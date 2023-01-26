ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Powerful storms transform San Diego County beaches

SAN DIEGO — The storms and strong waves hitting our coastline are pushing shells and all kinds of things people love to find on the beach. But not everyone loves everything. At Torrey Pines State Beach, rocks have covered the walkway that leads out to the beach and the sidewalk up to the Pacific Coast Highway. The staircase from the beach to the park’s bluff trails has turned into a ramp of rocks. In Encinitas, the staircases are covered in rocks.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Watch This Cliff Completely Bottom out and Collapse

Thanks to wild footage, we can see the moment a cliff collapsed at a San Diego beach. According to reports, earlier this month, the collapse occurred at Black’s Beach, north of La Jolla Shores,. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-X2-FN9pb0. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cliff collapses above San Diego County...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Skydiver slams into home after parachute fails to deploy

OCEANSIDE, Calif. - A skydiver is recovering after crashing on top of a home when his parachute failed to fully deploy. The Oceanside Fire Department in California said the accident happened Friday at 5:06 p.m. local time. Officials said a skydiver from GoJump Oceanside struck the roof of a 2-story...
OCEANSIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

GO WILD: SENIORS ADMITTED FREE IN FEB. TO SAN DIEGO ZOO SAFARI PARK

January 29, 2023 (Escondido) – Throughout February, admission is free to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido for seniors age 65 and up. Enjoy the sights on an Africa Tram, see the platypuses and other Aussie species at Walkabout Australia, wander through Tiger Trail, take a stroll around Mombasa Lagoon, ride on the African tram, and relax with refreshments on the patio at Kijamii Overlook. There's a world of sights to see at the Safari Park.
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego Channel

House fire in Lemon Grove displaces family

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Heartland Fire Department says a family was displaced Saturday night after an unattended candle caused a fire in their Lemon Grove home. According to firefighters, the call about the fire in the 7800 block of Nichals St. came in at 8:24 p.m. Four children and one adult were all displaced, and major damage was done to the home.
LEMON GROVE, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy