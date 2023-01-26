ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Hwy 219 reopens near Hillsboro after occupants pulled from rollover crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash closed Highway 219 in Washington County on Saturday morning as firefighters worked to free people trapped inside. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Highway 219 just south of Jackson Bottom Wetlands on Saturday morning. Deputies said a single vehicle went off the road and rolled over. They said the Hillsboro Fire Department freed people from the vehicle. There is no word on their conditions.
Reader photo of the Week

King Tides and storm surge combined with high winds to drive waves and debris into a Cannon Beach about 4 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 27. No damage was reported but trees were downed by winds. Power was out in the city from downed lines from about 3 p.m. until after 7 p.m.
Man Riding Raft Washed Out To Sea Off The Coast Of Oregon

Man Riding Raft: On Monday, search workers from the Coast Guard and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office were looking for a man who they believe was washed out to sea. At 8:57 this morning, a guy was pushed out to sea on a tiny inflatable raft by the outgoing tide, and his raft tipped over near the opening of the bay, which ejected him into the water. The man was swept out to sea by the outgoing tide.
Longview, January 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Woodland High School basketball team will have a game with R A Long High School on January 30, 2023, 19:00:00.
Which Oregon Coast Beach Has Seashells

Are you looking for a way to explore the beauty of the Oregon coast? Finding Seashells is a great way to go!. Seashell Hunting offers a unique and exciting way to explore the Oregon coast and its diverse marine life. From the rugged cliffs of the north to the sandy beaches of the south, the Oregon coast is home to an array of unique shells.
