The Cheesecake Lady opens up shop in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There isn't any signage outside The Cheesecake Lady in the City Line Plaza in Jenkins Township. The front case is pretty empty too, but co-owner Kelly Lord tells us that's because she has been so busy. "It's been nonstop. Like, I'm here every day," said...
Original Coney Island celebrates 100 years in downtown Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — For 100 years, The Original Coney Island of Scranton has served thousands and thousands of Texas wieners and burgers to hungry customers. The business on Cedar Avenue has been a staple in the community, and owner Brendan Bell is excited to mark this milestone. "It's been...
Carbon County Grocery Sells $1M Lotto Ticket
A shopper in Carbon County left the grocery store a millionaire, state lottery officials say. A Powerball ticket purchased at Hazle Park Meats & Groceries on Routes 903 and 534 in Albrightsville won $1 million, officials said. The lucky winner matched all five of the numbers pulled in the Saturday, Jan. 28 drawing, according to lotto representatives.
Rally held in memory of Tyre Nichols in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of people gathered outside the Monroe County Courthouse in downtown Stroudsburg to offer support for those grieving after the death of Tyre Nichols, a man who was brutally beaten and later died at the hands of several police officers and three other first responders in Memphis, Tennessee.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Large Cottage in Honesdale
Want proof that the Poconos offer great second-home bargains? Consider this one. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Ever since my former colleague Sarah Zlotnick ran across the Wayne County seat of Honesdale and found out that it was...
Kicking off the Festival of Ice in Clarks Summit
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — While this winter has been more on the warmer side, it's still cold as ice in Clarks Summit for their Festival of Ice, that is. "It really just brings the community together, brings people out in a time where it's like that post-Christmas sort of like drab winter, it's something fun to look forward to. It's just really great to see people out and about and enjoying the weather, enjoying the ice and the art and the music and everything that goes with it," said Katie Lane, Ice Festival Director.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth restaurant ends dine-in operations
NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model. Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page.
Fire reduces Lackawanna County barn to rubble
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Wimmers Road, Jefferson Township. As of 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the fire was extinguished. The Lackawanna County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News an extensive overhaul […]
Raising money for suicide awareness in Susquehanna County
UNION DALE, Pa. — People hit the slopes in memory of an avid skier in Susquehanna County. Colin O'Rourke died by suicide back in 2012. Since then, friends and family have teamed up for an annual suicide awareness fundraiser at Elk Mountain Ski Resort in his memory. For $25,...
Special election in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Political signs are posted throughout parts of central Pennsylvania, urging people to vote in this week's special election. Two candidates are on the ballot. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver and Democrat Patricia Lawton are hoping to be elected state senator of the 27th District, which includes five counties in our area.
Mortgage burning celebration held at Lackawanna County church
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Members of the Countryside Community Church in Newton Near Clarks Summit spoke words of praise as they set fire to the church's mortgage during a celebration after worship. "This is the first time I've been here my I started serving in 1985. This is the...
Endicott Restaurant Closes After Over 50 Years in Business
A longstanding Endicott restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, January 29. For 52 years, Nina and Jerry Drossos owned and operated the Acropolis Restaurant, which was located on Washington Avenue in Endicott, but the pair decided that the time had come to retire. The Acropolis Restaurant operated in the space that once housed Luizzi’s Drug Store.
Deadly shooting in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are investigating a deadly shooting in Luzerne County. It happened after 11:45 p.m. Monday in the area of North Meade and Coal Streets in Wilkes-Barre. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. That man was taken to the hospital,...
Inclusive job fair held in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Coffee Inclusive is a part of the nonprofit NEPA Inclusive. The place in downtown Pittston opens March 1 and will employ people with intellectual disabilities and autism to work side by side with experienced baristas and servers. "I think it's also another staple in downtown Pittston...
One hospitalized after fire in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — One person is in the hospital after a house fire in Monroe County. Crews were called to the home on Lee Avenue in Stroudsburg around 8 p.m. on Monday. One person was home at the time and was taken to the hospital with burns. Several pets...
Benefit helps veteran battling cancer
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There was a line trailing out the door from the Plymouth VFW Post 1425 on Main Street in the borough. Inside was just as packed, all folks coming out to a fundraiser to help Jesso, who is battling stage 4 cancer. "Just overwhelmed, amazed; I...
Watch black bear den in new Pennsylvania Game Commission live cam
A black bear den in Pike County is the focus of a new 24-hour livestream from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. It marks the first time since 2021 the commission is offering viewers an up-close look inside a black bear den. The commission said while black bears den every year, few do so in known spots where cameras can be installed.
Snowy work and play in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A dump truck filled with salt had perfect timing with Wednesday's wintry weather. Right around noon, Clinton Township, near Factoryville, got a delivery of 22 tons to restock its supply. "Definitely ready for anything Mother Nature brings, you know we're ready for it," said Clinton...
Pocono flag football team wins championship in Florida
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It was the final play of the 16U International Flag Football Championship game in Orlando. With 20 seconds left in the game, wide receiver Jordan Wilcox pulled the final flag to solidify the win for Pocono Cobra Force of Monroe County. "This was the most confident...
16 To The Rescue: Tinkerbelle
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Rescue workers at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter have a special room they call the nursing home. It is where some of the oldest cats — and some with special needs — live, and the queen of the room is Tinkerbelle. "I do...
