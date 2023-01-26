Giving this ‘Last of Us’ character more screen time would instantly level up HBO’s adaptation

Read full article on original website
‘The Last of Us’ fans mourn possibly the greatest TV couple of all time
Warning: The following article contains massive spoilers for ‘The Last of Us’ episode three, Long Long Time. Well, if The Last of Us’s prologue in the first episode didn’t somehow leave you sobbing, it’s likely that this week’s episode, ‘Long Long Time’, did.
Netflix’s new supernatural series braces for immediate cancellation by breaching the Top 10 in 66 nations
Now that Netflix has gotten into the business of canceling movies that have already been completed, those with a soft spot for episodic fantasy have become more fearful than ever before. In the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t matter how popular Lockwood & Co. proves to be, there’s a distinctly high chance it’ll end up on the chopping block sooner rather than later.
Netflix’s intense new murder mystery thriller cracks open a Top 10 cold case in 73 countries
As one of the hottest genres under the sun at the moment, any buzzworthy murder mystery is obligated to put in a strong showing on its home streaming service of choice, with Spanish-language thriller The Snow Girl doing its part by becoming one of Netflix’s most popular originals. Per...
Showtime lets an audience adored vampire series burn in the sun after one season
Who’d want to be a streaming original series these days? After just one very well received season, Let the Right One In has been axed by Showtime, alongside several other shows. Based on the surprise Swedish horror romance from 2008, this American television remake has positioned itself as more...
‘The Last of Us’ director explains the meaning behind this week’s final shot
Warning: Spoilers for The Last of Us to follow. Episode three of The Last of Us, which just aired yesterday, came packed to the absolute brim with surprises for newcomers and veterans alike. Not only did we get the biggest change from the game to date, thanks to the amount...
Jeffrey Dean Morgan hints he could be joining another comic book show after finally boarding ‘The Boys’
One of the best kept secrets of the last five or so months involves one Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and just who the veteran actor could be bringing to life in season four of The Boys. First confirmed to be part of the cast in a role that has yet to be disclosed, the answer remains tightly under wraps.
Will Smith’s next comeback attempt could come in a sequel not a single soul is asking to see
The muted response to Apple TV’s Emancipation hinted that perhaps the world isn’t quite ready to embrace Will Smith with open arms once again, or maybe it’s got something to do with tepid reviews painting the picture of a movie that simply wasn’t very good. Either...
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn gives Dave Bautista the boot as Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Shazam!’ slam is looking smarter every minute
As DC fans impatiently await the incoming wave of first announcements for James Gunn’s plans for the rebooted DCU, one of his frequent collaborators has confirmed we won’t be seeing him play his dream role in the franchise, shattering hopes everywhere in the process. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s own...
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
When will James Gunn share the DCU Chapter One movie slate?
Anticipation is high as DCU fans eagerly await word from James Gunn and Peter Safran on the status of their favorite superheroes in the wake up the shakeup at Warner Bros. Gunn posted a tweet on Dec. 14, 2022, teasing that the future of the DCU will soon be revealed. The Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director, who took over as co-chairman and CEO of the DC Studios on Nov. 1, 2022, has revealed bits and pieces of what can be expected on his social media accounts but has remained tight-lipped on the overall DCU Chapter One plan.
Stephen King reiterates that you shouldn’t believe everything you see on Wikipedia
Given the chance to ask any question to a cultural icon, what would it be? Given that there are DMs and a celebrity can easily be tagged in a tweet, Stephen King gets many, many questions, and he’s one of the few who actually answers them. Recently, the famed author was asked if he is a deist, and his answer is not only humorous but epic.
A clip of Zachary Levi praising Jordan Peterson on Joe Rogan’s podcast has Twitter giving him the side eye
Zachary Levi looks to compete with some of his fellow DC stars for the title of “please never come back to your role”, with his history of alliances with right-wing conspiracy theorists resurfacing amidst his anti-vaccine views. Levi is the big star man for the Shazam! films, with...
With Jon Bernthal’s latest series being cancelled could all the stars have aligned for the Punisher’s MCU debut?
One of the toughest things that actors have to deal with when it comes to taking on projects is scheduling. In the case of Jon Bernthal though, it could seem that with the cancellation of his most recent series, American Gigalo he could now make himself available for a fan-favorite role. As the saying goes, as one door closes another one opens.
58 year-old Keanu Reeves sounds confident ‘Constantine 2’ has a place in James Gunn’s ‘younger and fresher’ DCU
Having spent years telling anyone he’d listen about his desires to play iconic Batman villain Bane, Dave Bautista has finally admitted that he won’t get the chance to live out his dream, even with close friend James Gunn spearheading the DCU. And yet, Keanu Reeves is even older, and he seems confident Constantine 2 is still going to happen.
The 5th chapter in a sci-fi saga inexplicably born from an infamous bomb trains up a new batch of streaming recruits
Hollywood is all about making money at the end of the day, so it makes very little sense that Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars would mark the fifth installment in a long-running sci-fi saga that was still going strong a full quarter of a century after the opening chapter bombed at the box office.
New report claims Liam Hemsworth might not be Geralt of Rivia in ‘The Witcher’ for very long
Once upon a time, The Witcher was being held up as Netflix’s answer to Game of Thrones. The first season in 2019 saw record viewing figures, with particular praise directed to Henry Cavill’s lead performance as stoic monster-slayer Geralt of Rivia. Since then, the plan has been somewhat derailed.
Marvel fans waste no time in pointing out that Wakanda, just like Chicago, was created by white people
Black Panther is quite rightly considered a hugely culturally important movie for the African diaspora. It’s written and directed by Ryan Coogler, boasts a stacked cast of incredible Black actors, and leans heavily into Afro-futurist aesthetics. Soon after its release, critic Natasha Alford summed it up in The New York Times as “a master class in what it means to be proud of who you are”.
From ‘The Last of Us’ to ‘The Walking Dead,’ here are the best post-apocalyptic TV shows
As The Last of Us reinvigorates the zombie craze on TV, the post-apocalypse is coming back into view. While there’s certainly been no lack of overgrown cities and transmissible illnesses on TV over the past decade, there hasn’t been a standout hit like we’re seeing now since, well, The Walking Dead. And with the genre poised to grow with new shows — like the upcoming Amazon Prime series based on Bethesda’s hugely popular post-apocalyptic open world role-playing series Fallout — we’re looking at what already out there is worth watching.
Stephen King can’t wrap his head around one detail from ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3
Episode three of HBO’s latest hit series The Last of Us, titled ‘Long Long Time’, is being celebrated left and right as one of ‘the greatest hours of television of all time,’ and rightfully so. Granted, the episode hasn’t been without its critics, particularly those...
Sundance Review: ‘Rye Lane’ is a vibrant South London rom-com worth the investment
Vibrant South London rom-com Rye Lane – from director Raine Allen Miller – fizzes and pops with an immersive exuberance from the outset. Plunging audiences head first into Yas (Vivian Oparah) and Dom (David Jonsson) spending their first day together putting the world to rights. Part urban snapshot...
