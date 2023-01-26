Winter weather has returned to SE Texas with around a 30-degree temperature drop since Sunday! Fog & a few light rain showers are possible tonight with a light glaze of ice also possible up in Washington county. So if you are around the Brenham area, prepare for the possibility of some slick roads in the morning, especially bridges & overpasses. Tuesday will be another cool day with some spotty light rain for much of the area. Temperatures will likely not get out of the 40s. Heading into Wednesday & Thursday, temperatures will remain cool but rain will get heavier as another system moves in. The flood threat will increase again since we've had so much rain recently. Fortunately, we dry out with more sun & milder temperatures expected for the weekend.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO