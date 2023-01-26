ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBIR

University Liquors moving out

University Liquors is moving out of its space on the Cumberland Strip. Developers purchased the building to build new student housing.
wvlt.tv

Knoxville church opens food market giving free groceries to people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Forward Church in Knoxville opened its first Forward Market, providing free groceries to more than 160 people in need. Jessica Florea, the founder of Forward Market, said it partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank and other nonprofit organizations to make it possible for the community to get the food.
WBIR

East TN researchers to conduct clinical study to test a COVID-flu combo shot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new study in East Tennessee is looking to test a vaccine that combines influenza and COVID-19 vaccines into one single shot. Dr. William Smith, founder and president of the Alliance for Multispecialty Research in Knoxville, is currently working on a new clinical study with the goal of testing the safety and antibody response from the combination shot.
WBIR

Tennessee moves up to No. 2 in AP Top 25

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Purdue became this season's first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll Monday after wins over Michigan and Michigan State last week as chaos ensued behind the Boilermakers among other ranked teams. More than half of Top 25 teams lost,...
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
WBIR

Expert shares tips on how to cope with grief, loss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As communities mourn the loss of Tyre Nichols, a grief and loss expert from Tennessee held a workshop for people who are looking for ways to cope. Joy Gaertner, an advanced loss and grief recovery specialist and founder of Walking With Joy, held the workshop at the Powell Methodist Church on Emory Road on Sunday.
FanSided

College basketball power rankings: How good is Tennessee?

The Tennessee Volunteers had another strong week, but how good are they? Check out this week’s college basketball power rankings to find out. In a year where there isn’t a clear-cut favorite to cut down the nets in April, plenty of contenders have emerged for the crown. Purdue, Alabama, and Houston have been mainstays atop brackets for most of the season, but one team that hasn’t received a ton of attention is Tennessee.
