ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 4

Related
KHOU

Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water

HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. On Monday morning, we were seeing some pretty significant problems in northwest Harris County from the rain. KHOU 11’s Ugochi Iloka was reporting for KHOU 11 Morning News from along Peek Road near Katy Hockley and West Road, where she noticed a car stuck in the water.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

How common are tornado outbreaks in southeast Texas?

HOUSTON - As we wrap up an active weather week, with a historic tornado outbreak, you may be wondering, how often does something like this occur in southeast Texas?. RECAP: 4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties. Reliable records for tornadic activity date back to...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: Cloudy, cold Tuesday with light showers

Brace yourself for a cold, blustery and misty day with a chance for some light ice forming from Huntsville to Hempstead and surrounding areas through noon tomorrow. High temperatures may be stuck in the low 40s today and tomorrow with increasing chances for heavier rain by Wednesday and Thursday. Much of Texas including Dallas, Austin and just about all of Central Texas are icing over and travel will be treacherous and flights could be delayed. Sunshine and warmer days will arrive for Friday through this weekend.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: Rainy pattern in Southeast Texas

Tomorrow starts a rainy pattern that will be around Southeast Texas for several days. Sunday will see rounds of heavy rain during most of the day with some stronger storms moving through with a front in the afternoon. That front stalls and keep rain in the forecast. Everyday won't be a washout, but some days will see heavy downpours mixed in with showers.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

AJ Armstrong's third trial will remain in Harris County

HOUSTON - The third murder trial for Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. will remain in Harris County. PREVIOUS: Will AJ Armstrong's next retrial be moved out of Harris County?. A hearing was scheduled Monday to consider moving the retrial out of the county. The defense and prosecution reached an agreement, and the judge accepted the agreement.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Harris County man Clarence Toles

HOUSTON - A Houston Regional Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Harris County man with Alzheimer’s disease. According to the alert, Clarence Toles, 70, was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 7700 block of Woodnettle Lane. Toles is believed to be driving a 2008 Chevrolet...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Sunday evening Houston-weather forecast

The cold front that brought showers and downpours on Sunday stalled along the coast and will keep rain in the forecast for the start of the work week. Monday looks dreary and cool as colder air continues to move into Southeast Texas. Another front arrives on Thursday with the possibility of stronger storms when it arrives to Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Monday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade

Winter weather has returned to SE Texas with around a 30-degree temperature drop since Sunday! Fog & a few light rain showers are possible tonight with a light glaze of ice also possible up in Washington county. So if you are around the Brenham area, prepare for the possibility of some slick roads in the morning, especially bridges & overpasses. Tuesday will be another cool day with some spotty light rain for much of the area. Temperatures will likely not get out of the 40s. Heading into Wednesday & Thursday, temperatures will remain cool but rain will get heavier as another system moves in. The flood threat will increase again since we've had so much rain recently. Fortunately, we dry out with more sun & milder temperatures expected for the weekend.
BRENHAM, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected

This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy