ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

State capital mayor: Plan for courts is like apartheid

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Legislation that would create a separate court system run by unelected judges in part of Mississippi’s capital city is racially motivated, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Monday. At a Monday news conference, Lumumba excoriated several bills moving through the state legislature...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy