Hwy 219 reopens near Hillsboro after occupants pulled from rollover crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash closed Highway 219 in Washington County on Saturday morning as firefighters worked to free people trapped inside. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Highway 219 just south of Jackson Bottom Wetlands on Saturday morning. Deputies said a single vehicle went off the road and rolled over. They said the Hillsboro Fire Department freed people from the vehicle. There is no word on their conditions.
One lane of U.S. Highway 30 is now open west of Astoria
One lane of U.S. 30 is now open at Mile Point 94, just east of Astoria, after a crash earlier today. Please use an alternate route or delay your trip if you can. If you use this route, please use caution, watch for emergency responders and expect delays to flag traffic in each direction. More Info Here
Crash closes Highway 30 just west of Astoria
OR Highway 30 may be closed for several hours at Mile Point 94, just west of Astoria, due to a crash. Please use an alternate route, delay your trip if you can, and watch for emergency responders. More Info Here
MultCo, WashCo open severe weather shelters for arctic blast
As an arctic blast hit the region Saturday night, Multnomah and Washington County opened severe weather shelters.
Washington, Multnomah Counties open emergency shelters ahead of cold weather
PORTLAND, Ore. — Washington County opened two severe weather shelters Saturday afternoon. The two shelters, one located in Hillsboro and the other in Beaverton, will remain open for 24 hours throughout the severe cold forecasted. The Salvation Army Building – 1440 SE 21st Avenue, Hillsboro. Beaverton Community Center...
Reader photo of the Week
King Tides and storm surge combined with high winds to drive waves and debris into a Cannon Beach about 4 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 27. No damage was reported but trees were downed by winds. Power was out in the city from downed lines from about 3 p.m. until after 7 p.m.
Astoria man allegedly stabs neighbor, runs from police, assaults Clatsop County deputy
ASTORIA, Ore. — One person is in custody tonight after allegedly stabbing a man in Astoria Wednesday evening. Police say 31-year-old Daniel Smith got into a physical altercation with his neighbor outside his home. The neighbor was hospitalized with cuts on his head and neck. Smith initially ran from...
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
Man Riding Raft Washed Out To Sea Off The Coast Of Oregon
Man Riding Raft: On Monday, search workers from the Coast Guard and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office were looking for a man who they believe was washed out to sea. At 8:57 this morning, a guy was pushed out to sea on a tiny inflatable raft by the outgoing tide, and his raft tipped over near the opening of the bay, which ejected him into the water. The man was swept out to sea by the outgoing tide.
Longview, January 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Woodland High School basketball team will have a game with R A Long High School on January 30, 2023, 19:00:00.
Which Oregon Coast Beach Has Seashells
Are you looking for a way to explore the beauty of the Oregon coast? Finding Seashells is a great way to go!. Seashell Hunting offers a unique and exciting way to explore the Oregon coast and its diverse marine life. From the rugged cliffs of the north to the sandy beaches of the south, the Oregon coast is home to an array of unique shells.
