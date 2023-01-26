RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Madison Central High School’s wrestling coach was arrested Sunday morning and is accused of assaulting and threatening his wife. According to an arrest citation from the Richmond Police Department, an officer responded to Chad and Christian Fyffe’s home around 3 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, the officer saw Chad, who is Madison Central’s wrestling coach, standing by the front door with his arms raised holding a gun in the air.

