cause a funding gap between students in independent public charter schools and students in district-run schools. They say, under the proposal, the total funding gap could be as high as $10,000.
Former VP Pence takes 'full responsibility' for classified documents at Carmel home
CARMEL, Ind. — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he takes "full responsibility" after classified documents were found at his Carmel, Indiana, home. In his first public comments since the discovery, Pence said he hadn't been aware that the documents were in his residence but his lack of knowledge wasn't an excuse.
