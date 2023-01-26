ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a mail carrier was robbed in Lexington. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road. The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting

PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KSP investigating deadly shooting following home invasion

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly shooting in Estill County. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home on Richmond Road. Troopers responded to the scene and found Jeffrey Johnson, 43, dead inside the home. Johnson was pronounced dead at the...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

fox56news.com

1 dead, 1 severely injured in crash on I-75 in Scott County

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, one passenger has been pronounced dead at the scene and another is suffering from critical injuries. 1 dead, 1 severely injured in crash on I-75 in Scott …. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, one passenger has been pronounced dead at...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Madison Central wrestling coach arrested, charged with assault, unlawful imprisonment of wife

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Madison Central High School’s wrestling coach was arrested Sunday morning and is accused of assaulting and threatening his wife. According to an arrest citation from the Richmond Police Department, an officer responded to Chad and Christian Fyffe’s home around 3 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, the officer saw Chad, who is Madison Central’s wrestling coach, standing by the front door with his arms raised holding a gun in the air.
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Teen missing in Laurel County

Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road. Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road. Classic Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, Justin’s 3 Ingredient …. Meal Time Monday with Brigitte Prather. Registration open for University of Kentucky’s Citizens …. Learn what...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Police search for suspect in pharmacy robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at an area pharmacy. It happened around 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Walgreens along the 2200 block of Richmond Road. According to officials, a male suspect entered the premise and brandished a weapon, demanding narcotics. He fled the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Scott Co. Sheriff’s dept. investigates fatal crash on I-75

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a fatal crash on I-75. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-75 northbound near mile marker 123. The Scott County Sheriff’s office says that one person has been pronounced dead at the scene of the accident....
fox56news.com

Lexington woman charged after police chase locks down high school

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentucky State Police and the Lexington Police Department took part in a vehicle pursuit on I-75 southbound on Thursday. Troopers joined the pursuit as it entered Madison County and continued until the vehicle came to a stop near Stone Crest Road in Clark County.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fayette Co. Public Schools among dozens of districts closed Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Public School District joined dozens of others across Kentucky canceling class Tuesday, Jan. 31. School Board Chair Tyler Murphy shared the news on Facebook. The district is operating on an NTI Day. Other districts closed include Scott, Woodford, Bourbon, Jessamine and Madison Counties.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Tips led to arrest in connection to alleged Lexington hate crime

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple tips to Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of one suspect at the center of an alleged hate crime in Lexington. Two men followed a transgender woman and her friends out of a Lexington bar back in November shouting at them and quickly becoming violent.
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Lengthy pursuit ends with ‘peaceful surrender’ in Kentucky

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say a woman led law enforcement officials on a high speed chase through three counties on Thursday. According to police, officers were actively chasing a suspect on I-75 South in Fayette County when they entered Madison County past the 99-mile marker. Officers say the pursuit continued on […]
CLARK COUNTY, KY

