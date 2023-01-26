INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools agreed to delay voting on a controversial tax referendum to help pay for the school district's Rebuilding Stronger plan. Many organizations - including RISE Indy - are against the plan, saying it would cause a funding gap between students in independent public charter schools and students in district-run schools. They say, under the proposal, the total funding gap could be as high as $10,000.

