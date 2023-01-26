Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Skydiver recovering after falling onto home in North County
A skydiver continues to recover after he fell from the sky, hitting a home last week in Oceanside.
Powerful storms transform San Diego County beaches
SAN DIEGO — The storms and strong waves hitting our coastline are pushing shells and all kinds of things people love to find on the beach. But not everyone loves everything. At Torrey Pines State Beach, rocks have covered the walkway that leads out to the beach and the sidewalk up to the Pacific Coast Highway. The staircase from the beach to the park’s bluff trails has turned into a ramp of rocks. In Encinitas, the staircases are covered in rocks.
Watch This Cliff Completely Bottom out and Collapse
Thanks to wild footage, we can see the moment a cliff collapsed at a San Diego beach. According to reports, earlier this month, the collapse occurred at Black’s Beach, north of La Jolla Shores,. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-X2-FN9pb0. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cliff collapses above San Diego County...
fox10phoenix.com
Skydiver slams into home after parachute fails to deploy
OCEANSIDE, Calif. - A skydiver is recovering after crashing on top of a home when his parachute failed to fully deploy. The Oceanside Fire Department in California said the accident happened Friday at 5:06 p.m. local time. Officials said a skydiver from GoJump Oceanside struck the roof of a 2-story...
Winter storm warning in mountains draws some to Julian for chance to see snow
The winter storm warning in effect for San Diego’s mountain communities brought some residents up to Julian on Monday morning in hopes of seeing snow.
Scripps Ranch residents ponder moving after falling trees wreak havok
Some residents in Scripps Ranch are considering moving to an area without eucalyptus trees after their neighborhood was hit by fallen trees Thursday.
Fig Tree Cafe Is Set To Open It’s Newest Location In Mission Valley
San Diego’s breakfast eatery is expanding to its fourth location
Gnarly pink waves crash near San Diego
Pink waves at Torrey Pines State Beach on January 20, 2023. Erik Jepsen/UC San DiegoBut don’t panic. It’s for a study on how freshwater and the surfzone interact.
North County skydiver plummets to ground after parachute fails
A skydiver from GoJump Oceanside plummeted to the ground on Friday after his parachute failed to completely open, said the Oceanside Fire Department.
Woman, 18, injured in roll-over crash into La Mesa apartment parking lot
An 18-year-old woman was injured in an accident Sunday night, after her vehicle rolled over into a La Mesa apartment complex parking lot.
delmartimes.net
Were you in North County from the late 1960s to early 2000s? Could you identify places, people?
Volunteers are needed to help identify people, places and events in historical photos taken in North County from the late 1960s to early 2000s that were taken by newspaper photographer Dan Rios. Rios’ photographs cover 33 years of San Diego history, including an important era in the development of North...
Body found in Otay Valley Regional Park; homicide suspected
Law enforcement Sunday found a man’s body in the Otay Valley Regional Park, according to the San Diego Police Homicide Unit.
eastcountymagazine.org
GO WILD: SENIORS ADMITTED FREE IN FEB. TO SAN DIEGO ZOO SAFARI PARK
January 29, 2023 (Escondido) – Throughout February, admission is free to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido for seniors age 65 and up. Enjoy the sights on an Africa Tram, see the platypuses and other Aussie species at Walkabout Australia, wander through Tiger Trail, take a stroll around Mombasa Lagoon, ride on the African tram, and relax with refreshments on the patio at Kijamii Overlook. There's a world of sights to see at the Safari Park.
Del Mar non-profit to host clean-up day for recent storms
DEL MAR, Calif. — A small non-profit out of Del Mar says that the town is losing more trees than are being planted. And all the rain gave new life to weeds and invasive plants that steal precious resources from our native plants. On Sunday, Native Del Mar is...
Shopping mall fire in El Cajon under investigation, arson suspected
Arson investigators are looking into a blaze that began at a strip mall in El Cajon early Sunday, after a fire spread from several pallets to a nearby business.
San Diego Channel
House fire in Lemon Grove displaces family
LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Heartland Fire Department says a family was displaced Saturday night after an unattended candle caused a fire in their Lemon Grove home. According to firefighters, the call about the fire in the 7800 block of Nichals St. came in at 8:24 p.m. Four children and one adult were all displaced, and major damage was done to the home.
KTLA.com
Camp Pendleton deploys barriers to stop gate crasher; car bursts into flames
A dramatic scene played out at Camp Pendleton Friday evening when a driver attempted to crash through the main gate at the Marine base just north of San Diego, military officials said. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. when a driver attempted “to gain unauthorized access to the installation,” Camp...
Arborist in San Diego explains why wind topples eucalyptus trees more easily
After this week's Santa Ana winds, eucalyptus trees toppled more than any others. ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small spoke to an arborist to learn why so many of these trees are now on the ground.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department hosts 3rd annual women’s Fire Prep Academy
SAN DIEGO — It's an exciting time for 27-year-old Amanda Wineberger, a San Diego resident who moved here from Connecticut. “I’ve become connected with the SD community, and I love giving back to the community,” she said. That's because she and dozens of other women got to...
NBC San Diego
Family Members Found Missing Man's Body in Otay Valley Park; 18-Year-Old Arrested: San Diego Police
The San Diego Police Department announced the identity of a man found stabbed to death in Otay Valley Regional Park over the weekend, and the arrest of a suspect in the victim's alleged killing. The body of Jose Gonzalez, a 49-year-old from Chula Vista who was reported missing on Saturday,...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0