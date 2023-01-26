Read full article on original website
Knoxville HUD housing complex residents await major repairs
Residents at a low-income housing complex in Knoxville have raised some serious issues about their living conditions. They say there are problems with security, elevators don't work, and there is mold and water leaks inside apartments.
WBIR
University Liquors moving out
University Liquors is moving out of its space on the Cumberland Strip. Developers purchased the building to build new student housing.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville church opens food market giving free groceries to people
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Forward Church in Knoxville opened its first Forward Market, providing free groceries to more than 160 people in need. Jessica Florea, the founder of Forward Market, said it partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank and other nonprofit organizations to make it possible for the community to get the food.
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute
One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
UT students award five nonprofits a total of $20,000 as part of a final class assignment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A team of University of Tennessee students gave a total of $20,000 to five nonprofit teams as part of their final class assignment, according to a release from UT. They said the money was given away at the end of a course where students learned about...
Company that makes battery safety technology opens new laboratory in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, a company that develops battery safety technology said they were opening a new laboratory at the University of Tennessee Spark Innovation Center. They said the laboratory will house Safire Technology Group's research and development division. They also said the new lab would help the...
State lawmakers say they plan to support bills to reform policing, include de-escalation training
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Note: This article was updated from its original version to correct the spelling of Mckenzie to McKenzie. Footage of the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis helped revive a statewide push for police reform recently. State Rep. and the newly chosen head of the...
Board says Sevier Co. Utility District president placed on leave for using district resources at his own home
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The president of the Sevier County Utility District, Matt Ballard, was placed on leave Monday after its board of commissioners said he used district resources and employees at his own home, and at the home of a relative. The SCUD Board of Commissioners said they...
East TN researchers to conduct clinical study to test a COVID-flu combo shot
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new study in East Tennessee is looking to test a vaccine that combines influenza and COVID-19 vaccines into one single shot. Dr. William Smith, founder and president of the Alliance for Multispecialty Research in Knoxville, is currently working on a new clinical study with the goal of testing the safety and antibody response from the combination shot.
Power companies warn of outages ahead of icy weather
Power companies bracing for impact, but say it won't be a repeat of the power grid fail in December.
wvlt.tv
New housing helping dozens go from ‘expecting to die on the streets’ to fresh start
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteer Ministry Center officially welcomed its first neighbors into its long-awaited permanent housing development in early January. Caswell Manor tenant James Olsen was on week two of living in his 600-square-foot, fully-furnished apartment. “Rags to riches is the way to describe it,” Olsen said. It...
Tennessee moves up to No. 2 in AP Top 25
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Purdue became this season's first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll Monday after wins over Michigan and Michigan State last week as chaos ensued behind the Boilermakers among other ranked teams. More than half of Top 25 teams lost,...
This Tennessee Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
Recouping their losses: Gatlinburg wildfire victims plead their case before appeals court
The fate of hundreds of people seeking money from the federal government over the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfire disaster now rests in the hands of three appellate court judges in Cincinnati. Lawyers for people such as Michael Reed, Jackie Barnes and Jim Vance as well as the government argued Wednesday morning...
Expert shares tips on how to cope with grief, loss
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As communities mourn the loss of Tyre Nichols, a grief and loss expert from Tennessee held a workshop for people who are looking for ways to cope. Joy Gaertner, an advanced loss and grief recovery specialist and founder of Walking With Joy, held the workshop at the Powell Methodist Church on Emory Road on Sunday.
Sevier County Utility District president suspended, Comptroller’s office investigating
The Sevier County Utility District's president has been suspended for the personal use of district resources.
'My jaw kind of hit the floor' | UT student speaks out as finding housing remains a concern for many
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As thousands of University of Tennessee students returned to campus this week for the spring semester, housing remains a source of stress for many. Having grown up in Knoxville, soon-to-be sophomore Karsten Hoglund is all Vol, but his hopes for a picture-perfect experience at UT recently fell apart.
College basketball power rankings: How good is Tennessee?
The Tennessee Volunteers had another strong week, but how good are they? Check out this week’s college basketball power rankings to find out. In a year where there isn’t a clear-cut favorite to cut down the nets in April, plenty of contenders have emerged for the crown. Purdue, Alabama, and Houston have been mainstays atop brackets for most of the season, but one team that hasn’t received a ton of attention is Tennessee.
WBIR
