Wayne County, PA

Daily Voice

Carbon County Grocery Sells $1M Lotto Ticket

A shopper in Carbon County left the grocery store a millionaire, state lottery officials say. A Powerball ticket purchased at Hazle Park Meats & Groceries on Routes 903 and 534 in Albrightsville won $1 million, officials said. The lucky winner matched all five of the numbers pulled in the Saturday, Jan. 28 drawing, according to lotto representatives.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Rally held in memory of Tyre Nichols in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of people gathered outside the Monroe County Courthouse in downtown Stroudsburg to offer support for those grieving after the death of Tyre Nichols, a man who was brutally beaten and later died at the hands of several police officers and three other first responders in Memphis, Tennessee.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Large Cottage in Honesdale

Want proof that the Poconos offer great second-home bargains? Consider this one. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Ever since my former colleague Sarah Zlotnick ran across the Wayne County seat of Honesdale and found out that it was...
HONESDALE, PA
Newswatch 16

Kicking off the Festival of Ice in Clarks Summit

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — While this winter has been more on the warmer side, it's still cold as ice in Clarks Summit for their Festival of Ice, that is. "It really just brings the community together, brings people out in a time where it's like that post-Christmas sort of like drab winter, it's something fun to look forward to. It's just really great to see people out and about and enjoying the weather, enjoying the ice and the art and the music and everything that goes with it," said Katie Lane, Ice Festival Director.
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nazareth restaurant ends dine-in operations

NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model. Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page.
NAZARETH, PA
WBRE

Fire reduces Lackawanna County barn to rubble

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Wimmers Road, Jefferson Township. As of 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the fire was extinguished. The Lackawanna County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News an extensive overhaul […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Special election in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Political signs are posted throughout parts of central Pennsylvania, urging people to vote in this week's special election. Two candidates are on the ballot. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver and Democrat Patricia Lawton are hoping to be elected state senator of the 27th District, which includes five counties in our area.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Restaurant Closes After Over 50 Years in Business

A longstanding Endicott restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, January 29. For 52 years, Nina and Jerry Drossos owned and operated the Acropolis Restaurant, which was located on Washington Avenue in Endicott, but the pair decided that the time had come to retire. The Acropolis Restaurant operated in the space that once housed Luizzi’s Drug Store.
ENDICOTT, NY
Newswatch 16

Deadly shooting in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are investigating a deadly shooting in Luzerne County. It happened after 11:45 p.m. Monday in the area of North Meade and Coal Streets in Wilkes-Barre. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. That man was taken to the hospital,...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Inclusive job fair held in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — Coffee Inclusive is a part of the nonprofit NEPA Inclusive. The place in downtown Pittston opens March 1 and will employ people with intellectual disabilities and autism to work side by side with experienced baristas and servers. "I think it's also another staple in downtown Pittston...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Benefit helps veteran battling cancer

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There was a line trailing out the door from the Plymouth VFW Post 1425 on Main Street in the borough. Inside was just as packed, all folks coming out to a fundraiser to help Jesso, who is battling stage 4 cancer. "Just overwhelmed, amazed; I...
PLYMOUTH, PA
Newswatch 16

Snowy work and play in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A dump truck filled with salt had perfect timing with Wednesday's wintry weather. Right around noon, Clinton Township, near Factoryville, got a delivery of 22 tons to restock its supply. "Definitely ready for anything Mother Nature brings, you know we're ready for it," said Clinton...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Tinkerbelle

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Rescue workers at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter have a special room they call the nursing home. It is where some of the oldest cats — and some with special needs — live, and the queen of the room is Tinkerbelle. "I do...
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

