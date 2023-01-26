Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a mail carrier was robbed in Lexington. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road. The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed...
Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting
PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
wymt.com
KSP investigating deadly shooting following home invasion
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly shooting in Estill County. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home on Richmond Road. Troopers responded to the scene and found Jeffrey Johnson, 43, dead inside the home. Johnson was pronounced dead at the...
wdrb.com
Man arrested in Bardstown after police say pound of suspected meth found in car after chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic stop and police chase ended with officers saying they found crystal meth inside a man's car. According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Department, Todd Carter was pulled over by deputies in Bardstown just before midnight Sunday on Highway 245 near North 3rd Street. Carter...
WKYT 27
Man dies in apparent home invasion
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an early morning home invasion in Estill County on Sunday. Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened at a home along Richmond Road. Troopers found 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Irvine dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His...
WKYT 27
Chief Weathers talks with WKYT about policing in Lexington in wake of Tyre Nichols video release
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More protests are expected following the release of police video showing the violent encounter between Memphis officers and Tyre Nichols. Over the weekend, protesters took to the streets in cities across the country after Memphis police released video of the brutal beating that led to the 29-year-old’s death three days later.
fox56news.com
1 dead, 1 severely injured in crash on I-75 in Scott County
According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, one passenger has been pronounced dead at the scene and another is suffering from critical injuries. 1 dead, 1 severely injured in crash on I-75 in Scott …. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, one passenger has been pronounced dead at...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Woman indicted in connection with theft of millions in federal funds meant for Lexington
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Wintry Mess Moves In Tonight. A nasty combination of winter precipitation is about to roll through Kentucky, causing issues along the way. WATCH | Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington. Updated: 18 hours ago. Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington. WATCH | State...
WTVQ
Madison Central wrestling coach arrested, charged with assault, unlawful imprisonment of wife
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Madison Central High School’s wrestling coach was arrested Sunday morning and is accused of assaulting and threatening his wife. According to an arrest citation from the Richmond Police Department, an officer responded to Chad and Christian Fyffe’s home around 3 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, the officer saw Chad, who is Madison Central’s wrestling coach, standing by the front door with his arms raised holding a gun in the air.
43-year-old man dies in Estill County home invasion
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday morning.
fox56news.com
Teen missing in Laurel County
Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road. Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road. Classic Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, Justin’s 3 Ingredient …. Meal Time Monday with Brigitte Prather. Registration open for University of Kentucky’s Citizens …. Learn what...
Wave 3
Marion County man found guilty of intentional murder in 2020 homicide case
LEBANON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Lebanon man was found guilty by a jury for the murder of a 42-year-old woman back in April 2020. On April 5, Kentucky State Police were called to respond to a report of a shooting around 8:48 p.m. on Clear Creek Road in the Raywick community of Marion County.
WKYT 27
Police search for suspect in pharmacy robbery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at an area pharmacy. It happened around 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Walgreens along the 2200 block of Richmond Road. According to officials, a male suspect entered the premise and brandished a weapon, demanding narcotics. He fled the...
WKYT 27
Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
WKYT 27
Scott Co. Sheriff’s dept. investigates fatal crash on I-75
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a fatal crash on I-75. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-75 northbound near mile marker 123. The Scott County Sheriff’s office says that one person has been pronounced dead at the scene of the accident....
fox56news.com
Lexington woman charged after police chase locks down high school
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentucky State Police and the Lexington Police Department took part in a vehicle pursuit on I-75 southbound on Thursday. Troopers joined the pursuit as it entered Madison County and continued until the vehicle came to a stop near Stone Crest Road in Clark County.
WKYT 27
Fayette Co. Public Schools among dozens of districts closed Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Public School District joined dozens of others across Kentucky canceling class Tuesday, Jan. 31. School Board Chair Tyler Murphy shared the news on Facebook. The district is operating on an NTI Day. Other districts closed include Scott, Woodford, Bourbon, Jessamine and Madison Counties.
fox56news.com
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
fox56news.com
Tips led to arrest in connection to alleged Lexington hate crime
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple tips to Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of one suspect at the center of an alleged hate crime in Lexington. Two men followed a transgender woman and her friends out of a Lexington bar back in November shouting at them and quickly becoming violent.
Lengthy pursuit ends with ‘peaceful surrender’ in Kentucky
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say a woman led law enforcement officials on a high speed chase through three counties on Thursday. According to police, officers were actively chasing a suspect on I-75 South in Fayette County when they entered Madison County past the 99-mile marker. Officers say the pursuit continued on […]
