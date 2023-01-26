Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Crews clear vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that a crash that closed a lane of U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been cleared. According to the announcement, a vehicle crash caused the lane closure at 10:47 a.m., and the NCDOT posted that the crash was cleared at 11:21 a.m. on the same day, Jan. 30.
WECT
Lane reopen along U.S. 17 near N.C. 133
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, southbound lane of U.S. 17 is reopen near N.C. 133. Previously, a traffic incident had caused one lane to close near Leland. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department investigating robbery at Hardee’s on S 17th St
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department units are currently on the scene of a robbery that occurred at the Hardee’s store location on S 17th St. No arrests have been confirmed at this time. WECT had a crew on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. This is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announces death of K9 ‘Flash’
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A beloved member of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has died. The Office announced the death of Deputy K9 Flash on Saturday morning. Flash began his service in 2009 with the Kure Beach Police Department, before transferring to the Sheriff’s Office...
North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
wcti12.com
One person injured, five-foot python killed in Duplin County vehicle crash
SARECTA, Duplin County — The Sarecta Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. One patients was still in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Fire crews then found a five-foot python stuck underneath the vehicle. The snake died after being...
North Carolina fishermen stunned by close encounter with whale at Wrightsville Beach
A group of North Carolina fishermen captured video of a close encounter with a whale off the coast of Wrightsville Beach.
WECT
Shallotte Police Department searching for missing man
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has announced that they are searching for Raymond Morrison Thatcher. According to the release, 31-year-old Thatcher was last seen leaving his residence on foot in Shallotte on Jan. 16. Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Shallotte Police Department at (910)...
WECT
Nearly 30,000 gallons of animal waste from farm released into creek in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly 30,000 gallons of hog waste was released from a lagoon in Bladen County. “The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources (DWR) is investigating the release of animal waste from Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 (AWS090129) in Bladen County,” a release from DEQ stated. “Clean-up efforts are underway.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jaquan Jackson agrees to plea deal for 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron
WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The man accused of fatally shooting a Wilmington woman during a road rage incident in 2020 reached a plea agreement in New Hanover County court. Jaquan Jackson pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the deadly shooting of Carly Rae Baron in 2020. Jury selection was...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a 5-month old kitten looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 5-month old kitten. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe him as a passionate and active kitten who enjoys treats. He also loves attention and cuddles. If you’d like to meet him, New Hanover County Animal Services...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Teen unicyclist who made stop in Cape Fear reaches final destination
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An update to a story we brought you in December about a 20-year-old unicyclist traveling from Maine to the Florida Keys, who made a stop in the Cape Fear along the way. Avery Seuter reached the Florida Keys on Saturday to complete a record-setting, one-wheeled, 2,400-mile...
WECT
Man charged with murder in 2020 Wilmington shooting pleads guilty
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jaquan Jackson, the man charged with killing Carly Rae Baron in Wilmington in 2020, has been sentenced to at least 256 months in prison after pleading guilty in a New Hanover County courtroom Monday afternoon. Jackson was indicted on a first-degree murder charge following Baron’s death...
wpde.com
Missing 12-year-old from Little River considered endangered
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need help finding a missing 12-year-old in Little River. Madalyn Anjore Griffin was last seen on Friday, Jan. 27 at her home on Carolina Pointe Way, according to the Horry County Police Dept. Police added she is around 5'4" and 150 pounds with...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man pleads guilty to second degree murder in death of Carly Rae Baron
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of shooting and killing a woman during a road rage accident in 2020 reached a plea agreement in New Hanover County court. The trial for Jaquan Cortez Jackson was scheduled to begin on Monday, but instead he pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Carly Rae Baron, 23.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver of 18-wheeler charged in fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County. It happened Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. NC Highway Patrol responded to a crash on NC 87 near the Cumberland County line. Troopers said an 18-wheeler pulled out in front of another...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Recycled Christmas trees planted to restore Carolina Beach dunes
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– The Surfrider Foundation, alongside volunteers, partnered with the Town of Carolina Beach to place recycled Christmas trees along the dunes of the beach. The Christmas trees will help replenish the dunes by rebuilding the frontal edge of the existing dune structure. The trees are placed...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Galloway Hall, UNCW’s first and oldest residence hall, to be torn down
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After half a century on campus, UNCW’s first and oldest residence hall is set to be demolished. Galloway Hall, the only six-story building on UNCW’s campus, is set to be torn down after the university’s Board of Trustees approved demolition at its October 2022 meeting. In January, the UNC System Board of Governors approved the clearance. The university is now waiting for the NC Council of State to give final approval in February.
WECT
Mom demanding answers from school district after child was put in handcuffs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Last week, Shari Brown got a call from her daughter’s school asking her to come pick 6-year-old Londyn up. Brown said it’s not unusual for her daughter to have outbursts at school, and she’s worked with school administrators at College Park Elementary to find ways to address her behavior. But when Brown’s mother Bernadette Stokes arrived to pick Londyn up, she learned the situation had escalated beyond what she could have imagined.
WECT
School bus involved in traffic incident in Bladen Co.
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A school bus was involved in an incident around 7:30 a.m. along Soup Haire Road in Bladen County on Jan. 30. According to a representative with Bladen County Schools, nine Bladen Early College High School students were on board the bus when it was struck. The representative told WECT that the bus was hit when another vehicle backed into it.
Comments / 0