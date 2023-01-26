Read full article on original website
CDC awarded grants to three nursing schools to help with nursing shortage at state schools
OMAHA, Neb. — There is an urgent nursing shortage in Nebraska schools. The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) College of Nursing has been awarded a $915,163 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) subcontract through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for its new School Nurse Scholars (SNS) program, which addresses the shortage in the state.
Mental Health Awareness: Control
KEARNEY, Neb. — What you can and can't control: it's a topic that some may struggle with, but understanding and accepting the difference can be a benefit to your mental health. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined NTV News to talk more about this topic.
Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 104th Annual Meeting
KEARNEY, Neb. — Monday marked the 104th Annual Meeting and Banquet of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce (KACC). The 1733 Men's Barbershop Chorus performed the National Anthem ahead of the festivities. It's an event regularly scoring an appearance from some of the bigger names in the state. This...
Man charged in connection to Utah kidnapping that ended in GI faces federal charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An Arizona man facing charges after he was found inside a vehicle in Grand Island with an abducted Utah teen now faces federal charges. Tadashi Kojima, 26, of Tucson, Arizona, is charged in Utah District Court with kidnapping and transporting a minor with intent for criminal sexual activity. The charges were filed last Wednesday.
Lopers remain undefeated at home with blowout win over Missouri Western
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Redshirt junior reserve wing Meg Burns scored a career-high 15 points and No. 13/19 Nebraska Kearney sunk 15 threes to demolish No. 26/30 Missouri Western State, 91-55, Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (20-3, 13-2) reach...
UPDATE: Two charged with stealing vehicle in GI with children inside
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two teens are behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle with three children inside, before abandoning an infant. Tate Wolfe, 18, of Kearney, was arraigned Monday morning in Hall County Court and charged with three counts of kidnapping, three child abuse charges, theft over $5,000, theft by receiving stolen property and operation of a vehicle to avoid arrest.
