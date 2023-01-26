Country Music Legend Kris Kristofferson Owns a Parcel of Land Next Door to the Contentious Creekside Cabins

Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
Mendocino County’s New County Courthouse On Track While Costs Climb
Plans for a new Mendocino County Courthouse cleared a critical hurdle last Friday after winning approval from the state Department of Finance. There are, however, months more of regulatory review before any construction work can begin at a new site on the south side of Perkins Street. State cost estimates,...
Residents of Brooktrails, Covelo, Potter Valley, Laytonville, and Hopland: Comment on Proposed Transporation Solutions for Your Community
The following is a press release by the Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is in the midst of a study of transportation needs and solutions for the communities of Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley and Hopland – five inland rural communities with no public transit services. During the week of February 6th, virtual community workshops will be held with each of the target communities to present the findings of the needs assessment and preview potential mobility solutions.
Community Input Is Sought on Plans to Install Electric Vehicle Charging Station Locations from Redwood Valley to Hopland
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is partnering with ChargePoint, a recipient of a “Rural Electric Vehicle” grant from the California Energy Commission, in soliciting community input on preferred electric vehicle (EV) charging sites to be installed in the greater Ukiah/Redwood Valley/Hopland area.
City of Ukiah Receives $53.7 Million Grant for Expansion of Water Recycling Program
The following is a press release issued by the City of Ukiah. The California State Water Resources Control Board has awarded the City of Ukiah $53.7 million for expansion of its Water Recycling Project. The grant will allow the City to increase capacity of the recycled water project from 1,000 acre-feet per year to 1,500 acre-feet per year. The City utilizes recycled water to support parks, sports fields, and schools, as well as for agricultural and industrial uses. The increasing reliance on recycled water means reduced demand on the Russian River and Lake Mendocino and groundwater resources.
Stolen Firearm, Female Yelling – Ukiah Police Logs 01.26.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Lake County Sheriff’s Office Will Conduct Full-Length Warning Siren Test on February 6, 2023
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. On Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a full-length test of the warning sirens in Middletown, Anderson Springs, Cobb, Loch Lomond, and Kelseyville Riviera (formerly known as the Clear Lake Riviera). The test will last three minutes. In the event of an actual emergency, the warning siren is one way the community may be alerted to danger from wildfire, earthquake, or other hazards.
‘Gut-Wrenching and Disgusting’: Fort Bragg Police Chief Speaks Out on the ‘Brutal Attack’ By Memphis Cops on Tyre Nichols
The following is a letter penned by Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka. The video footage from Memphis, Tennessee released last night showed the brutal attack and suffering of Tyre Nichols. Our hearts go out to Mr. Nichols’ family, as they unnecessarily have endure the death of their father, son, brother, nephew and friend. We mourn with you.
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
