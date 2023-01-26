ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FOX2Now

Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Hemphill, hired in 2018, is the sixth officer implicated in the fatal beating of Nichols. Five other officers were fired and have been charged with second-degree murder.
3 Memphis Fire employees terminated in Tyre Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two EMTs and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department have been terminated for violating policy and protocol in their response to Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7. EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker failed to make an adequate assessment of the patient...
Memphis SCORPION unit permanently disbanded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced on Saturday they have permanently disbanded the SCORPION unit. In response to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols, Chief CJ Davis said “it is in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the SCORPION Unit.”. MPD said that officers that are...
Local and national leaders react to Tyre Nichols video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Below, are a collection of statements from local officials and organizations regarding the release of the video in Tyre Nichols’ death. Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley said the following in a statement on Jan. 28:. “The officer who tased Tyre Nichols and who compelled the...
