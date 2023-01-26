Read full article on original website
Related
Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water
HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. On Monday morning, we were seeing some pretty significant problems in northwest Harris County from the rain. KHOU 11’s Ugochi Iloka was reporting for KHOU 11 Morning News from along Peek Road near Katy Hockley and West Road, where she noticed a car stuck in the water.
fox26houston.com
Pasadena residents still picking up the pieces after tornado devastated neighborhood
PASADENA, Texas - A Pasadena woman has been living in her home with no roof, no water, and no power after the tornadoes ripped through her neighborhood. WHAT HAPPENED? NWS confirms Deer Park/Pasadena tornado preliminarily rated as EF3. Irene Vega is determined to stay at her Pasadena home on Tamar...
fox26houston.com
How common are tornado outbreaks in southeast Texas?
HOUSTON - As we wrap up an active weather week, with a historic tornado outbreak, you may be wondering, how often does something like this occur in southeast Texas?. RECAP: 4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties. Reliable records for tornadic activity date back to...
fox26houston.com
Texas winter weather: Ice storms, freezing rain expected across Central and North Texas
Houston - A winter storm warning was issued across a large portion of Texas. An ice storm along with freezing rain is expected for central and north Texas while areas around Houston will see several cold and rainy days. Arctic air continues to surge across the Plains and fill the...
Houston to enter prolonged cold spell as winter front envelops Texas
The mercury is set to drop in Houston after two straight months of unseasonably warm weather.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Baker Ripley community center at Pasadena continues to offer assistance after EF-3 tornado
Residents near Pasadena and Deer Park can find guidance and assistance after the EF-3 tornado at the Baker Ripley community center in Pasadena. The tornado was estimated to be more than a half-mile wide and had maximum wind speeds of 140 mph. The community center is offering food fairs, utility...
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Cloudy, cold Tuesday with light showers
Brace yourself for a cold, blustery and misty day with a chance for some light ice forming from Huntsville to Hempstead and surrounding areas through noon tomorrow. High temperatures may be stuck in the low 40s today and tomorrow with increasing chances for heavier rain by Wednesday and Thursday. Much of Texas including Dallas, Austin and just about all of Central Texas are icing over and travel will be treacherous and flights could be delayed. Sunshine and warmer days will arrive for Friday through this weekend.
Texas winter storm warning issued as freezing rain threatens state
Several counties north of the Houston area may see icy road conditions and frigid temperatures.
fox26houston.com
AJ Armstrong case: 'Drop the charges' banner goes up across U.S. 59 in Houston
HOUSTON - There is a new banner across U.S. 59 in Houston calling to "drop the charges" against AJ Armstrong, who is accused of murdering his parents as a teenager in 2016. Drivers traveling north toward Downtown Houston on Monday morning could see the banner hanging from a bridge near Main Street.
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: Family trapped in SUV as tornado rips through Pasadena
PASADENA, Texas - A Pearland, Texas family spoke out after they were trapped inside their car in the middle of a tornado, and they caught the frightening moments on camera. "You could hear it, you could hear it hitting our vehicle," said Irma Cantu who was driving the SUV. Cantu's...
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Rainy pattern in Southeast Texas
Tomorrow starts a rainy pattern that will be around Southeast Texas for several days. Sunday will see rounds of heavy rain during most of the day with some stronger storms moving through with a front in the afternoon. That front stalls and keep rain in the forecast. Everyday won't be a washout, but some days will see heavy downpours mixed in with showers.
fox26houston.com
AJ Armstrong's third trial will remain in Harris County
HOUSTON - The third murder trial for Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. will remain in Harris County. PREVIOUS: Will AJ Armstrong's next retrial be moved out of Harris County?. A hearing was scheduled Monday to consider moving the retrial out of the county. The defense and prosecution reached an agreement, and the judge accepted the agreement.
fox26houston.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Harris County man Clarence Toles
HOUSTON - A Houston Regional Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Harris County man with Alzheimer’s disease. According to the alert, Clarence Toles, 70, was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 7700 block of Woodnettle Lane. Toles is believed to be driving a 2008 Chevrolet...
St. Hyacinth Catholic Church in Deer Park resumes mass service following tornado
Clean-up efforts are underway in Deer Park after Tuesday's tornado ripped through many of the town's homes and businesses.
Insane Footage Shows Tornado Ripping Through Texas Community
Debris can be seen flying through the air.
fox26houston.com
Sunday evening Houston-weather forecast
The cold front that brought showers and downpours on Sunday stalled along the coast and will keep rain in the forecast for the start of the work week. Monday looks dreary and cool as colder air continues to move into Southeast Texas. Another front arrives on Thursday with the possibility of stronger storms when it arrives to Houston.
fox26houston.com
Monday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade
Winter weather has returned to SE Texas with around a 30-degree temperature drop since Sunday! Fog & a few light rain showers are possible tonight with a light glaze of ice also possible up in Washington county. So if you are around the Brenham area, prepare for the possibility of some slick roads in the morning, especially bridges & overpasses. Tuesday will be another cool day with some spotty light rain for much of the area. Temperatures will likely not get out of the 40s. Heading into Wednesday & Thursday, temperatures will remain cool but rain will get heavier as another system moves in. The flood threat will increase again since we've had so much rain recently. Fortunately, we dry out with more sun & milder temperatures expected for the weekend.
spacecityweather.com
Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected
This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
fox26houston.com
18-year-old pilot hospitalized after plane crash near Cleveland in Liberty County
CLEVELAND, Texas - An 18-year-old pilot was taken to the hospital after a plane crash near Cleveland in Liberty County. The Cessna 172 single-engine plane went down around 10 p.m. Sunday, and the pilot called for help. VIDEO: Family trapped in SUV as tornado rips through Pasadena. The pilot was...
fox26houston.com
Child, adult taken to hospital after Houston house fire on Antha Street
HOUSTON - A child and adult were taken to the hospital after a Houston house fire, officials say. The fire was reported on Tuesday morning in the 4500 block of Antha Street near Lundy Road in northeast Houston. The fire department said two people were rescued from the home. The...
Comments / 4